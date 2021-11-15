Business
Saudi Firm Signs Deal To Sell Butterfly iQ+In Africa, Middle East, Turkey, And India
Abdul Latif Jameel Health, a Saudi Arabian family business has announced plans to broaden the availability of Butterfly iQ+ – the world’s only single probe, whole-body handheld ultrasound solution.
From undeserved communities in the United States, to remote areas of Africa, and Asia, more than 4.7 billion people around the world lack access to medical imaging.
Abdul Latif Jameel Health will introduce the innovative ultrasound product, powered by Butterfly’s Ultrasound-on-Chip technology to markets across the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, and India.
Fusing semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and cloud technology, Butterfly has the potential to usher in a new era of healthcare with a device that is expected to cost less than US$ 2,400. The product is designed to dramatically expand the capabilities of practitioners working within and outside of hospitals in developed, underdeveloped and remote areas.
Healthcare providers can collect advanced imaging, perform rapid assessments, and guide critical procedures no matter where they are, and share those images seamlessly with doctors across the globe to help with reading and interpreting scans.
Dr. Akram Bouchenaki, Chief Executive Officer of Abdul Latif Jameel Health, said that the mission is to improve access to healthcare for those who need it most and drive inclusive health care through innovation.
“The capabilities of this innovative, portable and versatile handheld ultrasound solution know no bounds and we are committed to delivering this technology to serve more than 2 billion people. It is our mission to collaborate with sector disruptors, those who question how healthcare services have always been delivered, and how the billions of people in undeserved communities can be better served,” Dr. Akram Bouchenaki said in a statement sent to Taarifa on Monday.
Butterfly recently announced that its iQ+ device is even being delivered beyond Earth, providing medical imaging on the International Space Station, as part of the 22nd SpaceX Dragon cargo resupply payload in June 2021.
Once delivered, astronauts will provide feedback on the ease of using the device, the quality of the produced ultrasound images, and the efficiency of image acquisition.
“Our partnership with Abdul Latif Jameel Health is about more than democratizing medical imaging and making it more accessible; it is about empowering all healthcare practitioners with an invaluable, advanced assessment tool,” said Dr. Todd Fruchterman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Butterfly Network.
“The power of the Butterfly solution transcends the limits of traditional ultrasound by delivering valuable information to improve clinical decision-making and the care that is delivered. We are excited to work with an aligned partner, like Abdul Latif Jameel Health, to not only get Butterfly in the hands of more clinicians worldwide to improve global health equity, but to level the playing field for all by empowering practitioners to be better clinicians, wherever they may be,” he said.
What is Butterfly iQ+?
The Butterfly iQ+ is an innovative low-noise device with reduced power consumption. Its optimised electronics are integrated with a power-efficient field-programmable gate array (FPGA) chip, which offers a 20% longer battery life and improved thermal performance while doubling scanning time.
How much does a Butterfly cost?
The cost of the Butterfly iQ+ is US$2,399 per probe plus membership. The cost of the iQ+ Vet is US$2,999 per probe plus membership. Pro individual membership for the first year is US$420.
20 Kenyan Firms Blacklisted By AfDB, World Bank
Nearly 20 Kenya-based companies have been blacklisted by the World Bank and the African Development Bank (AfDB) in less than two years over fraud and quality concerns in projects funded by the multilateral lenders.
Nairobi-based consultancy firm Africa Development Professional Group (ADP) is the latest firm with Kenyan links to join the financiers’ blacklist after the World Bank banned it for alleged fraud.
The World Bank said last week an investigation conducted by its corruption-fighting unit had established that ADP had engaged in fraudulent practices during a bank-funded project in Somalia.
“According to the facts of the case, ADP recklessly omitted the disclosure of a conflict-of-interest relationship when submitting a proposal for a contract under the project, which is a fraudulent practice,” said the World Bank.
ADP and its affiliates have been debarred for 21 months and will be ineligible to participate in any World Bank-financed projects during the period.
ADP says that it provides “consultancy and advisory services on management, investments, business solutions, corporate finance and business development”.
The firm also says it has undertaken several multi-million shilling projects for government agencies.
Several other Kenyan firms have been banned by the AfDB in recent months, turning the spotlight on how local firms bid and clinch lucrative tenders with the two multilateral lenders.
