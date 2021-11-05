Second Hand Car Prices Up By 33%

Residents of landlocked East African community member states will have to fork-out more money to import used cars from Kenya where they mostly source them.

Used car prices in Kenya have risen by up to 33% over the past six months as demand outstrips supply globally on production cuts.

Popular Japanese models such as Toyota Harrier, Toyota Fielder, Toyota Rav 4, Toyota Premio and Nissan X-Trail have seen their yard prices increase by a range of between U$1792 and U$5376 since April.

Car dealers are now facing increased competition from buyers in source markets such as Japan and the UK as automakers have scaled-down production owing to shortages of semiconductors that are used in electronic devices.

Most of those buyers in the developed markets would typically buy new cars but have now resorted to purchasing second-hand models in response to shortages and escalating sticker prices of new vehicles.

Economic uncertainty brought by the Covid-19 pandemic has also seen consumers in the developed world keep their cars for longer than usual, further reducing supplies to Kenya, which relies on imported used models.

“The prices of some cars have shot up by almost U$4480,” said Charles Munyori, the secretary-general of Kenya Auto Bazaar Association, which represents used car dealers.

“Most people, for instance, are not importing Rav-4 because they are very pricey to import now and hence stay at the yard longer. So this has created a shortage that has pushed the price from U$20609 in April to U$25089.”

Car importers say purchase prices in Japan, the major source of used vehicles, increased by U$4,000 on average.