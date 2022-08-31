South Sudan has made a very big step in bringing hope and security to the world’s youngest nation.

More than 21,000 unified forces out of the total of 83,000 forces of the transitional unity government have graduated after 3 years of gruesome training.

The graduation ceremony was held on Tuesday at Dr. John Garang Mausoleum.

“We have been waiting for a long time to have a national army that represents all 64 tribes of South Sudan, we have been suffering from insecurity caused by inter-communal violence,” said Nema Dugolous, a 30-year-old wheat trader in Juba.

The 21,973 graduates include 3,308 VIP protection forces, 4,366 police forces, 6,315 national security services, 1,120 prison services, 3,575 wildlife services, and 3,289 civil defense forces.

According to the 2018 revitalized peace deal, the nation is supposed to train and graduate a unified force of 83,000 personnel to take charge of security during the transitional period until 2023 when elections are held.

“As I have been saying, I will never take our people back to war and I must tell you that you are not being graduated to take you back to war,” South Sudanese President Salva Kiir said during the ceremony.

The ceremony was attended by Yoweri Museveni, President of Uganda, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, President of the Sovereign Council of Sudan, and representatives from the region and the international community.

“I bring solidarity and congratulations from the brotherly people of Uganda on this milestone, for working in the true spirit of the African progressive forces to build the country towards sustainable development based on interests and not identity,” said President Museveni of Uganda.

Museveni said Uganda is one of the guarantors of the South Sudan peace deal. The formation of the Unified forces follows the Entebbe Tripartite agreement of November 2019 in which cessation of hostilities and a transition process towards general elections within South Sudan was set in motion.

Meanwhile,The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) welcomes graduation of the Necessary Unified Forces (NUF) to form a unified national army, police, and other security forces.

“It is critically important to have a unified and inclusive defence apparatus that is open to all South Sudanese, especially in a country recovering from divisive conflict,” said Nicholas Haysom, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for South Sudan, speaking at the ceremony.

This graduation will strengthen the capacity of the Transitional Government to protect its own citizens by curtailing subnational and intercommunal violence, and demonstrate South Sudan’s respect for human rights by enhancing accountability, and also guarantee the territorial integrity of the country.”

UNMISS now expects the Necessary Unified Forces to play a critical role in meeting security and logistical needs, necessary for legitimate and credible elections, as provided for in the peace agreement. “In this way, the NUF could also play an indispensable role in building democracy,” SRSG Haysom said.

The Mission encourages the Transitional Government to recognize that this is not the end of a process but a new beginning. It will be necessary to ensure adequate support to fund, equip, deploy, and sustain the forces over time.