South Africa could provide a good precedence on how powerful the President can be and whether such powers can be challenged by any institution.

Early this year, South Africa’s Public Protector Mkhwebane said her office had picked interest in a matter that the President Cyril Ramaphosa was a candidate for a controversial investigation.

Mkhwebane said Ramaphosa was “personally and heavily” conflicted because of investigations into his conduct by her office.

These include the president’s admission that state funds were misused for ANC internal campaigns and allegations of collusion between him and the justice minister in what she calls “judicial capture”.

It was up to the president to decide on Mkhwebane’s fate, which would make her the first Public Protector to be suspended by the president.

Angered by the Prosecutors office move against him, President Ramaphosa decided to suspend her from office.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa has, in accordance with section 194 (3)(a) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, decided to suspend Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane from the office of the Public Protector effective 9 June 2022,” the Presidency said on June 9th 2022.

It added that Section 194(3) (a) of the Constitution provides that the President may suspend the Public Protector (or any member of a Chapter 9 institution) “at any time after the start of proceedings by a committee of the National Assembly for [their] removal”.

Mkhwebane is currently appearing before the National Assembly being grilled in her impeachment trial.

According to a testimony heard on Monday, Mkhwebane ran an office in a culture of fear, and waged investigations with ulterior motives.

Former chief operating officer Basani Baloyi gave evidence in Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry on Monday.

Baloyi said she was particularly concerned by the way in which the investigation into Cyril Ramaphosa’s CR17 campaign was handled.

Baloyi alleged that Mkhwebane has an authoritarian management style, and that she reduced staff to tears. “When the PP walks from her office to the boardroom, we had to rise, which I found an anomaly,” explained Baloyi.

Baloyi said she was pulled from the CR17 campaign investigation, after raising concerns about information that was being excluded. “The chief of staff said to me this report will be dealt with in this office, and the PP will emerge as a powerful woman in the country, after dealing with this particular matter,” detailed Baloyi.

Baloyi also testified that she was instructed to shred a draft report on the investigation. She says that was not standard practice.