An Ethiopian Airlines cargo flight loaded with medical supplies donated to Africa from the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation landed in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Sunday morning.

The flight carried 5.4 million face masks, kits for 1.08 million detection tests, 40,000 sets of protective clothing and 60,000 sets of protective face shields.

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed Ali thankesd Jack Ma on Sunday morning for sending the first wave of #COVID-19 prevention materials and announced that distribution to other countries will begin as of tomorrow (Monday).

The supplies will be transported on and distributed throughout the rest of the continent.

Remaining shipments of medical supplies are expected to reach Addis Ababa and be distributed to more African nations over the next few weeks.

The Jack Ma Foundation told Taarifa that Ethiopia Ministry of Health will coordinate logistics and work with Ethiopian Airlines, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and several partners (including UN WFP and Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention) to distribute the supplies throughout Africa. The response was to questions regarding the plans of distribution to countries with no national airlines or with no other airline flying there.

This relief initiative forms part of Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation’s ongoing efforts to contain the spread of the COVID-19 and provide aid to afflicted communities across the globe.

Earlier this week, the foundations had announced their commitment to donating 100,000 medical masks, 20,000 test kits and 1,000 protective suits and face shields to each of the 54 nations on the African continent.

The Jack Ma Foundation said that getting these donations to all 54 African countries, with diverse geographic conditions and different levels of infrastructure, is a great logistical and transportation challenge.

“We are working around the clock to make the delivery as fast as possible. The faster we move, the earlier we can help,” the foundation told said in an email to Taarifa.