Saudi Arabia has contributed $500million to support global efforts to combat COVID-19 pandemic that has so far infected millions of people.

The funding has triggered excitement two days after the US President Donald Trump cancelled funding to the global health organization. He shifted the blame for the coronavirus pandemic to the World Health Organization.

The United States has been the largest single contributor to WHO extending annually $400million.

Saudi Arabia’s cash injection will patch the hole created by President Trump’s action.

The Saudi kingdom urges other G20 countries to contribute to bridging the required financial gap at $ 8 billion.

“My deepest gratitude to King Salman and the people of Saudi Arabia for their generosity in the global COVID19 response and additional contribution of USD 500M. We hope other G20 countries will follow your lead. Together!,” said DR. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Director-General of the World Health Organization.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia which currently holds the G20 Presidency made the contribution on Thursday April 16th.

“Saudi Arabia will allocate US$150 million to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness and Innovation (CEPI), US$150 million to The Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations (GAVI), and US$200 million to other international and regional health organizations and programs,” reads in part a statement.

According to this statement, the pledge aims at supporting emergency and preparedness response, developing and deploying new diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines, fulfilling unmet needs for international surveillance and coordination, and ensuring sufficient supplies of protective equipment for health workers.

The kingdom said this contribution is in response to the commitment made during the Extraordinary G20 Leaders’ Summit, which was called for and chaired by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud last month.

G20 Leaders agreed to mobilize the needed funds for international organizations response programs.

Saudi Arabia has also requested other countries, non-governmental organizations, philanthropies, and the private sector to take part in the global efforts to close the required financing gap in order to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, which is estimated to be over $8 billion according to the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board (GPMB).

Other Contributors

On Friday, China said it will contribute $20 million to the World Health Organization (WHO) according to the Ministry of Finance. The ministry pledged to endorse the G20 Action Plan, in response to the requirements of poor debtor countries, and start bilateral talks on the temporary debt repayment suspension.

Microsoft founder Bill Gates and his wife announced a contribution of an additional $150 million to fight the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday.

“This is a unique situation; we are in a unique position to help,” Mark Suzman, CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, said in a statement.

The foundation previously pledged $100 million in February. The $250 million overall commitment is intended “to support development of diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccines; help strengthen African and South Asian health systems; and help mitigate the social and economic impacts of the virus,” a news release from the foundation said.