A spot check on the AfDB website shows some of the recently banned companies by AfDB based in Kenya include Aerospace Aviation, Beta Trading Company, Global Interjapan (Kenya) Limited, Eva-Top Agencies, Madujey Global Services, Mactebac Contractors Limited, Techno Brain (Kenya) Limited (“Techno Brain Kenya”), and Sony Commercial Agencies.
Others are inotec Co. Limited (Kenya Branch Office), Sino-Kenya Engineering Group Company Limited, Rockey Africa Limited, Reef Building Systems Limited (Reef), Ultimate Engineering Limited, Express Automation Limited and Kenya Power contractor Chint Electric.
Two individuals Mr Yuehua Bai and Mr. Joram Opala Otieno (also Known as Mr. Joram Opala) are also on the list.
Arising from the huge number of Kenyan firms that have been blacklisted, the AfDB recently revealed plans to hire quality assurance experts to enable greater transparency and oversight of its funded projects.
Under a new regime, Kenyan firms bidding for the multi-billion shilling projects funded by the AfDB are set to face more scrutiny as the lender moves to seal graft loopholes.
“Bank’s portfolio in the region is facing a number of challenges and requires close monitoring,” said AfDB in an internal document seen by press.
“…The consultant will participate in country/regional meetings to review project and portfolio-related reports, including but not limited to project concept notes, project appraisal reports, project completion reports, country portfolio performance reviews reports.”
The bank said the consultants will also review and edit operations, strategy, and policy-related proposals to ensure “alignment with bank strategy objectives, quality standards, readiness and compliance with bank policies.”
As part of its efforts to improve its cooperation with anti-corruption and law enforcement agencies, AfDB’s Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption (PIAC) last year negotiated and signed a memorandum of understanding (MoUs) with the Kenyan Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).
“The MoU will serve as framework for collaboration on corruption prevention, training and information sharing,” said AfDB then.
AfDB’s recent move to engage consultants is seen as meant to enable the bank have a tight leash on projects it finances.
“(They will) assist in the identification of problems related to the bank’s portfolio performance and service delivery, and promptly undertake appropriate action.”
A ban from the AfDB over fraud concerns may attract similar actions from other multilateral development banks, including the Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Inter-American Development Bank, and the World Bank.
The financial institutions, which are mostly owned and financed by governments, have been keen to curb corruption in their projects, which run into billions of dollars annually.
Businessdailyafrica
Qatar, Rwanda Establish US$250M Pan-African Fund For Economic, Social Transformation
The Kigali International Financial Centre, Africa’s leading destination for compliant and professional financial services and cross-border investments has established a US$250 million Virunga Africa Fund I.
The Fund will invest in vital sectors that will drive economic and social transformation across the African continent.
The two anchor investors of the Virunga Africa Fund I are the Qatar Investment Authority (‘QIA’) and Rwanda Social Security Board (‘RSSB’).
The Fund is managed by Admaius, an independent investment firm comprising one of the most experienced pan-African investment teams working on the ground.
The Fund’s Head Office will be based in Kigali and domiciled in the Kigali International Financial Centre (KIFC), which offers a safe, compliant, and centralized holding presence for financial activities across Africa. The KIFC was recently recognised as one of the financial jurisdictions likely to become more significant by the Global Financial Centres Index (GFCI).
The Fund’s targeted investments will deliver tangible change for Rwandans and for people across the continent.
It will produce a more dynamic private sector in Africa and make the continent more self-reliant by reducing the need for foreign imports.
Investment projects will increase access to essential services including healthcare, education, digital infrastructure, and financial services.
The Fund will leverage strong in-house and industry sector expertise to guide businesses through digital transformation and create long-term value, capitalising on post-Covid opportunities, strong demographic tailwinds, and secular growth trends.
Nick Barigye, CEO of Rwanda Finance Limited, the agency leading the development and promotion of the Kigali International Financial Centre, said that for investors of such standing to choose the Kigali International Financial Centre to host their fund sends a great signal.
he said that tt shows that the KIFC is a compliant and attractive jurisdiction for Pan-African investment. Investors see that Rwanda offers them strategic advantages; these include good governance, high levels of connectivity, efficiency, transparency, and an ease of doing business which has been internationally recognised.
“KIFC looks forward to the success of the Virunga Africa Fund I and welcome more regional and international players who wish to transform the investment landscape of Africa,” Barigye said.
