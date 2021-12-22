Crime
Sweden To Extradite Genocide Suspect To Rwanda
The Swedish government has ruled that there are no obstacles available not to extradite Jean-Paul Micomyiza to Rwanda for his role in crimes of genocide.
According to sources from Sweden, the country’s supreme court has been tasked to take a legal opinion on Micomyiza’s extradition but the court found no legal conflict that would bar his extradition.
Sources indicate that the Supreme court advised the Swedish government that there were no obstacles with the country’s Extradition Act.
The court decision based on Article 6 of the European Convention, which sets out what is required for a trial to be fair, found out that Rwanda’s courts are fair and impartial enough to try Micomyiza.
Despite there being no obstacles to extraditing the wanted person to Rwanda, however, the court advised that they monitor his prosecutions in home courts if the government decides to extradite him.
This comes after Rwanda requested the extradition of Micomyiza to be tried by home courts over crimes of Genocide which he is accused to have committed in 1994.
The move to Micomyiza’s extradition comes after Rwanda requested his arrest and detention last year.
Sources say Micomyiza extradition is a position of Sweden’s obligation to live up to its obligation under international law and the country’s interests in prosecuting persons suspected of participating in the Genocide against the Tutsi as well as to align with Rwanda’s interest in prosecuting persons suspected of participating in the Genocide against the Tutsi.
Testimonies indicate that Micomyiza participated in the crimes of genocide in Ngoma Commune, in the former Butare Prefecture (Currently in Huye District, in the Southern Province) at the campus of the University and its surrounding traditionally known as Ruhande.
Sweden is a home to other Genocide suspects including Theodore Rukeratabaro who was in mid-2018, given a life sentence for his role in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.
Sweden also sentenced Claver Berinkindi, a Rwandan who acquired Swedish citizenship in 2012 after finding him guilty of the Genocide he committed in the former Prefecture of Butare and Stanislas Mbanenande in 2013.
Crime
Uganda’s Spy Chief Slapped With US Sanctions
Maj. Gen. Abel Kandiho, the Chief of Uganda’s Military Intelligence has been slapped with disastrous sanctions by the US government, Taarifa reliably reports. Extra details of the sanctions are underway.
In previous target sanctions, targeted leaders in Uganda were banned from traveling to US, their properties and bank accounts frozen and also their family members denied any visas among other restrictions.
Meanwhile, the Washington uses the Magnitsky legislation which came into force in 2012 to sanction foreign individuals who have committed human rights abuses or been involved in significant corruption.
However, the US is a longstanding partner of Uganda. Their relationship was built on military cooperation.
“They have been a good partner for us in addressing the challenge in Somalia,” said Deborah Malac, the American ambassador in Uganda from 2016 to 2020.
Ofwono Opondo, a Ugandan government spokesman, says, “our relationship with the United States is good, it is important, we value it, but we reject them meddling in our affairs,” he said.
The former US envoy in Uganda says “the time is right for “a tangible recalibration in the relationship”.
US Congressmen have suggested sanctions targeting Maj. Gen. Abel Kandiho, the chief of military intelligence, and Lieutenant General Peter Elwelu, who commanded the 2016 attack in Kasese.
During the recently concluded presidential elections in Uganda, Museveni deployed the military to manage security in Kampala city and neighbouring districts. The Army used this chance to crash the opposition by conducting mass arrests, arbitrary detentions without trial, torture and killing.
“Uganda’s January 14th elections were marred by election irregularities and abuses by the government’s security services against opposition candidates and members of civil society,” said Ned Price, then US State Department spokesman.
“We’ll consider a range of targeted options to hold accountable those members of the security forces responsible for these actions,” the US official said early this year.
In 1987, a year after fighting his way to power in Uganda, Yoweri Museveni made his first visit to the White House.
“Pleasure to meet with you,” said Ronald Reagan to his beaming guest. “I know your concern and progress you’re making with regard to human rights.”
It was the beginning of a long relationship between Museveni and the United States, in which the former rebel positioned himself as an important security partner.
Crime
Nairobi Terrified After Rogue Policeman Shoots 5
Kenya and other member states of the East African community woke up to shocking news of a rogue Policeman who summarily executed his wife and shot five other people killing them instantly.
The officer first killed his wife in their home, shooting her in the neck, before setting off at 3am with his service-issued AK-47 rifle and starting to shoot at “innocent members of the public frenziedly”, the police Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said on Tuesday.
“After killing the three, the cop then turned his rifle at two (motorcycle taxi) riders, one of whom lost his life while undergoing treatment at the Kenyatta national hospital,” DCI said, noting that two wounded people were also in critical condition.
“Six people have been confirmed dead and two others are in critical condition, after a police officer went on a killing spree early this morning in Kabete, Kiambu County. Police Constable Benson Imbasi, who later committed suicide by turning the gun on himself, had first killed,” DCI said in a tweet on Tuesday.
Such incidences are not rare in Kenya. In a 2010 incident, a police officer in Siakago town, 120km (74 miles) northeast of Nairobi, shot 10 people dead including two of his colleagues.
Crime
Vital Kamerhe Walks Out Of Prison After 20 Months
The former chief of staff of Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi has walked out of Makala central prison in Kinshasa on provisional arrangement due to deteriorating health.
Vital Kamerhe has been in detention since April 8, 2020, serving a 20-year sentence for embezzling public funds meant for the construction of houses for the Congolese military under the social housing project initiated by the Congolese president.
However, in June 2021, his sentence was reduced to 13 years’ imprisonment.
He was imprisoned at Makala central prison from where he was transferred to a hospital in Kinshasa for medical treatment, before the court released him provisionally.
Sweden To Extradite Genocide Suspect To Rwanda
EAC Heads of State Discuss Admission Of DRC
Chopper Crashes, Madagascar Minister Of Police Swims 12hrs To Safety
Uganda’s Tooro King Invites Rihanna
Burundi Accused Of Covering-up Prison Massacre?
Reviewing Burundi’s Fahd 300 Armored Personnel Carriers
Dubai Princess To Get £554 M in Royal Divorce Case
How Long Will DRC’s Kivu, Ituri Remain Under Military Rule?
UPDF- FARDC Arrest 35 ADF Rebels After Bombardment
Paris-Kigali Axis Gains New Momentum
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Find us on Twitter
@taarifarwanda
Trending
-
Tech3 days ago
Magnificent Amphitheatre Unveiled For Kigali Genocide Memorial
-
National5 days ago
Minister Gasana Convenes ‘Police High Council’ Meeting
-
Business4 days ago
Electronic Payments in Rwanda Increased By 400%
-
Special Report3 days ago
PART III: Why Is Uganda Provocative, Disrespectful?
-
Tech3 days ago
47% Kenyans Lose Electronic Cash To Fraudsters –Survey
-
Business3 days ago
Rwanda Unveils Plan To Create Over 50,000 Jobs Through Kigali Innovation City Construction Project
-
Politics5 days ago
President Kagame Promotes Senior, Non-Commissioned Officers
-
Business4 days ago
World Bank Gives Rwanda US$170M To Accelerate Implementation Of Human Capital Development Program