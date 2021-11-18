Business
Tanzania Attracts Most FDI’s Compared To EAC Member States
Tanzania tops the East African community region in attracting more foreign direct investments FDIs with about U$29billion flowing into the country between March and August this year.
This was disclosed by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa while speaking at a Tanzania-UK business forum on Wednesday in the commercial capital Dar es salaam.
The forum was organised by TanTrade, the British High Commission, the Tanzania Private Sector Foundation and Zanzibar National Chamber of Commerce.
According to statistics provided by the Tanzanian government, in the year 2021, Tanzania sold goods to UK with U$39million (Tshs 90billion) while the UK traded to Tanzania goods worth U$195milliom (Tshs450billion).
Details from Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC) also indicate that the UK is the second largest investor in this East African coastal country sinking approximately 945 projects totaling a combined U$5.42billion accounting for 275384 jobs.
The UK is the second, after China, leading foreign investors in Tanzania, with its investment value standing at $6 billion, below China’s $7.8 billion, according to statistics.
For example the UK investments in Tanzania include; Kilombero sugar worth U$238million.
Meanwhile the Prime Minister revealed that despite the biting effects of covid-19 pandemic in 2020, Tanzania managed to attract investments worth U$1billion.
“The Tanzanian economy has continued to experience an average of 6.5% growth from 2016 to 2020 making it among the fastest growing economies on the African continent,” Majaliwa said on Wednesday.
The trade and Industry Minister Geoffrey Mwambe revealed that the forum is intended to acquire feedback from UK investors with regard to the situation on ease of doing business as well as making improvements and come out with agreed resolutions to further boost the economy and an equal balance of trade between the two countries.
This forum was attended by over 20 companies from the UK, 150 British and Tanzanian (joint ventures) companies attending in- person and a further 300 participating virtually.
Why Are Rwandans Not Drinking Their Coffee?
Something needs to be done to entice Rwandans to begin consuming coffee and make it a local custom.
Despite the high quality coffee produced in Rwanda, local consumption is still a big puzzle to fix and this has very negative effects on farmers’ incomes and eventual livelihoods.
Hundreds of delegates have convened in Rwanda’s capital, Kigali for the annual meetings of the Inter-African Coffee Organization (IACO) from November 16th – 19th 2021. This symposium is discussing coffee value chains and strategies to increase local consumption of Coffee and boost trade.
Speaking to delegates at this forum, Dr. Jean Chrysostome Ngabitsinze Rwanda’s Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources said, “If we have to improve our coffee farmers’ livelihoods, we have to promote the domestic consumption of coffee so they can raise their coffee farm incomes.”
In his submission, Dr.Ngabitsinze said, “the commodity of coffee is complex, so we have to find solutions of that complexity.” He told the symposium that coffee is not just a commodity, “It’s a magic tool that helps people to improve their lives socially and financially.”
He has called for increased domestic consumption to boost incomes for farmers.
“What are we doing to make sure that the domestic consumption is increasing and our people (farmers) are having not just incomes but wealth?” Dr.Ngabitsinze said, highlighting different initiatives that can increase local consumption of coffee.
According to him there are about 12 million coffee producers in Africa who work up to 14 hours and would like to see domestic consumption increase to considerable levels. He said that there is a need for new strategies to up consumption.
During the forum, some speakers elaborated on the key challenges facing the coffee sector.
For example Raissa Ikuzwe, the CEO of Ino coffee series (Specialty coffee) spoke of volatility of coffee prices which are adversely affecting coffee farmers.
“Price volatility in the export market impacts the coffee sector and exposes coffee producers to unnecessary risks. Therefore it is vital to commit to strategies that enable African coffee producers to obtain a higher & better share of the consumer price,” she said.
Ikuzwe said that due to price volatility, farmers also reduce investments and scale back primarily on labour, creating a downward spiral of poor production and low income and the people that suffer the most are farm workers.
“Coffee producers invest too much of their resources in hopes that the next global market coffee price will be worthy of their efforts. When they face uncertain prices, especially prices that do not cover production costs, they minimize efforts,” said Ikuzwe.
According to her, it is critical to shift focus on value addition and domestic consumption of African coffee, “On top of the export money stream, believe me there is a big untouched market for coffee in our region that needs to be fully explored,” she noted.
