Seven English Teams To Play in Europe Next Season
As the Premier League season heads towards an exciting conclusion, football fans are closely watching.
Seven English teams will play in Europe next season but who will qualify for Champions League, Europa League and new Europa Conference League?
The top-four battle is on -with Chelsea, Liverpool, and Leicester fighting for two spots. Chelsea and Liverpool leapfrogged Leicester during midweek.
One of those sides will be in the Europa League, and West Ham, Tottenham, and Everton are battling to grab the other spot available in that competition.
Then there’s the Europa Conference League, with Arsenal also in the running for that brand new competition. We have pulled together the permutations below.
It gets a little complicated but keep in mind, the maximum number of English teams in UEFA competitions is seven.
The top four teams in the Premier League qualify for the group stages of the Champions League. Winning the Champions League or Europa League also guarantees a place in the group stages.
Up to five English teams can qualify for the Champions League through these two methods but if Manchester United win the Europa League and finish in the top four, their qualification for the Champions League through their league position is not transferred to another team.
Dates, New Qualification Confirmed As Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 Looks To Inspire New Generation Of Rugby Fans
Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 to take place from 9-11 September, 2022; New striking RWC Sevens 2022 brand and RWCSevens.com website unveiled; RWC Sevens 2022 will be contested by 24 men’s and 16 women’s teams; New qualification process will see non-qualified teams qualify only through regional competitions; 16 men’s places and 11 women’s places available for non-qualified teams; South Africa’s women secure automatic qualification as tournament hosts.
World Rugby (www.World.rugby) and hosts South Africa Rugby today confirmed Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 in Cape Town will take place from 9-11 September, 2022.
The eighth edition is the first to be hosted in Africa with organisers anticipating a very special and record-breaking event at the iconic 57,654 capacity Cape Town Stadium.
Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 will be contested by 24 men’s and 16 women’s teams.
The top eight men’s teams and top four women’s teams from the hugely successful RWC Sevens 2018 in San Francisco, USA, have already secured automatic qualification for the tournament in 2022.
The qualified teams for the men’s event are defending champions New Zealand, England, South Africa Fiji, Argentina, USA, France, Scotland, while defending champions New Zealand, France, Australia and USA have already booked their tickets to the women’s event in Cape Town. South Africa’s women will join them as the host nation.
Teams that have not qualified automatically will do so via their respective regional tournaments held in Europe, Oceania, Asia, North America, South America, and Africa. With 16 places available in the men’s tournament and 11 in the women’s from regional competitions.
Click here to view qualification pathway >> (https://bit.ly/3wh8EOm)
The HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series will no longer form part of the qualification pathway for Rugby World Cup Sevens. Regional qualification is expected to start in August of this year with further details to be announced at a later stage.
World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said: “We are delighted to announce the tournament dates for Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 alongside the unveiling of a striking new brand that truly captures the unique, fun and carnival spirit of the tournament.
“This is an exciting time for rugby sevens with less than 70 days to go until the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo and now with Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 also on the horizon. South Africa has a rich history in hosting world-class international rugby sevens events, and we anticipate that Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 will once again raise the bar for this unique tournament and be like no other.”
“South African rugby is eager to turn the vibrancy of this new brand into the vibrancy of a packed live event where we can showcase both our country and our passion for the sport,” said Mr Mark Alexander, president of SA Rugby. “This will be the first senior World Cup we have hosted since 1995 and we are determined to make it as special in its own way.
“The HSBC Cape Town Sevens has established itself as a major must-see event on our national sporting calendar, but we will be taking Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 to the next level.”
Alongside confirmation of the dates and new qualification pathway, the bespoke tournament brand, developed by World Rugby and SA Rugby, has also been unveiled.
The striking brand radiates unity, energy and passion and celebrates the spirit of rugby sevens that will ignite Cape Town’s finest rugby stage, as the top men’s and women’s teams from around the world compete to be crowned world champions.
World Rugby Chief Marketing Officer Marissa Pace today said “Our goal is to ignite Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 with a bold event mark, reflecting the fast pace and dynamic play of Sevens, but also the vibrancy of Cape Town and South Africa.
