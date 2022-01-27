Politics
Sudanese Activist Against Oppression of Women Arrested
The family of the head of the “No to Oppression of Women” group, Amira Osman said they ignore the whereabouts of the detained activist and called for her release.
On January 22, over 20 security agents stormed Osman’s house in Khartoum late in the evening and took her to an unidentified location. Her family said the armed men did not disclose to which security service they belong.
Amani Osman; a lawyer and Amira’s sister told reporters on Tuesday that they went to lodge a complaint at the police station but they refused and advised them to go to the General Intelligence Service (GIS) which arrested the activist.
She further added that the GIS denied having detaining her sister saying she was held at the women’s prison in Omdurman.
However, the family later learnt that she was not in prison.
“Now, my sister’s whereabouts are unknown,” she concluded.
For its part, her attending physician, Ihsan Fiqiri, spoke about her health condition.
She said that the detainee is partially disabled after a major automobile accident several years ago and as such, she needs special treatment.
“We believe her life is in danger,” she stressed.
The doctor called on the international community and human rights groups to put pressure on the Sudanese military authorities to free the activist.
Within their efforts to end the anti-coup protests, Sudanese authorities have arrested activists to prevent them from mobilizing civil society groups.
Ugandan Parliament Suspends Funding for Joint FARDC-UPDF
Ugandan parliamentarians have suspended funding for operations of the Ugandan People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) in the Democratic Republic of Congo for lack of prior information by the government on the “Shujja” operations carried out against the ADF.
As in the DRC, the Ugandan parliament was not informed beforehand of the launch of the “Shujja” operations against the ADF.
For this violation of the rules, the deputies have suspended the financing of these operations until they are informed
Uganda’s Ministry of Defense had requested 89.7 billion shillings to fund the operation, but MPs said informing parliament should precede the commitment of public funds to the operation.
“During the deployment of the UPDF in the DRC, parliament was bypassed. We don’t know how many battalions are in the Congo. We have the right to know the exit strategy and casualty reports on our side,” said opposition leader John Baptist Nambese, in remarks relayed by Baraza Media.
Force Israel to Withdraw to pre-1967 Boundary- Palestine FM
Riad Malki the Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister has called upon the international community to pressure Israel to return to the pre-1967 boundaries.
The Palestinian Foreign Minister said the two state solution will not work and the world should prepare to eulogize about it.
“There is urgency because this conflict has a solution that may still be available today and that will no longer be viable tomorrow,” Malki told the UN Security Council during its monthly meeting on the conflict.
“The two-State solution… does not need you by its bedside to share comforting words. It needs you to save it. Absent this sense of urgency, prepare yourself to attend the funeral of this solution with all the consequences of such a death for the lives of millions of people, Palestinians and others,” said Malki.
Malki spoke in the midst of a prolonged absence of any peace process to resolve the conflict.
Malki told the UNSC that it was a mistake to wait to take any action, as if time would allow for the issue to resolve itself.
“Can anyone seriously argue that we should wait for Israel to be ready to end its occupation on its own, to wake up one day wiser and decide to redeem itself?” he asked.
“Is there anyone around this table who believes this is a rational or winning strategy?”
Israelis and Palestinians did not attend the Madrid Conference in 1991 because they wanted to, Malki explained, they went because they felt like they had no choice.
If former prime minister Yitzhak Shamir had his druthers, the conference would never have occurred, Malki said.
Thirty years later, that same kind of pressure must be applied to force Israel to engage in an internationalized peace process, he said.
Why Does Israel Want To Return to African Union?
Some member countries of the African Union are rejecting a lobby by Israel to return to African Union (AU) as an observer and has still not been confirmed.
In February 2022, Israel is preparing to open a new chapter in its long relationship with the continent, by obtaining observer status with the African Union (AU).
First granted last July, this accreditation was denounced in September by more than twenty member countries, upset at having been put, according to them, before the fact accomplished by Moussa Faki Mahamat.
The Chadian chairman of the AU Commission had no choice but to reconsider his position. The question will be posed to all 55 member states at the next heads of state summit, scheduled for Addis Ababa in February 2022.
A formality?
“A formality” for several Israeli observers, who are rather confident when listing their country’s support within the Pan-African organization. Officially, Israel has indeed not had so many African friends for many decades.
“We have to go back to the 1950s, when Israel had more than thirty embassies across the continent,” says researcher Emmanuel Navon.
The country then sat in the Organization of African Unity (OAU) with, already, this observer status which it is now seeking to recover. It was dispossessed of it in 2002 when the continent chose the path of the African Union.
Since the Arab-Israeli war of 1973, the continent has shown great unity on the Israeli question.
In the aftermath of the conflict, all African countries had officially severed their diplomatic relations with Tel Aviv, encouraged by an OAU largely under the influence of the Arab countries of the continent.
Twenty years after Israel’s forced departure, the most ardent opponents of its return are still the same.
They are just fewer in number than in the past, their numbers having diminished as Tel Aviv normalized its relations with the mainland in the aftermath of the 1993 Oslo Accords.
The Palestinian cause
If Libya in decline obviously no longer exercises the same influence in the AU as in the time of Muammar Gaddafi, Algeria quickly protested against the “obviousness” of the decision taken by the commission, and it quickly gathered around it the great majority of the Muslim countries of the continent, from Mauritania to Djibouti.
Only Morocco and Sudan, in the process of rapprochement with Israel, are missing, as well as Chad, which restored diplomatic relations with the latter in 2018, after the historic visit there by President Idriss Déby Itno.
The other fierce opponents of an Israeli return to the AU are to be found in the far south of the continent, in Zimbabwe, Namibia or Botswana.
These countries have followed in the footsteps of South Africa, which has become, since 1994 and the arrival of the ANC in power, the great defender of the Palestinian cause on the continent.
“Since the situation in Palestine has not changed, there is no reason for Israel’s status to change”, advances this time again the camp of the refusal, as it had already done, with success, during the requests previous ones of 2013 and 2016.
A heavy procedural battle has therefore started in Addis Ababa, scheduled to end with a simple majority vote which, if it were to be secret, could hold surprises.
Otherwise, Israel would put an end to exactly twenty years of absence, to resume its place among the 90 external partners today accredited to the AU.
