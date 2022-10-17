Talk About Reproductive Health With Children, Parents Advised

The AIDS HealthCare Foundation (AHF Rwanda) has warned parents who do not understand the consequences of refusing to teach their children about reproductive health, thinking that someone else will do it for them.

It was announced this Friday when the International Day of the Girl Child was celebrated in Gasabo region, which is usually celebrated every year on October 11.

AHF Rwanda shows that often the pregnancy of these teenagers is due to lack of knowledge and wrong information about reproductive health.

Nteziryayo Narcisse, director of prevention of new infections in AHF Rwanda and monitoring of the ‘Girls Act’ program in that organization, said that parents should teach their children about reproductive health.

He said, “If a child is not taught reproductive life, he does not know where he will fall. Parents take children to understand that teachers are the ones who should teach them, the teacher will advocate for the parent but does not remove the responsibility of the parent.

“Parents should relax, take the initiative to talk to their children, give them time and teach them about reproductive health.”

Nteziryayo says that there are rumors out there that are often mentioned about reproductive health, so that a child who feels that his parents are hiding from him, is very bad.

He said, “There are many children who know that a girl with a beautiful face can be saved by having sex, many children often fall there. It is not a boy who will teach your child, you as a parent should teach him so that he can make his own decisions.

He said that not talking about the girl child at an early stage leading to pregnancy due to lack of knowledge, is a great loss for the country.

He said, “There are those who don’t go to school, there are those who are broken in their families, those who give birth to children who are orphans, there is a lot that can be mourned for these unplanned wombs.”

An employee in the city of Kigali in charge of public health, Patricie Mukangarambe, said that a country with a well-cared-for girl is the one that has a better tomorrow.

He said, “The girl child is the foundation of the country’s development because she is the mother of the future, she is the one who will raise Rwanda. If he gets a good education and the education he will give it will be a good education.”

Statistics from the Ministry of Equality and Community Development (MIGEPROF) show that 23 thousand teenagers under the age of 18 were aborted in 2021.