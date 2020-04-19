The Covid19 Lockdown may result in disastrous consequences to workers in major hotels in Uganda.

Kampala Serena Hotel (Five Stars) has issued a notice stating that their employees will receive their April and March salaries but might recieve half salaries in May or not be paid at all.

“If the Lockdown is not lifted and the current situation doesn’t improve, all staff will be sent on unpaid leave from June until further notice,” Kampala Serena Hotel management said in a statement.

According this hotel, contracts of their staff members that expired by March 31st this year will not be renewed.

Similarly Sheraton Hotel in Kampala (also five stars) says all staff members by 1st May will be sent on unpaid leave if the current situation does not change.

Sheraton and Serena hotel have both issued notices to their staff saying since they are not getting clients the said measures will be undertaken until the lockdown ends.