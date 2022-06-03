Rwanda’s Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Donatille Mukabalisa is on a two-day visit to Mozambique where she met her counterpart and the house.

She held talks with her counterpart, Right Hon. Esperança Laurinda F. N. Bias, on Friday and signed Memorandum of Understanding between the two Parliaments.

Mozambique’s Speaker commended Rwanda’s intervention to secure Cabo Delgado from terrorists as a decent example to follow as Africans.

Hon. Mukabalisa asserted that, “it is our duty to intervene wherever solicited for peace and security because we know what it is to miss them.”

Interacting with Chief whips of Mozambique, Speaker Mukabalisa and her delegation reflected on the negative role that political parties played in Rwanda’s history and the positive role they are now playing in the country’s reconstruction.

Speaker Mukabalisa also visited the Heroes Monument and paid respect to freedom fighters who fought for the independence of Mozambique from 1962 to 1975.