With Table Mountain at the heart of the new logo, our team has also included elements within to represent both the event year and the iconic Cape Town Stadium. We look forward to watching the brand come to life via our partners and hosts South Africa Rugby.”
The tournament is expected to build on the massively successful 2018 edition hosted at AT&T Park in San Francisco, which attracted record attendance for a rugby event in the USA with a total attendance of more than 100,000 fans.
In addition, RWC Sevens 2018 attracted cumulative domestic and global broadcast audiences of more than 24 million and 31 million viewers respectively, which included a record-breaking live broadcast audience of 1.7 million on its final day.
The tournament also leveraged 22.5 million social media video views on World Rugby channels over the course of the event.
Details of the ticket sales launch will be announced later this year.
Kagame Opens Can Of Worms, Asks Why African Talents Excel Elsewhere
President Paul Kagame made uncomfortable remarks at the ongoing Confederation of African Football (CAF) executive committee meeting in Kigali, Rwanda.
Kagame told dozens of global personalities in sports attending the meeting including FIFA President and former Arsenal Manager Arsene Wenger ,that Africans only excel when they are elsewhere and not in Africa.
“Africa has enormous talent, probably more and better than known in the world. But we only excel when we are elsewhere not here,” Kagame said, adding that, “It must be a question we should really get a hold of and find answers to.”
President Kagame’s remarks thrust deep into a decades-long conversation where pundits have failed to unpack and explain why talented African shine in athleticism and sports elsewhere but fail back home.
From the likes of Nigeria’s Segun Odegbami in the 70s, Morocco’s Noureddine Naybet in the 90s to the likes of Mali’s Mahamadou Diarra, S. Africa’s Lucas Radebe, El Hadji Diouf, Didier Drogba and hundreds of many more, all these sports icons had to leave the continent to be able to claim global mirage.
Looking in the face of all the bigwigs, President Kagame dropped the ball in the court, wondering what should be done to fix this century-long dominance of the rest of the world against Africa’s own talents.
“We have a duty to football, but we have a duty to Africa as well and to Africans,” Kagame insisted. “So, to what do we aspire in delivering our mission as representatives, as leaders in football as a sport?” he queried.
The conversation was candid, but sharply thrusting into the hearts of the executive committee, whose mandate includes running continental, national, and club competitions, and controlling the prize money, regulations and media rights to those competitions.
“What do you think, you as individuals, that you should be looking at, or doing differently, for us to be able to deliver our mission of improving whether it is politics or particularly football on our continent,” President Kagame continued. “This is our task,” he said.
The President was speaking at the time when Rwanda is preparing to host Basketball Africa League, Africa’s premier men’s basketball league scheduled to begin play on May 16, 2021 at the newly inaugurated state-of-the-art US$100m Kigali Sports Arena.
“We can start doing what we need to do that is different, that is going to deliver on the progress, development, and management of football on our continent, and deliver better results for all of us who love football. And I mean the 1.2 billion people of Africa,” Kagame noted.
He was however happy to engage the leadership and sports industry captains on this pertinent subject concerning the continent and it’s future sports development efforts.
“It can not be better for Rwanda and Africa’s Foot Ball Development than under the Global/FIFA leadership of President, Gianni Infantino and CAF President, Patrice Moetsepe. Just had excellent meeting with them and Chiefs of Africa’s federations. Productive and new mindset,” he said.
Rugby’s Global Expansion Increases In Africa
World Rugby’s reach across Africa grew further as Algeria and Burundi became full members of the international federation following approval at the World Rugby Council meeting, held virtually today.
The African nations were successful after achieving all the necessary criteria and their elevation to full member status sees World Rugby’s membership stand at 128, including 109 full members and 19 associate members.
See full List of World Rugby Member Unions >> (https://bit.ly/3tE9SRP)
The announcement follows the launch of World Rugby’s new Strategic Plan 2021-25 in April, which provides a framework for the continued development and expansion of rugby, supporting unions and regions in building capacity and capability, as the international federation strives to continue the journey towards becoming a global sport for all.
Both the Fédération Algérienne de Rugby and the Federation Burundaise de Rugby are full members of Rugby Africa and have sustainable women’s rugby and development programmes in place as they continue to grow as rugby nations.
