Strange Canivore Mauling Calves in Gishwati

Residents of Gishwati are living in dire panic fearing a strange carnivore that sneaks out of the forest reserve and mauls their cows late at night. They fear it may end up attacking humans.

The Gishwati forest reserve is a source of livelihood for hundreds of Rwandans living around the area.

It is not yet clear what animal is visiting residents at night to serve itself on slightly older calves in kraals.

However, the extent of bite on the carcass above indicates the attacker is a tough canine presumably, leopard, cheetah, hyena or even African Civet.

According to details of the herder Ngabo Karegeya, “the attacker doesn’t return to eat left over carcass , it doesn’t return where it attacked, it eats older calves and every night it attacks a calf and eats it in the same manner.”

Official data shows that Gishwati hosts between its five primate species and 84 confirmed bird species.

A sizeable distribution of Golden Monkeys, Blue Monkeys, and L’Hoest’s Monkeys to red river hogs, black-fronted duiker and serval.

Do Chimpanzees eat Meat? Yes

Over 89 species from 12 of the 17 families of primates eat meat. These 89 species are scattered all over the world.

Birds, including their eggs, are the most common primate prey, followed by reptiles, amphibians, mammals and even fish.

Chimpanzees are the kings of variety, with 45 different vertebrate species appearing in their diets.

Most primates feed on meat sporadically, and it represents less than the 1 percent of the diet in almost all 89 species.

Gishwati-Mukura National Park

Gishwati Forest Reserve is a protected reserve in the north-western part of Rwanda.

It sits on the ridge which divides the Congo and Nile water catchment areas, along the incredibly biodiverse Albertine Rift in the west of the country.

Just 20 years ago, Gishwati-Mukura National Park was on the fast track to extinction alongside its wildlife and primate residents.

Gishwati forest is the larger of the two forests that now make up what is called the Gishwati-Mukura National park.

This new national park connecting the Gishwati and Mukura forests is home to chimps and hundreds of species of birds.

In 2015 the Rwandan government passed a law to create a new national park combining the Mukura and Gishwati forests, establishing the Gishwati-Mukura National Park – a forested area which will spread from up in the north of the country near the Volcanoes National Park, all the way down, incorporating the Gishwati and Mukura forests, to Nyungwe Forest.