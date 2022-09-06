Hundreds of displaced angry children have taken to roads demonstrating against the failed return to schools in areas under control by M23 rebels.

DRC schools reopened Monday, September 5, 2022, but several schools in Rutshuru, Bunagana (North Kivu) occupied by M23 rebels have not.

Demonstration of hundreds of displaced children are demanding the return to their occupied entities, for nearly three months, by the rebels of the March 23 movement (M23).

According to Jean Claude Mbabanze, president of civil society in Rutshuru, displaced children are putting pressure on them to return to their communities in order to go back to school.

Schools did not reopen on Monday in Bunagana and several villages under M23 occupation.

“There is no re-entry in Bunagana and in other entities occupied by the rebels because for there to be re-entry, teachers, school principals and even students are needed. However, all are displaced. There are not even school supplies. All we are asking for is the release of Bunagana and all the other entities occupied by the enemy,” Jean Claude Mbabanze, president of civil society in Rutshuru said.

On the ground,the army and the M23 rebels seem to be observing a truce as voices are raised to ask the FARDC to liberate the areas under occupation.

The military administrator of Rutshuru territory, Col. Bakole Nyengele Luc Albert, says arrangements are being made for displaced children to return to school, pending the release of their entities from the hands of the M23.

The M23 rebels has occupied the city of Bunagana, on the border with Uganda, for almost three months and set up its local administration.