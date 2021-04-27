Business
Second-hand Cars Prices Shoot Up 29%
Reports from Kenya indicate that pricing of second-hand cars has increased by up to 29% or U$ 4640 due to a rise in the cost of buying and shipping automobiles from Japan.
Car importers say purchase prices in Japan, the major source of most used vehicles, increased by between U$1,000 and U$1,500.
Dealers attribute this to tougher economic conditions that have caused people to keep their cars for longer than usual, restricting supply to markets such as Kenya.
The economic uncertainty triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic has also driven consumers towards used cars as workers drop their quest for a big investment in new vehicles during a recession.
Shipping costs for a used car from the Asian nation on the other hand have jumped to U$1,200 from U$1,000 due to a shortage of ships and containers.
A global surge in demand for certain goods during the pandemic has upended normal trade flows, causing bottlenecks and leaving empty cargo containers stranded.
Most of the current stocks of used cars were shipped in when the local currency had depreciated 7.8 per cent against the US dollar, further inflating their final prices.
Mazda Demio, Toyota Fielder, Toyota Rav 4, Toyota Vanguard and Nissan X-Trail are some of the popular models whose yard prices have consequently increased.
“The prices of used cars in Japan have gone up, there is also low production of new cars and people are holding on to their old units,” said Charles Munyori, the secretary-general of Kenya Auto Bazaar Association, which represents used car dealers.
“For example, a Mazda that we previously bought at $3,500 in Japan is now going for $5,000.”
Vehicles from Japan dominate the Kenyan second-hand car market, taking more than 80% econ-used car prices of the market share.
The reduced supply, rise in shipping costs and the weakening of the shilling have forced dealers to pass the increased costs to buyers in an economy still struggling to regain its footing in the wake of the Covid-19 fallout.
Congo Airways, Kenya Airways Sign Code Sharing Deal
Congo Airways and Kenya Airways (KQ) have kicked off implementation of the code sharing agreement they signed last week.
A codeshare is a business deal between two or more airlines, which allows them to sell seats on each other’s flights and expand their network.
Under this arrangement, each airline publishes and markets a flight under its designator and number as part of its schedule.
“The partnership agreement was signed by Kenya Airways Group CEO Allan Kilavuka and his Congo Airways counterpart Desire Balazire Bantu,” said a statement from State House, Nairobi, yesterday.
The deal, signed in Kinshasa, on the last day of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s three-day state visit to Congo, will see the two national carriers also partner in aircraft maintenance.
The two carriers also agreed to collaborate on training and sharing of excess passengers, as well as cargo. When it resumed international fights last year after a six-month hiatus on Covid-19 travel restrictions, KQ said it would not fly to Angola, Mali, the Republic of Congo, Somali, Sudan, Djibouti, Mozambique and Malawi.
The decision, said the airline, was an extremely difficult one in the current environment, pointing out that the move was necessary as they resumed operations gradually depending on passenger travel demand regionally and globally.
The airline’s net loss nearly tripled to Sh36.2 billion, the worst ever in the history of the airline, on account of Covid-19 disruptions that led to a sharp decline in passenger numbers.
The loss, for the financial year ended December 2020, is 2.8 times more than the Sh12.98 billion net loss it had posted a year earlier, and now deals a major blow to the recovery efforts of the national carrier.
Air Tanzania Given Relief Package To Fix Debts & Loses
Aviation experts yesterday lauded the government’s plans to rescue Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) by providing it with a relief package amid its debt and loss burdens.
The national carrier recorded a cumulative loss of Sh153.542 billion during the past five financial years, according to the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) report for the 2019/20 financial year which was released at the end of March.
Addressing Parliament on Thursday, President Samia Suluhu Hassan said the government would borrow a leaf from other countries so as to efficiently provide debt, charges and tax relief to ATCL.
An aviation expert with an experience of about 46 years, John Njawa, said the package relief to ATCL will remove the debt burden in the short term.
