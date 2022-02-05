Strange Carnivore in Bigogwe Finally Neutralized

A strange carnivore that repeatedly sneaked out of the forest reserve to maul herders cows late at night has finally been trapped and killed.

Residents of Gishwati had been living in dire panic fearing they would also be attacked.

Gishwati Forest Reserve is a protected reserve in the north-western part of Rwanda.

It sits on the ridge which divides the Congo and Nile water catchment areas, along the incredibly biodiverse Albertine Rift in the west of the country.

Just 20 years ago, Gishwati-Mukura National Park was on the fast track to extinction alongside its wildlife and primate residents.

Gishwati forest is the larger of the two forests that now make up what is called the Gishwati-Mukura National park.

This new national park connecting the Gishwati and Mukura forests is home to chimps and hundreds of species of birds.

In 2015 the Rwandan government passed a law to create a new national park combining the Mukura and Gishwati forests, establishing the Gishwati-Mukura National Park – a forested area which will spread from up in the north of the country near the Volcanoes National Park, all the way down, incorporating the Gishwati and Mukura forests, to Nyungwe Forest.