Uganda is just months away from the 2021 Presidential elections with fears it will be violent, according to a study conducted by two organizations; Women Democracy Network and Innovations for Democratic Engagement and Action.

Study findings indicate that there is a high potential for violence in the 2021 general elections largely because of the culture of promoting use of youth gangs by prominent politicians in some areas of the country.

Details of the study report indicate that 13 districts picked from all regions of Uganda have been identified as potential hot spots.

Male youth are cited as the major actors in election violence followed by the Uganda Police Force, followed by NRM campaign agents and opposition campaign agents in the 5th position (101 out of 261 respondents).

Out of the 261 respondents, 81.6% noted that youth will be very more involved in election violence in the 2021 general elections while women were reported to be the main victims of election violence reported by 128 out 261 respondents.

Meanwhile, the study report has proposed measures to prevent such violence including a national dialogue with various stakeholders to build consensus on a number of national issues, security agencies planning better to avert election violence instead of becoming partisan.

It is also proposed that there is a need to put in place a code of conduct to guide political parties with stringent penalties including disqualification of candidates found to have sponsored or enabled election violence, the government proposing serious electoral reforms as defined by the Supreme Court and by the Citizens COMPACT for Free and Fair Elections to create a level political ground.

The Chief Executive Officer of Civic-Source, Jackie Asiimwe, says that lack of accountability for violence and unemployed youths are among other issues that must be focused on.