Burundi currently has 2750 registered players and has been an associate member of World Rugby since 2004, while Algeria has over 80 men’s and 40 women’s teams and became an associate member in 2019.
Both countries will enter the qualification journey for Rugby World Cup 2023 as they are set to compete in the Rugby Africa Cup 2021.
The competition begins with a repechage event in June before the group phase sees four pools of three teams each playing a round-robin tournament at a single venue per pool.
Burundi will compete in the Rugby Africa Cup repechage in Burkina Faso from 5-13 June which also includes Burkina Faso and Cameroon.
The winner of the repechage will join Rugby Africa Cup Pool D in Tunisia in July together with Tunisia and Zimbabwe. Meanwhile Algeria will play in the Rugby Africa Cup Pool C in Kampala against Ghana and hosts Uganda from 10-18 July.
The best two teams from each pool qualify for Rugby Africa Cup 2022, which serves as the final round of the Rugby World Cup 2023 qualifier for Africa.
The eventual winner of the Rugby Africa Cup in August 2022 will qualify for RWC 2023 as Africa 1, entering group A alongside hosts France, while the runner-up will enter the final qualification tournament for another chance at qualifying.
Increasing the reach and diversity of the international federation’s membership represents a key element of World Rugby’s global growth strategy, ensuring that upon meeting the relevant criteria unions are provided with a framework and support to continue their growth and development as part of the World Rugby family.
World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said: “We are very pleased to welcome Algeria and Burundi as full members, reflecting their commitment and progress in achieving the relevant criteria, thanks to the many talented coaches, administrators and volunteers involved in growing the sport.
“We are dedicated to the sustainable global growth of our sport, combined with strong governance and there is no doubt that Africa is a key region with huge potential for the future development of rugby. Africa is home to the current men’s Rugby World Cup winners and we will continue to work closely with Rugby Africa to ensure we provide emerging unions such as Algeria and Burundi with continuous support and a solid framework to further accelerate the growth of the sport across the region.”
Mr Khaled Babbou, President of Rugby Africa said: “I am delighted to welcome the Burundian and Algerian rugby unions as full members of World Rugby, bringing the total number of African member unions of World Rugby to 20. Rugby in Africa is growing rapidly and our strategic focus on youth and women’s rugby is evidence of this dynamic growth.
“In 2020, we recorded more than 350,000 registered female players in Africa, up from 50,000 in 2012. This is the result of a firm collective commitment from all African unions. I wish to congratulate Mr Albert Havyarimana, President of the Fédération Burundaise de Rugby and Mr Abdelkader Sofian Ben Hassen, President of the Fédération Algérienne de Rugby for their dedication and relentless efforts culminating in this recognition today. Both countries are in the running for Rugby World Cup 2023 qualification for the first time in their history and the entire African rugby family wishes them good luck in this new chapter.”
Albert Havyarimana, President of the Fédération Burundaise de Rugby: “This affiliation was long awaited by all the participants of Burundian rugby and comes as a reward for many years of hard work. From now on, it becomes a rugby legacy for Burundi, that we will seek to preserve and build upon for the development of rugby. It is an unforgettable event for the Fédération Burundaise de Rugby (FBR). Joining the global rugby family will enable Burundian rugby players to develop rugby on all levels.
“Although this recognition comes at a time when the world is going through a difficult situation with the Covid-19 pandemic, we are confident that we will overcome these challenges. Achieving this membership required great effort from all of us and it will now enable us to accelerate our growth. The FBR takes this opportunity to express its appreciation to all companies and individuals who committed themselves to bringing this journey to fruition, including various players and coaches of the clubs and their technical and medical staff.
“This membership, far from being an end in itself, is rather the beginning of a challenge and calls on all of us to step up our efforts to make Burundi Rugby shine at the regional and international levels.”
Sofiane Abdelkader Benhassen, President of the Fédération Algérienne de Rugby said: “This long-awaited membership of World Rugby as a full member will provide us with support in four main areas. It will allow us to accelerate the growth of the game in the country. Secondly, Algeria is currently ranked sixth in the African rankings, and will now come into the world rankings. We will from now on be able to participate in World Rugby’s General Assemblies and have a voice that counts.”
