Senegal vs Egypt In CAF Finale Tonight
Adrenaline levels are high among football enthusiasts as Senegal and Egypt prepare to rumble tonight at 9Pm for the Finale of the CAF African Nations Championship.
All eyes will be on Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah as the Africa Cup of Nations 2022 reaches its climax but there is plenty more to intrigue about these two contrasting teams
These two players are sourced from the same Liverpool frontline,But tonight it will be what makes Egypt and Senegal so different.
Egypt have somehow managed to become more gnarled than ever before. They have scored four times in 630 tournament minutes and have played three periods of extra-time and two penalty shootouts. They’re here for a long time, not to provide a good time.
That partly reflects the mismatched quality of opponents that each have faced. Egypt met five former Afcon winners in their six matches and their knockout path was daunting: Ivory Coast, Morocco and hosts Cameroon.
Conversely, Senegal’s three knockout ties until the final were against the countries ranked 11th, 14th and 28th in Africa. Being in the top half of the draw has afforded VIP access in this tournament.
If that might suggest some sympathy or goodwill for Egypt, they have extinguished it emphatically over the last week.
The line between dark arts and cheating is both blurred and shifts according to the eyes of the beholder, but most can agree that Egypt have pushed the envelope.
In their semi-final against Cameroon, one of their players fell to the turf in agony on no less than 13 occasions. And yet when they are the ones penalised for fouls, it causes an emotional explosion.
All of which creates a remarkable scenario for the final in which neither Egypt manager Carlos Quieroz nor his assistant Roger de Sa will be on the touchline after receiving bans for their histrionic behaviour.
Quieroz continued his complaints after the game, insisting that referee Bakary Gassama had insufficient experience or expertise to officiate at Afcon.
Gassama refereed at the last World Cup and is probably the best on the continent.
For all the brilliance of Mohamed Salah, it is this deliberate victim complex that is Egypt’s greatest weapon.
In their post-match press conference on Thursday, assistant coach Diaa El-Sayed bemoaned the state of the pitches, state of the refereeing and the state of the tournament’s scheduling.
He accused CAF of “not caring about Egypt” and repeatedly referenced the manner in which the group had suffered in this tournament.
It is basic psychology: adversity breeds determination, even if you manufacture it.
Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games Officially Open
On Friday night Chinese President Xi Jinping officially opened the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, the world’s first “double Olympic city.
The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, the first major global sports event held as scheduled since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, is of symbolic significance to both China and the world.
At the opening ceremony, people saw the poetic scene of “snowflakes as big as a table,” and also felt the sentiment of “building a community with a shared future for mankind.” Amid changes and a pandemic unseen in a century, the Beijing Games demonstrates the unity and resilience of mankind, and also brings joy and hope to the world.
“The Olympic Games are maybe the most complex event on this planet,” International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach once said. “There are a lot of pieces in this huge and very difficult jigsaw puzzle.” It can be imagined how difficult it is to organize the Games amid the pandemic.
Unlike the 2008 opening that focused more on China’s 5,000 years of history, the 2022 opening performance on Friday night mixed Chinese culture with innovating green and hi-tech concepts, highlighting China’s present and future.
This reflects the profound changes that took place 14 years later in how the Chinese people perceive themselves and how they hope the world perceives China.
Beginning at 8pm, a number that bears “good fortune,” the opening balanced “simple” and “splendid” on Friday night.
The countdown show, themed “the Beginning of Spring,” consisted of a video, a live performance and fireworks.
The opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics, the 24th Winter Games, coincides with the “Beginning of Spring,” the first of the 24 solar terms in the Chinese lunar calendar, symbolizing vitality.
Fireworks bloomed in the Chinese word for “Li Chun” or “the Beginning of Spring,” and the English word “Spring.”
Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Open Friday Night
Athletics enthusiasts in Rwanda and Africa including other continents outside Asia will have to stay awake a lot longer tonight to catch the opening ceremony for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.
The opening ceremony will begin at 11pm AEDT on Friday, February 4 at the Beijing’s national stadium – known as The Bird’s Nest.
On Friday night Beijing will step into history as the first city to host the Summer and Winter Olympics .
Themes will centre around Beijing 2022’s slogan “together for a shared future” and the International Olympic Committee’s updated motto “faster, higher, stronger – together”.
Director Zhang Yimou, who led Beijing 2008’s opening and closing ceremonies, has said this year’s event will highlight peace and a “bright future” after COVID-19.