She added that the marketing strategies of most African producing countries has solely focused on export. “With ongoing issues with climate change, quantity fluctuations and other factors, the coffee export price has been very sensitive to price volatility.”
The theme of this Annual General Assembly is “Strengthening the coffee value chain for sustainable development of the economy & improved living income of African producers”
Coca-Cola Hires British, Japanese Firms To Execute Its New Marketing Model
Coca-Cola Company has named WPP as Global Marketing Network Partner to play a key role in executing a new marketing model that is built to drive long-term growth for the entire company’s portfolio of brands across more than 200 countries and territories.
Coca-Cola’s new, integrated agency model is part of an aggressive agenda to transform and modernize marketing and innovation as key drivers of the company’s profitable growth.
“Consumers respond to an entire experience – they don’t separate the message from the medium – and that’s why we’ve designed an agency model to be truly consumer-centric and silo-free,” said Manolo Arroyo, global chief marketing officer for The Coca-Cola Company.
“This model is about seamless integration of the power of big, bold ideas and creativity within experiences, amplified by media and data. It will enable us to create end-to-end experiences that are grounded in data-rich insights and optimized real-time, at scale, as we learn from consumers.”
The new agency model has four components. One, Global Marketing Network Partner to manage end-to-end creative, media, data and marketing technology, across the whole portfolio.
It also has Complementary Media Partner to bring differentiated capabilities in select markets. Strategic Roster of approved agencies to provide access to the best creative minds, regardless of their location or affiliation. Then, common data and technology platform that connects marketing teams of five global categories, nine operating units, Global Ventures and Platform Services to the Global Marketing Network Partner, Complementary Media Partner and Strategic Roster.
Global Marketing Network Partner
OpenX, the bespoke WPP team, will provide end-to-end capabilities across creative, media and data to serve as the Global Marketing Network Partner for Coca-Cola’s brands.
The breadth and depth of the partnership is unprecedented for Coca-Cola and is expected to be a catalyst in the transformation of marketing effectiveness and efficiency.
It is also unprecedented for the industry, given its scale and geographical reach, including more than 200 countries and territories; the company’s five-category beverage portfolio; and Global Ventures, including innocent and Costa.
“As we designed our new marketing operating model, it became increasingly clear that simplicity was critical to successfully operating a vast geographical and diversified business network, which also includes our bottling system,” Arroyo said.
“I am delighted to be partnering with WPP as we accelerate our marketing transformation. We were impressed by WPP’s ability to balance what it takes to deliver integrated consumer experiences at a global scale with the agility, speed and data-driven insights that are required to win locally. WPP will bring creative excellence and unparalleled marketing capabilities at a global scale that no other network can deploy.”
“We are delighted to be appointed as The Coca-Cola Company’s Global Marketing Network Partner, a catalyst for its transformation and growth, and to bring the outstanding creativity, data-rich insights and media expertise needed to create connected consumer experiences,” said Mark Read, CEO of WPP.
“This partnership, integrating our capabilities across content, media, data, production and technology, operating locally and globally, will complement The Coca-Cola Company’s globally networked organization. It’s unparalleled in our industry in terms of breadth and depth of capabilities and reflects WPP’s scale and reach around the world. I’d like to thank Manolo Arroyo and his teams in taking this bold step with WPP. Our success in the industry’s biggest-ever pitch is testament to the talent and hard work of hundreds of people across WPP and our agencies, and to the strength of our simple, integrated offer to clients.”
Complementary Media Partner
The company also announced that Dentsu has been named Complementary Media Partner in selected markets where they bring distinctive strengths.
“Dentsu is an incredible agency that combines rich human insights with the leading-edge analytics and technology capabilities required to design and execute connected consumer experiences,” Arroyo said. “They are the perfect complementary partner for us, bringing distinctive strengths in some of our highest priority areas.”
Strategic Roster
Coca-Cola will also ensure it has access to the world’s best creators through the development of an open-source creative model. “We know brilliant creative ideas come from anywhere, and we will retain that flexibility,” Arroyo said.
Publicis Groupe and IPG both performed very strongly during the review process, demonstrating leading-edge capabilities, innovative ideas and impressive talent.
Various agencies from both networks have been selected for Coca-Cola’s Strategic Roster and will play key roles in the open-source model, which is expected to account for one-third of all marketing work.
