Swedish Development Cooperation Minister In Rwanda

Matilda Ernkrans the Swedish Minister for International Development Cooperation has commended Rwanda’s leadership on pursuing the green agenda.

She is in the east African country for 4-day [20-23 February] working visit to follow up on Sweden’s donation of covid vaccine and Sweden’s long-term development cooperation.

In December, Sweden donated one million doses of covid vaccine of the Moderna brand and syringes to Rwanda, which was the first time that Sweden donated the vaccine directly to another country.

Sweden and Rwanda are celebrating 20 years of research collaboration this year.

“Excited to be in Rwanda to follow up on our development cooperation and vaccine donation,” Ernkrans said on Sunday.

Ernkrans also visited the Kigali Genocide Memorial to pay my respect to victims of the Genocide against the Tutsi 1994, “We must never forget, always remember and always speak up. Humbled and touched from learning more about the genocide against the Tutsi in 1994. What remarkable strength to forgive, live on and never forget. You have my respect.”

She laid a wreath on the burial place at Kigali Memorial in honour of victims of the Genocide against the Tutsi and toured memorial exhibits to learn more about the history of Genocide.

The Swedish Minister also met with Mujawamariya Jeanne d’Arc Rwanda’s Minister of Environment and their discussions focused on Climate Change and Environment, including Stockholm+50 , Climate Financing and Biodiversity.

“I commend Rwanda leadership on the green agenda. Happy to learn about Environment priorities and discuss how we can strengthen our partnerships further, for example on innovative climate finance, biodiversity and delivering at Stockholm+50,” She said.

The current Swedish development cooperation with Rwanda includes activities in areas such as human rights, democracy and gender equality, including increased access to and respect for sexual and reproductive health and rights. It also includes the environment and climate as well as inclusive economic growth.

While in Rwanda, the Swedish minister is scheduled to conduct field visits to visit a vaccine clinic as well as cooperative farmers and meetings with Rwandan counterparts and civil society organizations.