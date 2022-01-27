Sudanese Activist Against Oppression of Women Arrested

The family of the head of the “No to Oppression of Women” group, Amira Osman said they ignore the whereabouts of the detained activist and called for her release.

On January 22, over 20 security agents stormed Osman’s house in Khartoum late in the evening and took her to an unidentified location. Her family said the armed men did not disclose to which security service they belong.

Amani Osman; a lawyer and Amira’s sister told reporters on Tuesday that they went to lodge a complaint at the police station but they refused and advised them to go to the General Intelligence Service (GIS) which arrested the activist.

She further added that the GIS denied having detaining her sister saying she was held at the women’s prison in Omdurman.

However, the family later learnt that she was not in prison.

“Now, my sister’s whereabouts are unknown,” she concluded.

For its part, her attending physician, Ihsan Fiqiri, spoke about her health condition.

She said that the detainee is partially disabled after a major automobile accident several years ago and as such, she needs special treatment.

“We believe her life is in danger,” she stressed.

The doctor called on the international community and human rights groups to put pressure on the Sudanese military authorities to free the activist.

Within their efforts to end the anti-coup protests, Sudanese authorities have arrested activists to prevent them from mobilizing civil society groups.