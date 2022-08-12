On April 13, 2018, the Secretary General on the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, delivered his remarks to Commemorate the International Day of Reflection on the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.

In his remarks, Guterres said that, “Today we remember all those who were killed in the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.”

For long, Rwandans had waited for the day when the UN would admit that the “horrific events” in Rwanda were not just a genocide, but one that was committed against the Tutsis as opposed to a blurred definition and attribution that it was a “Rwandan genocide that claimed over 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus” or the “genocidal violence in 1994” as the US government officials call it.

The USA is among the only remaining countries that have deliberately and arrogantly, with no shame, refused to recognise the genocide against the Tutsi and many US government officials continue to be adamant, to a point of rubbing it into the face of Rwandans and particularly to the survivors.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is one of them. In his just concluded visit to Rwanda, on August 11, 2022, Secretary Blinken visited the Kigali Genocide Memorial where he had gone to pay his “respects”.

Blinken, a Jew, shocked the nation after being toured through the memorial and laying a wreath on grave, the final resting place for more than 250,000 victims of the Genocide against the Tutsi.

“Deeply moved while visitingKigali Genocide Memorial to pay my respects and remember those murdered during 100 days of genocidal violence in 1994. The U.S. stands with the survivors and is steadfast in our support for every Rwandan working towards reconciliation, peace, and prosperity,” Blinken said. Deeply moved while visiting @Kigali_Memorial to pay my respects and remember those murdered during 100 days of genocidal violence in 1994. The U.S. stands with the survivors and is steadfast in our support for every Rwandan working towards reconciliation, peace, and prosperity. pic.twitter.com/0GNyb7BaZa — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) August 11, 2022 He also wrote a note in the visitors’ book. In the note below, he omits to mention the genocide against the Tutsi, and blatantly refers to it as “tragic events”, but shamelessly proceeds to recognise the Holocaust in the same note, an incident that has left many Rwandans irritated, launching a social media attack on Blinken for his diplomatic gaffe that exhibited carelessness, fuzzy thinking, and extreme insensitivity.