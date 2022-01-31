Schools Re-open In Cabo Delgado Of Mozambique After Years

Primary schools in Palma district of Cabo Delgado Province have officially re-opened after the territory regained safety.

The ceremony to re-open schools was held on January 31, 2022 in Palma town, Quilaua village at 16 de Junho de Palma – Escola Primaria.

This decision to re-open schools comes after years of their closure due to the insurgency in Cabo Delgado.

Around 650 students enrolled in 11 schools in different areas of Palma district. The registered students in Palma district are 4500 including those in IDPs.

The guest of honor at the event was Mayor of Palma, Joao Agustinho BUCHILI who spoke on behalf of the government of Mozambique.

The Mayor thanked the Rwanda and Mozambique Security Forces for successfully dislodging and defeating the insurgents and bringing back security and life to the people of Cabo Delgado.

He further requested parents to send their children to schools.

The event was attended by RSF and HN forces, Director of education in Palma district Jules Pedro Njombe, school head master Albert Enric, 2 staff of UNICEF and journalits from Rwanda.

UNICEF is distributing books, pens and pencils but there are a number of challenges of absence of teaching staff, the lack of appropriate infrastructure, furniture and other school materials.