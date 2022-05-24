São Tomé and Príncipe’s Justice Minister Dr. Cilcio Santos is in Rwanda to seek meaningful ways in which both countries can strengthen cooperation and also share knowledge and skills in the judicial sector.



He is in the country since last week where he arrived in the country with a delegation that include the country’s President of the Supreme Court and the Prosecutor General.

On Friday, May 20, the delegation was received by Rwanda’s Deputy Prosecutor General, Angelique Habyarimana. The officials discussed ways of enhancing judicial cooperation and sharing experiences.

It was also an opportunity to learn how the National Public Prosecution Authority is applying Rwanda Integrated Electronic Case Management System as a digital way of handling cases.

Yesterday, Monday 22, the delegation visited the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) where they were received by RIB’s Deputy Secretary General, Isabelle Kalihangabo, alongside directors of different departments.

The aim of their visit to RIB was to benchmark the role of RIB in investigating emerging crimes and the use of technology especially the Integrated Electronic Case Management System (IECMS).

The small, flexible, reform minded country has been trying to build from a base of almost nothing and is now well positioned to capitalise on the surrounding wealth of the West and Central African region. It is now spreading wings as far as East to forge stronger links.

Minister Santos’ visit is one of the many reciprocal visits between various officials from the two countries.

In 2017, Rwanda and São Tomé and Príncipe agreed to boost bilateral relations after a delegation of senior Rwandan officials led by the former Foreign Affairs Minister Louise Mushikiwabo visited the African island nation.

The delegation consisted senior officials and technical experts discussed a broad range of issues aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

About São Tomé and Príncipe (Wikipedia)

Officially the Democratic Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe is an island country in the Gulf of Guinea, off the western equatorial coast of Central Africa.

It consists of two archipelagos around the two main islands of São Tomé and Príncipe, about 150 km (93.21 mi) apart and about 250 and 225 km (155 and 140 mi) off the north-western coast of Gabon.

With a population of 201,800 (2018 official estimate), São Tomé and Príncipe is the second-smallest and second-least populous African sovereign state after Seychelles and a GDP of US$355 million and GDP per capita of US$1,668, almost double that of Rwanda.

The islands were uninhabited until their discovery by Portuguese explorers in the 15th century. Gradually colonized and settled throughout the 16th century, they collectively served as a vital commercial and trade centre for the Atlantic slave trade.

The rich volcanic soil and proximity to the equator made São Tomé and Príncipe ideal for sugar cultivation, followed later by cash crops such as coffee and cocoa; the lucrative plantation economy was heavily dependent upon African slaves.

Cycles of social unrest and economic instability throughout the 19th and 20th centuries culminated in peaceful independence in 1975.

São Tomé and Príncipe has since remained one of Africa’s most stable and democratic countries.

The people of São Tomé and Príncipe are predominantly of African and mestiço descent, with most practicing Roman Catholicism.

The legacy of Portuguese rule is also visible in the country’s culture, customs, and music, which fuse European and African influences. São Tomé and Príncipe is a founding member state of the Community of Portuguese Language Countries.