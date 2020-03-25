Shock has swept through Sudan when news broke out that the country’s Defence Minister had died in the middle of Peace Talks in neighbouring South Sudan capital Juba.

“General Gamal al-Din Omar 59, has died of a heart attack while on an official visit to neighbouring South Sudan,” Khartoum said.

The General was taking part in Peace Negotiations between the Khartoum Transition government and Rebel Groups.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Sudanese army said Omar’s death was caused by a heart attack.

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who heads Sudan’s sovereign council, said Omar “died while struggling for the stability of Sudan” – a reference to talks with rebels to end Sudan’s years-long civil wars.

The Peace Negotiations are aimed at stabilising Sudan and helping its fragile path to democracy survive following the military’s overthrow of al-Bashir in April last year after months-long mass protests against his rule.

Meanwhile, following the death of Gen. Gamal, the Negotiations have been suspended until the first of April.

“Yes, the talks have been postponed for a week to allow the burial of the late minister,” Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) leader Hadi Idris confirmed.

The minister was engaged in talks with the SPLM-N Agar on the security arrangements in the Two Areas which they had to conclude on Wednesday.

Concerning the security arrangements in Darfur, the armed groups submitted their paper on 19 March and the government replied on 23 March.

However, there was no meeting between the two sides because the armed groups in Darfur contested the mediation’s decision to reduce the number of the delegations taking part in the meeting as part of the government measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The South Sudanese government directed to cancel all the meetings and gathering in the country, but Sudanese peace talks were exempted from this measure.