He said the Olympic flame will be lit in “unprecedented” fashion.“It’s equally impressive, equally moving but completely different and it reflects our times,” he said.
The year’s opening ceremony is expected to come in under two hours due to the colder weather, with temperatures hovering either side of zero in Beijing. The 2008 opening ceremony lasted over four hours.
Russian president Vladimir Putin is expected to attend in a show of unity with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
Australia will join the United States, Great Britain, Canada and other nations in a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics.
Italy, will host the next Winter Olympics in 2026.
Gambia and Equatorial Guinea in Afcon last eight line-up
It’s quite rare for one of the central tenets of Christian evangelism to entwine with the Africa Cup of Nations. But at the end of nearly three hours of toil, sweat and matyrdom, they fuse: Jesus saves.
Not, on this occasion, the Christ child but the boy Owono.
The 20-year-old goalkeeper Jesus Owono dived low to his right to repel Falaye Sacko’s penalty.
The block brought joy to the Equatorial Guinea side and misery to Malians.
“It’s historic for us to get this far and it comes after excellent work by my players,” beamed Equatorial Guinea coach Juan Micha.
At 61 places beneath Mali in the Fifa rankings, Equatorial Guinea had upset the odds and progressed to the last eight at the Cup of Nations for the first time since 2015 when they hosted the event.
Back then it was a 16-team affair split into four pools of four and the top two from each group advanced to the last eight.
The expansion to 24 sides in Egypt in 2019 brought the configuration of six groups of four with the top two advancing to the round of 16.
Four of the best third-placed teams also moved into the knockout stages.
Equatorial Guinea, drawn with defending champions Algeria as well as Cote D’Ivoire and Sierra Leone in Group E, were expected to scramble along this route into the second phase.
But they finished second behind the Ivorians after beating Algeria and Sierra Leone.
Equatorial Guinea will again have to deploy doggedness to destroy Senegal’s title aspirations.
Favourites
Aliou Cissé’s men boast the accolade of Africa’s top-ranked team and the 2019 beaten finalists are into the last eight for the third consecutive tournament after a laboured 2-0 win over Cape Verde.
Their encounter on Sunday evening will take place at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaoundé after the Confederation of African Football – which organises the tournament – deemed the pitch unsuitable at the Stade Japoma in Douala. The semi-final slated for Douala has also been switched to Yaoundé.
However, Cameroon’s quarter-final against Gambia in Douala on Saturday afternoon will go ahead. The hosts will be the favourites against a team appearing for the first time at the tournament.
“We’re happy,” said Gambia’s youth and sports minister Bakary Badjie after the last-16 victory over Guinea in Bafoussam.
“We’re grateful to the players for putting up such a strong fight. The whole country from the president right down appreciate what the players have done.
“As debutants there were doubts about Gambia’s ability to go past the group stages and here we are in the quarter-finals. We encourage the boys to keep up the fight.”
Weight
Gambia – the lowest ranked nation at the tournament – could profit from the extra weight bearing down on the Cameroon team since the Olembé Stadium tragedy.
But the disaster could also galvanise a squad eager to pay homage to fans who became victims of their yearning to see their footballing heroes.
After that clash in Douala, Burkina Faso face Tunisia in the northern city of Garoua. The north Africans were depleted by Covid related absences before their last-16 clash.
But they rallied to see off a Nigeria side who appeared hamstrung by their burgeoning status as title contenders.
“It was a tough game against Nigeria but we can’t think we’re done,” said Tunisia striker Issam Jebali. “There will be another hard game to come.” That will probably be in the semi-final.
Burkina Faso have battled valiantly but Tunisia were savvy against the vaunted Nigerians and should possess sufficient nous to dispatch a hearty but limited outfit.
By contrast, a battle royal looms on Sunday afternoon between Egypt and Morocco led respectively by veteran coaches Carlos Queiroz and Valil Halilhodzic.
The Moroccans dominated Group C and in the last-16 showed character and resilience to come from behind to beat Malawi 2-1.
The Egyptians could hardly be called the Pharaohs. They edged past Guineau Bissau and Sudan 1-0 after losing to Nigeria in their opening game in the pool stages.
A penalty shoot-out after a 0-0 draw took them past Cote d’Ivoire to set up the clash. Queiroz hailed the result on social media.
RFI