Regis Rugemanshuro, Director General of the Rwanda Social Security Board, said that Virunga Africa Fund I affirms Rwanda’s belief that international investors are increasingly seeing the huge opportunities Africa offers. The Fund will unlock tremendous value and deliver real development impact benefitting people across the continent – at a time when economies are trying to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.
“We appreciate the Qatar International Authority partnering with RSSB as cornerstone investors in this historic project which will improve the lives of people in Rwanda, and across Africa,” he said.
Wavumbuzi Entrepreneurship Challenge; The Oasis Of Creativity, Innovation And Entrepreneurial Competency Development For Secondary School Students in Rwanda
If we are to catch up with the rapidly growing world of today, we will be required to remain creative and innovative. By 2050, experts predict that between 20-30% of jobs globally will be ‘displaced’ as technology, automation and artificial intelligence are already transforming the way we work, think and learn.
According to Bloomberg, Africa will have, in 2035, more people joining the workforce than the rest of the world combined. This could either be a challenge or an opportunity for Africa depending on what we choose to do today as a continent.
Speaking of what needs to be done, The Allan and Gill Gray Philanthropy established the Wavumbuzi Entrepreneurship Challenge, a program which focuses on developing and nurturing entrepreneurial competencies and mindsets among secondary school students in Rwanda.
Launched in South Africa as the Allan and Gill Gray Entrepreneurship Challenge, then expanded to Kenya in 2019, the Wavumbuzi Entrepreneurship Challenge was launched in Rwanda earlier this year for its first edition.
The Challenge seeks to develop entrepreneurial thinking skills and competencies such as taking action, initiative, innovative problem solving, resilience, self efficacy and developing a need for achievement, that are needed to thrive and be relevant in the 21st century.
Wavumbuzi is a six week challenge which can be accessed on any computer, tablet or mobile device with internet connectivity.
Students compete against each other by completing challenges which tackle some of the country and continent’s most important issues. Each challenge requires students to apply creative thinking in addressing real-world scenarios and submit their answers for review.
Challenges are grouped under quests, the latter which are themed around different key industries such as Farming, Banking, Water and Health. Points earned place students, their schools on live leaderboards, with the top performers being rewarded with teachers on a weekly basis.
There is also a national awards event to recognize overall top performers for the challenge edition.
Focusing on entrepreneurship as a widely recognised countermeasure to unemployment, Wavumbuzi stands to identify talent early, equip them with key competencies to prepare them to enter the workforce by pursuing either intra or entrepreneurial ventures through creative and innovative thinking.
It is important to highlight that gamification is widely recognised as a teaching methodology that increases the appeal of learning processes, innovation, fun, productivity, and the ability to learn and retain knowledge.
The Wavumbuzi Challenge utilizes multiple gamified learning mechanics to capture students attention while fostering creative thinking and problem solving.
Having recorded remarkable success in its first edition, the Wavumbuzi Entrepreneurship Challenge 2nd edition launched on October 25h and will run till December 5, 2021.
Today, there are more than 500 hundred secondary schools and close to 6000 students who have registered to participate across the country.
Schools have to be registered by teachers for their students to be able to participate, and the Wavumbuzi Team deploys necessary support to ensure school, teachers, and students are rightly onboarded before starting the challenge. Registration is still ongoing for schools that may wish to participate.
The Wavumbuzi Challenge has earned recommendation from Rwanda’s Ministry of Education, and its content has been validated by the Rwanda Education Board.
Wavumbuzi is well positioned to contribute towards Rwanda’s Vision 2050, particularly as it relates to two main structural outcomes of being (i) a middle income economy; and (ii) a knowledge based economy. Even further, a focus on “mindsets and competencies” demonstrates strong alignment with Vision 2050’s targets for “stimulating economic growth through innovation, integration, agglomeration, and competition”.
From the Teachers’ perspective, the Wavumbuzi Challenge contributes greatly to the development of the next generation of educators across the country, equipping them with a 21st century learning tool, and challenging them to prepare students for success in Rwanda’s dynamic future marketplace.
Students on the other hand, look at the Wavumbuzi Entrepreneurship Challenge as a tool to sharpen their skills, grow an entrepreneurial mindset, become more creative and innovative problem solvers preparing them for their future careers.
For more information on Wavumbuzi, a highly responsive WhatsApp support line has been set up: +250 789 175 239.
