The price of a two-kilo packet of maize in Kenya has reached a soaring Kshs 210 from Ksh 120 triggering panic in the coastal East African nation scheduled for general elections in August.

Inflation has moved to a high of 7.9 percent and forced families to skip meals and cut orders for other items like airtime and beer.

Maize is a staple food in Kenya, every family on a daily basis consumes maize in different forms ranging from Githeri, porridge, posho and cakes.

Crop failure due to poor weather and a shift in the movement of Uganda maize to South Sudan have seen flour prices sky rocket.

The bulk of Ugandan maize is now heading to South Sudan, encouraged by higher prices in the country relative to Kenya where a 90-kilo bag is selling at Sh7,000 from Sh2,800 in January.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya says the country has opened talks with Zambia, Tanzania and Uganda to guarantee Kenya a share of the maize export to plug the shortfall in supplies.

Zambia has started harvesting its main crop while Tanzania and Uganda have surpluses that Kenya is seeking to tap.

Kenya traditionally receives imports from Uganda and Tanzania, but trade flows in the grain have shifted to other countries.

Countries in the region are competing for a limited white maize stock for both human consumption and manufacturing of animal feeds following disruption in the supply of the grain from Ukraine and Russia in the wake of the ongoing war between these two countries.

In March last year, Kenya had imposed a ban on Maize from Uganda and Tanzania accusing the neighbours of sending in maize with high levels of aflatoxin.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu flew to Kenya in May that year and negotiated the lifting of this ban-some of the tight rules were dropped.

Tanzania and Uganda had switched to other more lucrative routes to export their maize especially in South Sudan, Burundi, DRC and other countries in the far north.