Siemens To Invest In Rwanda’s Vaccine Production
In 2018, Siemens announced it was considering investing in the Rwandan market and that it had mapped out areas of interest.
This German multinational is the largest industrial manufacturing company across Europe. It also has departments dedicated to investing in African regions.
Four years later, Sabine Dall’Omo the Siemens CEO of Southern and Eastern Africa, on Monday October 10, 2021 led a delegation to Rwanda to discuss potential partnership and investment opportunities.
According to Rwanda Development Board, the Siemens team held discussions with government officials and RDB staff.
This contact between Rwanda and Siemens comes at a time the East African country is mobilising for establishment of a standard Guage railway linking the country to the neighboring countries of Tanzania and Uganda.
Rwanda also has an ambitious futuristic project of introducing Unmanned aerial cable car system in the capital Kigali. For Siemens this could be an opportunity worth tapping into owing to its experience in Automation and Metro Projects.
Another opportunity on offer is enery generation, and transmission. Rwanda needs targets to increase its generation capacity to 556MW by 2024 from the current 235.6MW. The current access to electricity is at 66% but the country’s target is 100% in 2024. Such ambitious targets require courting industry experts like Siemens.
Siemens has revealed that some of its activities coming up in Rwanda include vaccine production and technology transfer for Bugesera International Airport.
In January 2018, Siemens was in Rwanda and had conducted an investment exploration of the opportunities and viability of the market and had announced that they were looking to have deliberations with the government seeking a commitment on working together.
However, Siemens like most european firms pursue investiment models that make it expensive for host countries yet China, India and other asian firms could offer the same at affordable costs.
“Our main focus as a firm is delivering quality as opposed to be being cheap and reducing cost,” said Andre Bouffioux, the Chief Executive of Siemens for Belgium, and West and Central Africa.
High Demand For Onions An Opportunity For Farmers
The clouds are gathering while lightning and thunder blast off from high up in the skies. This is a signal to the arrival of the rains which means that Rwandan farmers should be getting busy in their fields.
According to market survey by Taarifa, one onion bulb currently costs Rwf100 and a Kilogram ranges between Rwf1500-2500 depending on your location. In the countryside, 3 onion bulbs cost Rwf100.
For farmers intending to try their luck in growing onions, here are some facts they need to know.
Onions need rich, fertile soil. Only grow onions once in 3 years in the same field. Plant the onions on raised beds, especially in the rainy season. Transplant when the onions are about 6 weeks old. Plant the onions 10 centimetres apart. By taking good care of your onions, the onions will take good care of you.
Health Benefits of Onions
Onions are nutrient-dense, meaning they’re low in calories but high in vitamins and minerals.
One medium onion has just 44 calories but delivers a considerable dose of vitamins, minerals and fiber.
This vegetable is particularly high in vitamin C, a nutrient involved in regulating immune health, collagen production, and tissue repair and iron absorption.
Vitamin C also acts as a powerful antioxidant in your body, protecting your cells against damage caused by unstable molecules called free radicals.
Onions are also rich in B vitamins, including folate (B9) and pyridoxine (B6) — which play key roles in metabolism, red blood cell production and nerve function.
Onions are a good source of potassium, a mineral in which many people are lacking.
Tanzania Sets Aside US$21.7M For Construction Of Fishing Harbor
Tanzanian government has set aside 50 billion Tanzanian shillings (about 21.7 million U.S. dollars) for the construction of a fishing harbor, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said on Wednesday.
Majaliwa said the fishing harbor will be built along the Indian Ocean’s coastal district of Kilwa in Lindi region, making it the first ever fishing harbor to be built in the east African nation.
“The construction of the fishing harbor is intended to improve the country’s fishing industry and help boost the economic growth and improve the welfare of people,” he told a public rally in Kilwa district.
He said experts had surveyed the country’s entire coastal line from Tanga through Mtwara and recommended that the fishing harbor should be built in Kilwa district.
Rwandan Entrepreneur Shortlisted For Jack Ma’s US$1.5M Prizes
Yvette Ishimwe, Founder and CEO of IRIBA Water Group (https://IRIBAWaterGroup.com) (Rwanda), is one of the finalists for the 2021 Africa’s Business Heroes (ABH) (https://AfricaBusinessHeroes.
Tyhe foundation has announced this year’s top 10 finalists who will also take the stage at the grand finale in November for their final pitch to win a share of a US$1.5 million prize pool.
The ten entrepreneurs – half of whom are female – were selected from over 12,000 applications across all 54 African nations and passed multiple stages of judging and evaluation. With an average age of 32 years, the top ten represent businesses primarily operating in 7 African countries: Botswana, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, and Uganda. Their businesses span key industries such as agriculture, beauty, education, energy, food & beverage, logistics, manufacturing, media & entertainment, and retail. 80% of the finalists operate their businesses in rural areas. Through their ventures, these outstanding entrepreneurs are generating positive impact and creating opportunities for their communities.
“It’s African time! We have been continuously impressed with all of our 2021 Top 10 finalists, especially their diversity and strength of their businesses. The Top 10 are truly inspiring and are a testament to the talent, resilience, innovation, and passion of African entrepreneurs. In the midst of unprecedented challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, we remain steadfast in our efforts to identify, support and shine a spotlight on African entrepreneurs that are driving positive growth for their communities,” said Jason Pau, Executive Director of International, Jack Ma Foundation.
