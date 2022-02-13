Entertainment
Stromae Thrills at Victoires de la Musique Show
With him, something always happens: Stromae, honorary president, interpreted his title “Health” with an avatar, at the opening of the 37th Victoires de la Musique on Friday, before the expected performances of the great favorites OrelSan and Clara Luciani.
A double of Stromae, animated film style on the giant screens behind him, thus showed the public the gestures to be made on the choreography of this piece, accompanying the movements of the singer on the stage.
Stromae’s performance gives a taste of the launch of his tour-event at the end of February, which should revolve around paintings and make use of new technologies, according to what he lets filter out in dribs and drabs.
“Multitude”, his new album, one of the most anticipated this year, will be released on March 4.
But as the Belgian does nothing like everyone else, he will deliver his new songs in preview to the public of his first three shows in Brussels on February 22, Paris on February 24 and Amsterdam on February 27.
The tickets for these first three concerts sold out in just a quarter of an hour on the day they went on sale on December 3, his record company said.
OrelSan and Clara Luciani big winners
French rapper OrelSan and singer Clara Luciani dominated the 37th Victoires de la Musique on Friday, marked by a controversy over a ceremony that did not reflect the diversity of the current French scene.
The 39-year-old Norman rapper won the male artist, song (“The smell of gasoline”) and audiovisual creation categories for his documentary “Never show that to anyone”.
His album “Civilization”, released in November, is the best-selling record in France in 2021.
“Among French-speaking musicians, he is one of those who writes the best, he really digs, he goes far”, greeted Friday Stromae, honorary president of the 37th Victoires organized at La Seine Musicale, in the Paris region.
Clara Luciani won the female artist trophy and the album prize, for “Coeur”. “I am living a waking dream. I am so moved that the public took over this disc in a moment of darkness… To imagine that I was able to bring a little light, it is a very beautiful gift”, she delivered in front of the hurry.
The Victories would not be the Victories without controversy. This year, including OrelSan, Clara Luciani, Juliette Armanet and the group Feu! Chatterton, we arrived at fourteen nominations between four artists. This raises criticism of a ceremony accused of not reflecting the diversity of the current scene.
Nosy Journalist Captures Pope Francis Sneaking Into Record Store
Since the beginning of his pontificate, Pope Francis has always wanted to sneak out freely onto the streets to meet people and even be able to buy a good pizza in the city.
“I miss going out into the streets; I truly long for it, the tranquility of walking down the street, or going to a pizzeria to eat a good pizza… I have always been ‘of the street’,” he said.
On Tuesday the Pontiff handlers organised for a cab and the Pope sneaked out onto a street corner to visit his old acquaintance operating a “Stereosound,” a record store whose owners he has known since his days as the Archbishop of Buenos Aires.
Although the Pontiff handlers thought they had concealed this short visit, there was a nosy journalist whose lens was cocked ready to grab anything- then he saw the pope and pressed the shutter button.
On 11 January, Spanish journalist Javier Martínez Brocal was passing through Rome’s Pantheon area and saw the Pope leaving the record store named “Stereosound.”
The black and white photo of the Pope exiting the “disc-store of the Pantheon” – as local Romans call the locale – carrying a classical music record given to him by the owner of the store, Letizia Giostra, and her daughter Tiziana, went viral on social networks within minutes.
The Pope himself saw the photo and thanked Brocal for this “noble” post.
Pope Francis sent a brief letter to Rome-based journalist Javier Martínez Brocal that recently photographed the Pope leaving a record store, and encourages reporters to fulfill their journalistic vocation even if it makes others uncomfortable.
At the same time, he wrote, “one cannot deny that it was a ‘terrible fate’ (a misfortune, ed.) that, after taking all precautions, there was a journalist waiting for someone at the cab stop.”
The Pope immediately clarified in his letter that this remark was a light-hearted joke: “We must not lose our sense of humor.”
He also encouraged reporters to “fulfill their vocation” as journalists, “even if it means embarrassing (‘mettere in difficoltà’) the Pope.”
Pope Francis is no stranger to trips ‘out-on-the-town’, having visited an optician’s store in 2015 and then an orthopedic store in 2016.
He had ventured out late Tuesday afternoon to the music store in the heart of Rome to bless the recently renovated premises.
IHe chatted for about ten minutes with the owner, an old acquaintance of his from the days when he stayed as Archbishop of Buenos Aires in the “House of the Clergy” in Via della Scrofa.
Reggaeton King Don Omar To Perform At Miss World Finale
Miss World 2021 finale session will be like no other as the self-styled “The King” of reggaeton, Don Omar is scheduled to perform before a very large audience.
Omar will appear in the grand final of Miss World 2021 to be held in Puerto Rico on December 16, the organization of the event reported on Monday.
Don Omar joins the also Puerto Ricans Pedro Capó and Víctor Manuelle, the Cuban duo of Gente de Zona and the Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Ángel Vélez, as the artists who will perform in the evening, to take place at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico, in San Juan.
Almost 100 contestants from an equal number of countries, a symphony orchestra of more than 60 musicians, entertainers and dancers will perform on stage in a production that will be televised live with 30 cameras.
Miss World 2021 is one of the largest events to be held in the history of Puerto Rico with a great opportunity to project the island as a top tourist destination before an audience of over 1 billion people in more than 100 countries.
Miss World is the oldest and most prestigious international beauty pageant, created in 1951.
The winner of the title will become the image of the organization that supports different social and charitable causes around the world.
Video: New Rwandan Film, “Poetria La Muse” To Be Screened Soon
A young Rwanda film artists, NINA Aziza Umutesi Salim, has released a trailer of her masterpiece, Poetria LA Muse.
Poetria LA Muse is a story of a muse who came from another world,sent by the destiny to inspire poets whom she lived with in a cave. Poets would go for inspiration in that mystery cave, terryfying one. But one night Poetria couldn’t take it about her feelings.
She made a big mistake of loving a human being while she was not supposed to love humans.
The destiny which sent her decided to punish her. She would suffer before dying. While she was trying to escape, poems of those poets attracted her and blocked her. Death was also very near. Poetria tried to stay alive because love was her strength but in vain.
About the director:
Nina Salim is a Rwadan young artist, screen writer, poet, theater writer, and actress, born on May 19, 1992 in Bujumbura, Burundi. She has been writing short stories, poems, theatre scripts and quotes for 17 years.
This is her first full movie. She told Taarifa that the movie will be screened soon in Kigali.