“I want to particularly recognize the work performed by the other finalist, Publicis Groupe. Publicis demonstrated being a phenomenal agency with a bold vision that challenged our thinking, making it one of our most challenging business decisions we have confronted, given its world-class capabilities,” Arroyo said.
“Agencies like Publicis and Leo Burnett blend creativity with data and technology, and I’m excited to work with them as part of our strategic roster.”
“IPG has consistently demonstrated a passion for Coca-Cola brands and delivered some of our most important work around the world,” Arroyo said.
“Their agencies like McCann and Mercado will continue to be key partners for the company.”
Implementation of the new marketing model will begin immediately. PwC advised on the Global Marketing Network Partner and Strategic Roster reviews, and MediaSense was the consultant on the Complementary Media Partner review.
20 Kenyan Firms Blacklisted By AfDB, World Bank
Nearly 20 Kenya-based companies have been blacklisted by the World Bank and the African Development Bank (AfDB) in less than two years over fraud and quality concerns in projects funded by the multilateral lenders.
Nairobi-based consultancy firm Africa Development Professional Group (ADP) is the latest firm with Kenyan links to join the financiers’ blacklist after the World Bank banned it for alleged fraud.
The World Bank said last week an investigation conducted by its corruption-fighting unit had established that ADP had engaged in fraudulent practices during a bank-funded project in Somalia.
“According to the facts of the case, ADP recklessly omitted the disclosure of a conflict-of-interest relationship when submitting a proposal for a contract under the project, which is a fraudulent practice,” said the World Bank.
ADP and its affiliates have been debarred for 21 months and will be ineligible to participate in any World Bank-financed projects during the period.
ADP says that it provides “consultancy and advisory services on management, investments, business solutions, corporate finance and business development”.
The firm also says it has undertaken several multi-million shilling projects for government agencies.
Several other Kenyan firms have been banned by the AfDB in recent months, turning the spotlight on how local firms bid and clinch lucrative tenders with the two multilateral lenders.
A spot check on the AfDB website shows some of the recently banned companies by AfDB based in Kenya include Aerospace Aviation, Beta Trading Company, Global Interjapan (Kenya) Limited, Eva-Top Agencies, Madujey Global Services, Mactebac Contractors Limited, Techno Brain (Kenya) Limited (“Techno Brain Kenya”), and Sony Commercial Agencies.
Others are inotec Co. Limited (Kenya Branch Office), Sino-Kenya Engineering Group Company Limited, Rockey Africa Limited, Reef Building Systems Limited (Reef), Ultimate Engineering Limited, Express Automation Limited and Kenya Power contractor Chint Electric.
Two individuals Mr Yuehua Bai and Mr. Joram Opala Otieno (also Known as Mr. Joram Opala) are also on the list.
Arising from the huge number of Kenyan firms that have been blacklisted, the AfDB recently revealed plans to hire quality assurance experts to enable greater transparency and oversight of its funded projects.
Under a new regime, Kenyan firms bidding for the multi-billion shilling projects funded by the AfDB are set to face more scrutiny as the lender moves to seal graft loopholes.
“Bank’s portfolio in the region is facing a number of challenges and requires close monitoring,” said AfDB in an internal document seen by press.
“…The consultant will participate in country/regional meetings to review project and portfolio-related reports, including but not limited to project concept notes, project appraisal reports, project completion reports, country portfolio performance reviews reports.”
The bank said the consultants will also review and edit operations, strategy, and policy-related proposals to ensure “alignment with bank strategy objectives, quality standards, readiness and compliance with bank policies.”
As part of its efforts to improve its cooperation with anti-corruption and law enforcement agencies, AfDB’s Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption (PIAC) last year negotiated and signed a memorandum of understanding (MoUs) with the Kenyan Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).
“The MoU will serve as framework for collaboration on corruption prevention, training and information sharing,” said AfDB then.
AfDB’s recent move to engage consultants is seen as meant to enable the bank have a tight leash on projects it finances.
“(They will) assist in the identification of problems related to the bank’s portfolio performance and service delivery, and promptly undertake appropriate action.”
A ban from the AfDB over fraud concerns may attract similar actions from other multilateral development banks, including the Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Inter-American Development Bank, and the World Bank.
The financial institutions, which are mostly owned and financed by governments, have been keen to curb corruption in their projects, which run into billions of dollars annually.