“This is my 3rd year as a semi-final judge and therefore, I have seen a total of 60 entrepreneurs pitch. In my opinion they are all already heroes just by reaching this stage. Every year the competition gets tougher for the entrepreneurs but it also makes it harder for us judges to choose our top 10. I wish the Top 10 of 2021 well on the next phase of the competition and congratulations to our Heroes,” commented Rene Parker, Director at R Labs and a semi-finale judge of ABH.
“It was an absolute pleasure to judge the ABH semi-finals again this year. The quality of the semi-finalists continues to be high. It was extremely difficult to shortlist the final 10 because each entrepreneur was so inspiring. They demonstrated the resilience, passion, imagination and traction that we need in our entrepreneurs here in Africa. I can’t wait to follow their success!” added Fred Swaniker, Founder of ALU and a semi-finale judge of ABH.
In November, Africa’s Business Heroes will host its Grand Finale in a virtual format, and the top winners of the 2021 ABH prize will be announced in due course. The next few weeks will see the finalists finesse their pitches and leverage the in-depth training, learnings and insights that they have gathered during their ABH journey. Meet the 2021 Top 10 finalists here:
Ghirmay Abraham, Founder, Aptech Africa (https://AptechAfrica.com) (Uganda)
Ghirmay was born in Eritrea and studied mechanical engineering at the University of Asmara before starting work in the renewable energy sector. He started Aptech Africa with only a $20,000 investment. Working to bring electricity and water to people across Africa, Aptech has grown to be a multinational business operating in seven African countries.
Navalayo Osembo-Ombati, Co-Founder and CEO, Enda Athletic (https://Endasportswear.com) (Kenya)
Navalayo is from a town in Kenya that has produced generations of the world’s greatest distance runners. To maximize social impact in Kenya through sports, Navalayo founded Enda Athletic, a made-in-Kenya running shoe brand that creates jobs, invests in local communities, and spurs economic development through exports. She is a graduate of the London School of Economics.
Oghenetega Iortim, Founder, Gricd (https://Gricd.com) (Nigeria)
Oghenetega is an Information Communications Engineer with a Bachelor’s degree from Covenant University. Oghenetega has been dedicated to solving health and food accessibility challenges through technology. Through his startup, Gricd, he is building cold-chain facilities to address storage pitfalls in the agricultural and healthcare sectors.
Yvette Ishimwe, Founder and CEO, IRIBA Water Group (https://IRIBAWaterGroup.com) (Rwanda)
IRIBA Water Group is a social enterprise that offers innovative drinking water solutions. Its founder Yvette holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management from Southern New Hampshire University. She is a YALI Mandela Washington Fellow and has been awarded by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth in recognition of the impact IRIBA has brought to the community.
Charlot Magayi, Founder and CEO, Mukuru Clean Stoves (https://MukuruStoves.org) (Kenya)
When Charlot’s two-year-old daughter suffered a severe burn caused by a traditional stove, Charlot was moved to provide safer cooking technologies. She founded Mukuru to help keep children safe, as well as reduce fuel consumption and household air pollution. Charlot is an Echoing Green Fellow and has been recognized by Global Citizen, World Bank and AWIEF.
Khadija Mohamed Elbedweihy, Founder, PraxiLabs (https://Praxilabs.com) (Egypt)
Khadija received her PhD from the University of Sheffield studying human-computer interaction and user experience. With her belief in adopting technology for improving education and enabling equal opportunities, Khadija founded and is currently managing PraxiLabs, which makes virtual science labs accessible for educational institutions and schools.
Chidi Nwaogu, Co-founder and CEO, Publiseer (https://Publiseer.net) (Nigeria)
Chidi Nwaogu is a tech entrepreneur and software developer. He is the CEO of Publiseer, a digital content distribution company that helps independent and underserved African creatives earn a living. He is the winner of the 2020 Migration Entrepreneurship Prize from the Swiss Government, and is also an Acumen Fellow, Alibaba eFounders Fellow, Westerwelle Fellow, and French-African Young Leader.
Ikenna Nzewi, Co-founder and CEO, Releaf Marketplace Nigeria (https://Releaf.africa) (Nigeria)
Ikenna graduated from Yale University in 2017 with a Bachelors in Computer Science and co-founded Releaf while he was still at university. Releaf is an agriculture technology company that develops hardware and software solutions to drive industrialisation of food processing in Africa.
Violet Amoabeng, Founder and CEO, Skin Gourmet (https://SkinGourmet.com) (Ghana)
Violet attained both Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree in Business Administration – specializing in marketing, supply chain management and accounting. In 2014, Violet created Skin Gourmet with GHS 145 (US $ 45.00). Skin Gourmet is now distributed in over 17 different countries and Violet has been featured in Glitz and EMY Magazine as an emerging industry leader.
Ketsheaphone Jacob, Founder and CEO, The Bulb World (https://bit.ly/3FgGU1u) (Botswana)
Ketsheaphone is the Founder and CEO of The Bulb World, an LED light manufacturing company. Ketshephaone is passionate about helping youth startups and also giving back to communities through The Bulb World’s CSR Initiative which sets out to light up public boarding schools to give learners a brighter learning environment.
For more information on the 2021 Top 10, please visit the ABH official website. Follow ABH on Twitter (https://bit.ly/3iy5Ojv), LinkedIn (https://bit.ly/3uLw5Q7), Instagram (https://bit.ly/3isp0yP) or Facebook (https://bit.ly/3mgC8Za) to join these dynamic and inspiring entrepreneurs as they approach the Grand Finale.
To watch the final pitches of the Top 10 from 2020, tune into YouTube where a four-episode series (https://bit.ly/3B5ko9g) on the journey of the 2020 Africa’s Business Heroes competition is now available.
