Second-hand Cars Prices Shoot Up 29%

Reports from Kenya indicate that pricing of second-hand cars has increased by up to 29% or U$ 4640 due to a rise in the cost of buying and shipping automobiles from Japan.

Car importers say purchase prices in Japan, the major source of most used vehicles, increased by between U$1,000 and U$1,500.

Dealers attribute this to tougher economic conditions that have caused people to keep their cars for longer than usual, restricting supply to markets such as Kenya.

The economic uncertainty triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic has also driven consumers towards used cars as workers drop their quest for a big investment in new vehicles during a recession.

Shipping costs for a used car from the Asian nation on the other hand have jumped to U$1,200 from U$1,000 due to a shortage of ships and containers.

A global surge in demand for certain goods during the pandemic has upended normal trade flows, causing bottlenecks and leaving empty cargo containers stranded.

Most of the current stocks of used cars were shipped in when the local currency had depreciated 7.8 per cent against the US dollar, further inflating their final prices.

Mazda Demio, Toyota Fielder, Toyota Rav 4, Toyota Vanguard and Nissan X-Trail are some of the popular models whose yard prices have consequently increased.

“The prices of used cars in Japan have gone up, there is also low production of new cars and people are holding on to their old units,” said Charles Munyori, the secretary-general of Kenya Auto Bazaar Association, which represents used car dealers.

“For example, a Mazda that we previously bought at $3,500 in Japan is now going for $5,000.”

Vehicles from Japan dominate the Kenyan second-hand car market, taking more than 80% econ-used car prices of the market share.

The reduced supply, rise in shipping costs and the weakening of the shilling have forced dealers to pass the increased costs to buyers in an economy still struggling to regain its footing in the wake of the Covid-19 fallout.