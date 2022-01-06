SADC Summit To Review Progress In Mozambique

Leaders of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) are scheduled to convene on Friday 7th January, for a virtual Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government to review progress in Mozambique.

According to details, the summit will review mandate of the SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM).

SAMIM was deployed in July, 2021 following approval by the Extraordinary SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government held in Maputo, Mozambique on 23 June 2021, as a SADC regional response to support Mozambique to combat terrorism and acts of violent extremism in some districts of Cabo Delgado Province.

The Summit will, among the key issues, discuss the support for effective operation of SAMIM objectives to bring peace and stability in Cabo Delgado in the Republic of Mozambique.

In accordance with the SADC Treaty, the SADC Summit is responsible for the overall policy direction and control of functions of the community, ultimately making it the policy-making institution of SADC.

Meanwhile, in July, more than 1,000 Rwandan troops were sent to fight Islamic insurgents in Cabo Delgado province of Mozambique.

Since the deployment in Mozambique, RDF has eliminated Islamic insurgents from their key territories.

Mozambique has quickly created a new elite special force that will replace foreign troops once they exit the country in a yet to be announced period.

The new special force of elite soldiers and police signals a further toughening of the government’s crackdown in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

This new special composite force is trained by Rwandan experts. It will respond to kidnappings and terrorism in the country.