But this entirely, he said, will depend on the company cost structure, business and the market environment, management strategies and the purchasing power of Tanzanians.
It will also depend on the government policies, office workers using the airline, and passports becoming accessible to anybody to increase freedom of movements for Tanzanians.
“This is still the nation’s asset, the government or the people must consider giving the airline seed money,” suggested Mr Njawa.
Asked on whether the package relief to ATCL alone would create unfair competition or not, he responded: “without a doubt.” But, he said, as long as ATCL is still a national asset, then the shareholders have the right to provide all the incentives to improve its performance.
The founder and current chairman of Precision Air, Michael Shirima, is optimistic about the government extending the relief package to other industry’s players as well.
“We feel the government thinking is broader than confining the relief to ATCL only,” he exuded his optimism in an exclusive interview with The Citizen recently.
“Provided that the tax relief is extended to the whole sector which is suffering the same constraints (Covid-19) we have petitioned for a long time without success, otherwise we face the same fate as ATCL experienced.”
Airlines are on record as crying foul over numerous taxes and charges, including passenger service charges, landing fee, parking fee, departure taxes and security fee.
Going by the Tanzania Airports Authority (TAA) figures, passenger service charge stands at Sh10,000 and $40 for domestic and international flights respectively.
The landing charge per 1,000 Kg aircraft at Dar es Salaam, Kilimanjaro, Zanzibar and Pemba airports are $5.
Parking charges for aircraft of up to 20,000 kilos stand at Sh1,000 and $6 per 12 hours for airlines registered in Tanzania and foreign ones respectively.
Departure taxes for domestic and international travellers are Sh13,000 and $49 in that order.
Security fee stands at Sh5,000 and $5 on local and international passenger tickets respectively.
African Management Institute, Rwanda ICT Chamber Offer Business Training To 2,000 Tech Entrepreneurs
The African Management Institute (AMI) and the Rwanda ICT Chamber have signed a one-year agreement to provide business training to entrepreneurs in the ICT sector to reinforce their skills and boost women’s participation in the sector.
The partnership aims to reach more than 2,000 i-workers (i.e. internet workers who include digital services agents, freelancers, digital ambassadors and gig/platform workers).
This is geared to help small businesses tackle the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and equip them with the skills, tools, and strategies to manage risk and identify new opportunities for growth.
The African Management Institute will offer its sponsored virtual Business Survival Bootcamp in English and Kinyarwanda to tech entrepreneurs across the country and enable them to access AMI’s online learning platform.
Through the programme, entrepreneurs learn about risk assessment, scenario planning, cash flow forecasting, and other skills to support their business to grow and thrive.
To date, 114 entrepreneurs have already benefited from AMI’s sponsored programme in partnership with the ICT Chamber and completed AMI’s Business Survival Bootcamp programme.
Members of the ICT Chamber are encouraged to apply directly through bit.ly/AMI-ICT. Yvette Uwimpaye, the founder of the online store Murukali Market Smart, is looking forward to the upcoming training:
“The pandemic affected my business both positively and negatively. We had more customers ordering online, however, they were buying fresh products such as perishable food. It was hard to keep up with the demand due to movement restrictions. This impacted our operations and caused us to lose customers and revenue. I’m excited to take part in the Business Survival Bootcamp because I want to recover losses and make my e-commerce business more profitable,” she said.
AMI Country Director, Malik Shaffy, said, “This partnership is unique because it will also increase the number of women thriving in Rwanda’s digital economy.
As we boost women’s participation in our programmes, I 2 encourage all tech entrepreneurs to visit our website and apply for the Business Survival Bootcamp to gain the skills and network that will help your business to grow.”
Rwanda ICT Chamber CEO, Alex Ntare, shared how the sector will benefit from the partnership: “Over the years we have seen a growing number of women-owned or co-founded technology and ICT enabled businesses, this partnership with AMI has already raised interest among our members especially those participating in the IHUZO digital commerce project, the content in the programs is very relevant to all sizes of businesses especially those affected by COVID-19 and who want to digitalize.”
