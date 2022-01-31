Cabo Delgado
Schools Re-open In Cabo Delgado Of Mozambique After Years
Primary schools in Palma district of Cabo Delgado Province have officially re-opened after the territory regained safety.
The ceremony to re-open schools was held on January 31, 2022 in Palma town, Quilaua village at 16 de Junho de Palma – Escola Primaria.
This decision to re-open schools comes after years of their closure due to the insurgency in Cabo Delgado.
Around 650 students enrolled in 11 schools in different areas of Palma district. The registered students in Palma district are 4500 including those in IDPs.
The guest of honor at the event was Mayor of Palma, Joao Agustinho BUCHILI who spoke on behalf of the government of Mozambique.
The Mayor thanked the Rwanda and Mozambique Security Forces for successfully dislodging and defeating the insurgents and bringing back security and life to the people of Cabo Delgado.
He further requested parents to send their children to schools.
The event was attended by RSF and HN forces, Director of education in Palma district Jules Pedro Njombe, school head master Albert Enric, 2 staff of UNICEF and journalits from Rwanda.
UNICEF is distributing books, pens and pencils but there are a number of challenges of absence of teaching staff, the lack of appropriate infrastructure, furniture and other school materials.
Cabo Delgado
Rwandan Envoy In Mozambique Meets Defence Minister
Claude Nikobisanzwe High Commissioner of Rwanda to Mozambique has held discussions with Maj.Gen. Cristovão Artur Chume, Minister of Defense Mozambique as part of deepening cooperation between the two countries.
“We commended the excellent collaboration of joint forces fighting terrorism in Cabo Delgado and discussed how we can build on the security gain for sustainable peace and development,” High Commissioner Nikobisanzwe said on Tuesday after the meeting.
Rwanda has a contingent of 1,000 soldiers the biggest foreign force in resource-rich Cabo Delgado, which is the site of a U$20 billion liquefied natural gas project operated by French energy giant Total.
The Rwandan joint force has been instrumental in dislodging the Islamist insurgents that had been controlling this region for five solid years as they introduced draconian sharia laws.
Rwandan troops arrived in July on a mission that was initially meant to last three months but in just a month wiped out bases of the insurgents. Mozambiquan and Rwandan forces notched up a major victory in August.
However, there are still pockets of scattered suicide attacks which will be managed by Mozambique security.
Moçambique has quickly created a new elite special force that will replace foreign troops once they exit the country in a yet to be announced period.
Rwandan experts are training this new special composite force that will respond to kidnappings and terrorism in the country.
Despite the security pact between the two countries, Rwanda and Mozambique are yet to explore trade opportunities especially, tourism, air transport, construction, private security, technology, education, mining and fisheries among others.
Cabo Delgado
New Filipe Jacinto Nyusi Airport To Boost Economy
A newly constructed airport named ‘Filipe Jacinto Nyusi Airport’ is highly expected to trigger economic activities in Mozambique’s Limpopo region.
The construction work cost about U$75 million an amount disbursed by the Government of the People’s Republic of China, in the form of donations.
This airport was inaugurated last week by the president Filipe Nyusi which he described as a milestone, which opens a new page in the development of the tourism sector and in attracting investments.
According to him, this airport will boost several projects in tourism, mineral exploration and mega-projects of the Special Economic Zone for Agribusiness in the Limpopo Valley, approved this year by the Government, with a view to increasing production, productivity and industrialization in the province.
However, the infrastructure has been questioned, as it is approximately 220 kilometers from Maputo International Airport, pointing out that it could become a “white elephant”.
Filipe Jacinto Nyusi Airport is the largest new development in the province, in the post-independence period.
This part of the country hosts the famous Limpopo National Park established in 2001. It borders the iconic Kruger National Park in South Africa. The two parks share a 200km border, and 50km of fence line.
Cabo Delgado
Mozambique Forces, Rwandan Troops And Over 4000 Residents Conduct Umuganda
Rwanda Security Force (RSF) deployed in Mozambique’s Northern Province of Cabo Delgado, introduced community work, commonly known in Rwanda as “Umuganda” in Palma Town in Palma District.
The activity, this Saturday, was aimed at cleaning the streets of Palma town and enhancing the culture of working together in transforming their community.
The activity was conducted jointly with the population and local authorities as well as the Mozambican National Security Organs.
The community work (Umuganda) initiated by RSF aimed at not only contributing to cleanliness of the town but also bridging the gap between the population and leadership at different levels in enhancing stabilisation efforts.
The community work attracted about 4,000 residents of Palma town.
The activity was attended by the key leaders of the district including Mr. Martins EGIDIS NKAMATE Director of Infrastructure in Palma District and local government representatives.
The cleaning activities covered main road/feeder roads, streets, roadside water canals along 3kms stretch of Palma town.
Mr. Martins EGIDIS NKAMATE who spoke on behalf of the Government of Mozambique, commended the Rwanda Security Force for their support and contribution to the Peace and Security in Mozambique and also encouraged the local population/leaders to continue participating in community work in order to rebuild and protect infrastructure in the district.
