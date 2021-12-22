Sweden To Extradite Genocide Suspect To Rwanda

The Swedish government has ruled that there are no obstacles available not to extradite Jean-Paul Micomyiza to Rwanda for his role in crimes of genocide.

According to sources from Sweden, the country’s supreme court has been tasked to take a legal opinion on Micomyiza’s extradition but the court found no legal conflict that would bar his extradition.

Sources indicate that the Supreme court advised the Swedish government that there were no obstacles with the country’s Extradition Act.

The court decision based on Article 6 of the European Convention, which sets out what is required for a trial to be fair, found out that Rwanda’s courts are fair and impartial enough to try Micomyiza.

Despite there being no obstacles to extraditing the wanted person to Rwanda, however, the court advised that they monitor his prosecutions in home courts if the government decides to extradite him.

This comes after Rwanda requested the extradition of Micomyiza to be tried by home courts over crimes of Genocide which he is accused to have committed in 1994.

The move to Micomyiza’s extradition comes after Rwanda requested his arrest and detention last year.

Sources say Micomyiza extradition is a position of Sweden’s obligation to live up to its obligation under international law and the country’s interests in prosecuting persons suspected of participating in the Genocide against the Tutsi as well as to align with Rwanda’s interest in prosecuting persons suspected of participating in the Genocide against the Tutsi.

Testimonies indicate that Micomyiza participated in the crimes of genocide in Ngoma Commune, in the former Butare Prefecture (Currently in Huye District, in the Southern Province) at the campus of the University and its surrounding traditionally known as Ruhande.

Sweden is a home to other Genocide suspects including Theodore Rukeratabaro who was in mid-2018, given a life sentence for his role in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Sweden also sentenced Claver Berinkindi, a Rwandan who acquired Swedish citizenship in 2012 after finding him guilty of the Genocide he committed in the former Prefecture of Butare and Stanislas Mbanenande in 2013.