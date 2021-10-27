Taking Stock Of AU-EU Ministerial Meeting in Kigali

The second edition of European Union and the African Union Ministerial meeting ended on Tuesday in Rwanda’s capital Kigali at the Kigali Convention Centre.

Priority areas of this meeting included; Investing in people: education, science, technology & skills development. This meeting also explored Strengthening Resilience, Peace, Security & Governance . Migration & Mobility The meeting also discussed; Mobilising Investments for African structural sustainable transformation.

This meeting drew about 500 participants, including over 60 foreign affairs ministers.

On the sidelines of this meeting, Rwanda and Senegal signed an agreement with the European Investment Bank facilitating the establishment of a vaccine manufacturing plant in the two countries.

Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame welcomed Rwanda’s leadership role in Africa and solid EU-Rwanda relations. President Kagame had earlier on Monday met with Josep Borrell Fontelles High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of EU Commission.

The two leaders exchanged on situations in Mozambique, Central African Republic, Ethiopia and Sudan, and agreed to strengthen their security and defence cooperation.

However, as AU-EU ministerial meeting was ongoing in Kigali, the military in Sudan overthrew the government in a bloody coup.

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and his wife, as well as multiple government ministers and officials, were detained on Monday.

“The EU strongly condemns the military coup and the unlawful detention of the Prime Ministers, ministers and other representatives; they must be released immediately,” the EU said.

Since 2019 Sudan had been ruled by an uneasy alliance between the military and civilian groups.

Sudan’s top general, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, said that the agreement with civilian members of the country’s transitional sovereign council “became a conflict” over the past two years, “threatening peace and unity” in Sudan. Several articles of the constitution have been suspended and state governors removed, Burhan also said.