Taiwanese Army is scheduled to carry out live-fire artillery drills in southern Taiwan on Tuesday (Aug. 9) and Thursday (Aug. 11) to assess combat readiness.

The drills will take place at the Fenggang training grounds in Pingtung County, according to CNA.

The Army’s 43rd Artillery Command, 333rd Mechanized Infantry Brigade, the defense commands in Taitung and Hualien, and the Coast Guard will take part in the exercises.

The exercises will include 78 155mm self-propelled howitzers and six 120mm mortars, the report said.

The military is also set to carry out another set of drills in Pingtung on Sept. 5, involving snipers from different battalions, combat vehicles, Clouded Leopard armored vehicles, and mortars.

AH-64 Apache attack choppers and AH-1W Super Cobra will also participate in the drills.

The Pingtung drills come after China just completed four days of live-fire drills from Aug. 4 – 7 in six large swaths of waters located around Taiwan, which included Chinese missiles launched over Taipei and People’s Liberation Army warplanes and warships in and around the country’s air defense identification zone.

Beijing launched the unprecedented show of force in response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan last week.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 66 Chinese warplanes and 14 warships around Taiwan as of 5 p.m. on Sunday (Aug. 7).

Of the 66 People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) aircraft, 12 crossed the median line in the Taiwan Strait, including eight Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jets and four Shenyang J-11 fighter planes. Meanwhile, six Shenyang J-16 fighter planes, three Xian H-6 bombers, and one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane entered the southwest corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), per the MND.

In response, Taiwan scrambled combat patrol aircraft, broadcast radio warnings, and deployed missile defense systems to track the Chinese military aircraft and warships.

China had originally announced it would be carrying out four days of live-fire drills in six maritime zones from Aug. 4-7 as retaliation for U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan last week. However, on Sunday, Chinese state-run media claimed that from now on it will conduct “regular” drills east of the Taiwan Strait median line