Stromae Thrills at Victoires de la Musique Show

With him, something always happens: Stromae, honorary president, interpreted his title “Health” with an avatar, at the opening of the 37th Victoires de la Musique on Friday, before the expected performances of the great favorites OrelSan and Clara Luciani.

A double of Stromae, animated film style on the giant screens behind him, thus showed the public the gestures to be made on the choreography of this piece, accompanying the movements of the singer on the stage.

Stromae’s performance gives a taste of the launch of his tour-event at the end of February, which should revolve around paintings and make use of new technologies, according to what he lets filter out in dribs and drabs.

“Multitude”, his new album, one of the most anticipated this year, will be released on March 4.

But as the Belgian does nothing like everyone else, he will deliver his new songs in preview to the public of his first three shows in Brussels on February 22, Paris on February 24 and Amsterdam on February 27.

The tickets for these first three concerts sold out in just a quarter of an hour on the day they went on sale on December 3, his record company said.

OrelSan and Clara Luciani big winners

French rapper OrelSan and singer Clara Luciani dominated the 37th Victoires de la Musique on Friday, marked by a controversy over a ceremony that did not reflect the diversity of the current French scene.

The 39-year-old Norman rapper won the male artist, song (“The smell of gasoline”) and audiovisual creation categories for his documentary “Never show that to anyone”.

His album “Civilization”, released in November, is the best-selling record in France in 2021.

“Among French-speaking musicians, he is one of those who writes the best, he really digs, he goes far”, greeted Friday Stromae, honorary president of the 37th Victoires organized at La Seine Musicale, in the Paris region.

Clara Luciani won the female artist trophy and the album prize, for “Coeur”. “I am living a waking dream. I am so moved that the public took over this disc in a moment of darkness… To imagine that I was able to bring a little light, it is a very beautiful gift”, she delivered in front of the hurry.

The Victories would not be the Victories without controversy. This year, including OrelSan, Clara Luciani, Juliette Armanet and the group Feu! Chatterton, we arrived at fourteen nominations between four artists. This raises criticism of a ceremony accused of not reflecting the diversity of the current scene.