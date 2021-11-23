National
Sexual Violence Survivors From 12 Countries Gather in DRC
More than 20 survivors of conflict-related sexual violence in Africa have convened at a forum in the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s capitaL Kinshasa to deliberate on possible deterent measures against this crime.
The event titled “It’s Time: Survivors’ Forum on Reparations” aims at providing a platform for survivors of conflict-related sexual violence around the world to share their testimonies, perceptions and thoughts around the issue of reparations and of their participation in the process.
“There is nothing more urgent today in our country, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and others around the world, than to listen to survivors of conflict-related sexual violence,” says Dr. Denis Mukwege, Nobel Peace Prize winner, president and co-founder of the Global Fund for Survivors.
Dr.Mukwege added that the forum is a chance to hear them, “Listening to them would be one of the most beautiful forms of recognition that we can offer them.”
Esther Dingemans, Executive Director of the Global Reparations Fund (GSF) added, “Today we want to listen to the victims, the survivors of conflict-related sexual violence, especially on reparations issues.”
According to her, reparation is currently a right for survivors, recognized at different levels, national, international, but in reality they do not receive it. And one of the GSF’s missions is to change that reality. This involves advocacy with states (which must take responsibility), but also through real work with survivors so that they can speak out on silent issues such as conflict-related violence. “It helps governments listen to them and realize that it is very urgent that victims receive redress. ”
Around 80 participants are expected around the survivors, including representatives of the international community, United Nations and African Union agencies and bodies, diplomatic missions in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, civil society organizations, experts and academics and national and local authorities.
“We expect a lot from African leaders. What still makes me most comfortable is knowing that this activity is organized in Kinshasa. The dual status of President Tshisekedi will allow us to carry out greater advocacy for African presidents to get involved in changing African history. May we be able to leave these cycles of violence, may our populations experience happiness in their territories and may other nations come to experience lasting peace, ” said Christelle Vuanga, national deputy and president of the Gender Commission of the National Assembly.
Meanwhile, this forum which kicked off on November 22, will also enable survivors, activists, experts and other stakeholders to draft the Kinshasa Declaration on the rights of survivors of conflict-related sexual violence.
Police Warns Against Vandalism of Public Infrastructure
Separate Rwanda National Police (RNP) operations conducted on Saturday, November 20, in Musanze, Rulindo and Gicumbi districts arrested six people allegedly vandalizing public utilities, including electricity wires, water pipes and metallic covers for water tanks and water drainage manholes.
Benoit Barashukwanubusa, 63 and Vincent Tuyishime, 27, were arrested in Muhoza Sector, Musanze District with rolls of electric wires and cables.
The trio of Seraphin Niyonshuti, Jean Claude Nsabimana, 20 and Jean Paul Twizeyimana, 22, were arrested red handed in Cyamutara Village, Kajevuba Cell, Ntarabana Sector of Rulindo District with combined five metallic covers for water tanks and water drainage manholes.
The metallic covers vandalized and stolen from water points in Karengere Cell of Burega Sector.
According to the suspects, they were going to sell the metallic covers as scraps to one whom they only identified as Peter, operating in Gaseke trading center.
Meanwhile in Gicumbi District, Ernest Habiyaremye was arrested in Gashirwe Village, Gacurabwenge Cell of Byumba Sector after he was found in possession of water pipes which he allegedly buying from vandals.
Habiyambere had set up a hardware where he was selling the water pipes, which he was buying from vandals.
Chief Superintendent (CSP) Francis Muheto, the Northern Region Police Commander (RPC) thanked the residents, who reported the vandalism and supported the police operations to search and arrest the alleged vandals.
“All the suspects were arrested following credible information provided by the public. No one should keep queit about people, who destroy public infrastructures including utilities,” CSP Muheto said.
He further warned dealers in scraps to be vigilant to prevent fueling such destruction of public infrastructure by individual or group suppliers.
The suspects were handed over to RIB for further legal process.
Article 182 of the law relating to offences and penalties in general in Rwanda, “any person, who maliciously demolishes or damages in any way, in whole or in part of construction, building, bridge, dams, water pipes and their routes, railway rails or any other means of communication or electric power infrastructure, wells or any other constructions, which do not belong to him/her, commits an offence.”
Upon conviction, he/she is liable to imprisonment for a term of not less than three (3) years and not more than five (5) years with a fine of not less than Frw3 million and not more than Frw5 million
Defense Minister Maj. Gen. Albert Murasira In Musanze District
Minister of Defense Major General Albert Murasira has driven to Musanze district to attend the ushering in of newly elected district leaders. The new leaders are also expected to take oath of office.
The Defence Minister was received this morning by Northern Province Governor Nyirarugero Dancille.
Rwanda Fisheries Sector Much Ignored
November 21, is the annual World Fisheries Day aimed at drawing attention to the importance of healthy oceans ecosystems and to guarantee sustainable stocks of fisheries in the world.
This year’s theme is a mixture of the fishing industry, nature and environment, and a greater focus on biodiversity.
The first World Fisheries Day was celebrated on November 21, 2015.
Rwanda has dozens of lakes but Lake Kivu makes up 75 percent of Rwanda’s lake water. However, this country is not a fishing one.
Fourty fish species are found in Rwandan waters of which only four, Limnothrissa miodon (locally called Isambaza), the Nile tilapia, the African catfish, and chala are of economic importance.
The most consumed type of fish in Rwanda is the small, sardine-like sambaza mostly found in the 2,700 sq km-Lake Kivu deep waters. Sambaza is believed to have been introduced in lake Kivu in 1950s from lake Tanganyika.
Sambaza are deep-fried and served in big platefuls, with some kind of sauce – mayonnaise and a squeeze of lemon, peanut or hot pepper or sometimes the famous akabanga pepper drops.
According to semi official data, Rwanda fishing is mostly done on Lake Kivu and the rest of the fish comes from smaller lakes such as Lake Muhazi, Lake Mugesera, rivers and swamps. The national fish production is estimated at 13,000 tons of which capture fisheries contribute 9,000 tons and aquaculture 4,000 tons.
In Rwanda, the methods of harvesting fish include; Hooking, gill nesting, Lampara method, spearing and shooting method, scoop net method and the cast net method.
The fisheries sub-sector contributes a meager 0.3% to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). This low contribution of the fisheries sector is due to inadequate replenishing of fish in the lakes and a resultant low output.
However, commonwealth country profile on Rwanda indicates that all the Rwandan lakes apart from those within the National Parks have been subjected to damaging fishing practices for a long time including use of under size mesh nets, use of chemical attractants, poison fishing, and beach seining.
Lack of a central fisheries management agency and limited private sector investment has led to severe destruction of the resource to levels which are less than 10% of the estimated production potential.
In 2012, the Rwandan government began a fish restocking exercise whereby 3,500 Nile tilapia fish fingerlings (or young fish) were purchased intended to restock the depleted inland water bodies.
The government intends to restock the 17 inland water bodies in Rwanda depleted through over- fishing and pollution.
