Nyarugenge Court on Tuesday sentenced a group of seven suspects including six ladies and a man for inflicting grave torture to Mukamana Sandrine following a disagreement over a lover.

Nkamiro Zaina, Umulisa Gisèle, Kamanzi Cyiza Cardinal, Umuhoza Konny, Umuhoza Rosine, Umutoni Hadidja and Uwimana Zainabu will spend a quarter of a century in prison and are directed by court to pay a cash fine equivalent to Rwf4million.

In reading the final verdict, court said the seven by their actions had an ultimate goal of terminating the life of Mukamana Sandrine.

The culprits had admitted in a public court convened on March 5th and later 9th that indeed they beat and injured their victim Mukamana but argued they had no intentions of killing her.

Zainabu Uwimana and Sandrine Mukamana were previously friends so close that they shared all their private secretes.

According to local sources, about a few months ago, Uwimana traveled abroad to meet her lover and she went along with her friend Mukamana. They spent quality time at Uwimana’s lover and later returned back to Rwanda.

However, in the process it was alleged that Uwimana’s lover and Mukamana had exchanged contacts. On arrival in Kigali, Mukamana maintained contact with Uwimana’s lover and secretely travelled back abroad to meet the gentleman.

Uwimana later learnt of this and organized a welcome party although this was a disguise. She invited over her other friends and showered Mukamana with drinks and food- Mukamana is alleged to have become unconscious after taking large pints of alcohol.

While in this unconscious state, Uwimana and other girls descended on Mukamana and beat her to pulp including shaving her and mutilating her private parts.

Passersby heard someone crying for help and this prompted them to walk into this house and rescued Mukamana.

Since then this has been a court battle that has shocked the entire national due to the level of cruelty.