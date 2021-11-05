Business
Second Hand Car Prices Up By 33%
Residents of landlocked East African community member states will have to fork-out more money to import used cars from Kenya where they mostly source them.
Used car prices in Kenya have risen by up to 33% over the past six months as demand outstrips supply globally on production cuts.
Popular Japanese models such as Toyota Harrier, Toyota Fielder, Toyota Rav 4, Toyota Premio and Nissan X-Trail have seen their yard prices increase by a range of between U$1792 and U$5376 since April.
Car dealers are now facing increased competition from buyers in source markets such as Japan and the UK as automakers have scaled-down production owing to shortages of semiconductors that are used in electronic devices.
Most of those buyers in the developed markets would typically buy new cars but have now resorted to purchasing second-hand models in response to shortages and escalating sticker prices of new vehicles.
Economic uncertainty brought by the Covid-19 pandemic has also seen consumers in the developed world keep their cars for longer than usual, further reducing supplies to Kenya, which relies on imported used models.
“The prices of some cars have shot up by almost U$4480,” said Charles Munyori, the secretary-general of Kenya Auto Bazaar Association, which represents used car dealers.
“Most people, for instance, are not importing Rav-4 because they are very pricey to import now and hence stay at the yard longer. So this has created a shortage that has pushed the price from U$20609 in April to U$25089.”
Car importers say purchase prices in Japan, the major source of used vehicles, increased by U$4,000 on average.
Business
Kenyan Businesses in DRC To Get Funding From Equity Group
Equity Group is partnering with the governments of Kenya and DRC for a two-week trade mission that is expected to foster trade and investment relations following the latter’s application to join the East African Community.
The lender, through its Kenyan arm and its DRC subsidiary EquityBCDC, is looking to fund businesses that are seeking opportunities in four DRC cities— Kinshasa, Lubumbashi, Goma, and Mbuji Mayi.
The DRC is the sixth biggest export market for Kenyan goods, helped by historical trade linkages and direct air links between Nairobi and DRC’s Kinshasa and Lubumbashi.
“We have gained enough experience in the six markets we operate in and the region to support businesses that are looking to venture into DRC and the larger East and Central Africa,” said Equity Group chief executive James Mwangi.
It is targeting businesses in housing, infrastructural development, environment, agriculture, education, health, mining, and energy to leverage on the country’s population size of over 100 million people for growth.
The lender recently said it will finance Kenyan and South African businesses looking to trade or invest in the Africa with part of Sh500 billion funds raised from global lenders and customers deposits.
The Kenya-DRC mission expects to attract over 200 investors and business participants from Kenya, and a similar number from DRC and will include trade exhibitions, business forums, and site visits in the four of DRC cities.
Trade, Industrialisation and Enterprise Development CS Betty Maina said that the mission will translate into a win for Kenyan firms, particularly agricultural and manufactured goods producers who top the list of exporters to the DRC.
“This trade mission will strengthen service and product investment between the two nations, and we are looking to explore more partnership opportunities in various sectors of the economy,” said Ms Maina.
Business
Yahoo Permanently Leaves China
As of November 1, Yahoo said it had permanently suspended its services to mainland China.
“In recognition of the increasingly challenging business and legal environment in China, Yahoo’s suite of services will no longer be accessible from mainland China as of November 1,” a Yahoo spokesperson said on Tuesday.
“Yahoo remains committed to the rights of our users and a free and open internet. We thank our users for their support.”
Yahoo’s move follows that of Microsoft Corp, which pulled the plug on Linkedin in China last month, marking the retreat of the last major U.S.-owned social network in China.
Linkedin cited a “more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China”.
Yahoo had already greatly scaled back its presence in China over the past few years. Prior to Monday, it had still operated a weather app and some pages that showed news articles in foreign languages.
Yahoo entered China in 1998 and in 2012 struck a deal with Alibaba Group to sell its stake in the e-commerce giant.
The deal also saw Alibaba obtain the right to operate Yahoo China under the Yahoo brand for up to four years.
Yahoo China later shut its email service and web portal but the brand retained a global research and development center in Beijing until 2015, when it was shut down.
Its departure comes as Beijing has imposed fresh curbs on its internet companies on areas from content to customer privacy as well as new laws.
On Monday, its new Personal Information Protection law designed to protect online user data privacy came into effect.
Business
American Firm Secures US$9M Loan To Scale Up Operations In Rwanda, Kenya
Ampersand Rwanda Ltd, Africa’s first electric motorcycle company, has just secured a US$9 million loan facility from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to expand its operations in Rwanda and Kenya.
The deal represents DFC’s first loan for electric mobility and signifies increasing investor confidence in Africa’s rising e-mobility sector.
Headquartered in Kigali, Rwanda, Ampersand assembles and finances electric motorcycles (‘e-motos’ or ‘e-bodas’) that cost less to buy and operate, and perform better than the 5 million petrol motorcycle taxis in use across East Africa – all with up to 83% less carbon emissions.
The core of Ampersand’s business is the network of battery swap stations and fleet of batteries Ampersand
builds and operates. This system allows drivers to swap batteries faster than refilling a tank with petrol and shields vehicle buyers from the high upfront cost of a lithium battery pack.
Since its commercial launch in May 2019, Ampersand’s team has performed over 50,000 battery swaps, powering Ampersand’s fleet of 56 drivers for over 2 million kilometers.
DFC’s US$9 million loan will allow Ampersand to scale up the number of electric motorcycles on the road in Rwanda and Kenya to several thousand by the end of 2022.
The loan is part of DFC’s Portfolio for Impact and Innovation (PI²) initiative and contributes to DFC’s commitment to the U.S. Energy Compact and its target to address climate change with one third of its investments by 2023.
DFC’s facility builds on a $4 Million USD Series A round Ampersand secured earlier in 2021, which was supported by Silicon Valley investor Ecosystem Integrity Fund (EIF) and TotalEnergies.
DFC’s investment also builds on early-stage support Ampersand received from USAID’s Development Innovation Ventures (DIV), Rwanda’s Green Fund and the UK Government’s Frontier Technology Livestreaming initiative, among others.
“We’re thrilled to have DFC on board with this historic investment, which is building momentum to electrify all of East Africa’s 5 million motorcycle taxis by 2030. DFC’s support underlines the viability and investability of electric two wheelers for mass-market customers in the Global South, and the importance of this market to reaching net zero.
On the eve of COP26 in Glasgow we believe more bold, fast-moving and innovative funds like PI² are urgently needed,” says Josh Whale, Founder and CEO of Ampersand.
“DFC is proud to support Ampersand in their important and innovative work bringing e-mobility and electric motorcycles to Rwanda and Kenya,” said DFC’s Chief Climate Officer Jake Levine.
“DFC is focused on making impactful investments in developing countries that will help communities progress and grow while simultaneously building resilience and prosperity for a clean energy future — this investment and the incredible growth that Ampersand has demonstrated in the market represents a great step in that direction.”
