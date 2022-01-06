Politics
SADC Summit To Review Progress In Mozambique
Leaders of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) are scheduled to convene on Friday 7th January, for a virtual Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government to review progress in Mozambique.
According to details, the summit will review mandate of the SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM).
SAMIM was deployed in July, 2021 following approval by the Extraordinary SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government held in Maputo, Mozambique on 23 June 2021, as a SADC regional response to support Mozambique to combat terrorism and acts of violent extremism in some districts of Cabo Delgado Province.
The Summit will, among the key issues, discuss the support for effective operation of SAMIM objectives to bring peace and stability in Cabo Delgado in the Republic of Mozambique.
In accordance with the SADC Treaty, the SADC Summit is responsible for the overall policy direction and control of functions of the community, ultimately making it the policy-making institution of SADC.
Meanwhile, in July, more than 1,000 Rwandan troops were sent to fight Islamic insurgents in Cabo Delgado province of Mozambique.
Since the deployment in Mozambique, RDF has eliminated Islamic insurgents from their key territories.
Mozambique has quickly created a new elite special force that will replace foreign troops once they exit the country in a yet to be announced period.
The new special force of elite soldiers and police signals a further toughening of the government’s crackdown in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.
This new special composite force is trained by Rwandan experts. It will respond to kidnappings and terrorism in the country.
Politics
Vital Kamerhe Flees To France ‘For Medical Treatment’
Vital Kamerhe the former Chief of Staff in the DRC Presidency has relocated to Paris France as critics claim the politician may have fled Democratic Republic of Congo.
Kamerhe left Kinshasa on Monday, January 3, aboard a hired private jet accompanied by Michel Moto, his assistant and communications director, and Maneno Riziki, his doctor. The day before departure, his wife, Hamida Chatur, had also left the DRC.
However, some of his confidants claim that Kamerhe arrived in France to receive specialized medical treatment as his health is seemingly deteriorating.
Kamerhe nolonger sees eye to eye with his former boss President Félix Tshisekedi and relocating to far away France would be a better geographical isolation and starting up a new life devoid of prying eyes of the notorious Agence Nationale de Renseignements (ANR) a government intelligence agency.
This former powerful politician is also president of the Union for the Congolese Nation (UNC) political party.
Vital Kamerhe the president’s chief of staff lost a grand fraud case and was sentenced to 20 years of forced labour.
Vital Kamerhe embezzled billions that were allocated to 100-day work initiated by President Tshisekedi after he assumed office.
Kamerhe sucked these billions through his role in the award of contracts, the procedure, the disbursement of funds allocated to the work of grade separations and social housing.
Politics
Jordanian Lawmakers Trade Punches In Parliament Amid Heated Discussion On Women’s Rights
(CNN)Chaos erupted in Jordan’s Parliament on Tuesday, with lawmakers throwing punches at each other after a discussion on a constitutional amendment that would afford greater rights to women got heated.
Politics
Russia Withholds Gas Supply To Europe, Troops Complete Training
Tension is rising as 10,000 Russian troops complete drills near the Ukraine border while Moscow is also accused of withholding gas supplies to Europe.
Poland is accusing Moscow of having stopped its deliveries via the Yamal-Europe pipeline that sends Russian gas to Western Europe, accusing Gazprom of “manipulation”.
The pipeline was operating in reverse mode this week, sending gas from Germany to Poland, public data showed, as European gas prices ticked up.
President Vladimir Putin on Friday denied that the flow direction was a political move and said that Poland had “sidelined” Russia in managing the pipeline.
“All accusations against Russia and Gazprom that we are not supplying enough gas to the European market are absolutely groundless and unacceptable and untrue,” Gazprom spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov said late Saturday, calling the accusations “lies”.
Meanwhile, Western countries have accused Russia of massing upwards of 100,000 troops near Ukraine ahead of a possible winter invasion.
The defense ministry said in a statement that the drills for Southern Military District forces had taken place in a host of southern regions including Rostov, Krasnodar and Crimea, which Moscow seized from Ukraine in 2014.
But the drills also took place further afield, including in Stavropol, Astrakhan, North Caucasus republics and even in Russia’s Caucasus ally Armenia.
The defense ministry said the troops were returning to their permanent bases and that stand-by units would be readied for the New Year’s holidays.
According to Kiev’s estimates, the number of Russian troops along Ukraine’s borders has increased from around 93,000 troops in October to 104,000 now.
Russia says it is free to move its forces on its territory how it sees fit and denies that it is planning a large-scale attack.
Tensions reached a boiling point on Wednesday when President Vladimir Putin said Russia would take “appropriate retaliatory” military steps in response to what he called the West’s “aggressive stance”.
Burundi Soldiers Seen In South Kivu
SADC Summit To Review Progress In Mozambique
Rwanda Says Increased Sulphur In Air Not Linked To Nyiragongo Volcano
Vital Kamerhe Flees To France ‘For Medical Treatment’
Bitcoin To Compete With Gold as ‘Store of Value’ in 2022
Finally, Rwanda’s Taximoto Industry Gets Technology To Revolutionise It
Kenya Equity Subsidiary Borrows U$165M From IFC
British Royal Faces US Judge In Sex Abuse Case
Digital Metal Trading, The New Normal In Mining Industry
UN Court Orders Suspension Of Niger’s Move To Expel Eight Rwandans On Its Soil
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Find us on Twitter
@taarifarwanda
Trending
-
Business2 days ago
Finally, Rwanda’s Taximoto Industry Gets Technology To Revolutionise It
-
Environment3 days ago
Nyiragongo Volcano Threatens To Erupt Again
-
Business3 days ago
Uganda Firm Takes Over Kenyan Sugar Company
-
Business2 days ago
Kenya Equity Subsidiary Borrows U$165M From IFC
-
Religion3 days ago
22 Catholic Missionaries Killed in 2021
-
Crime2 days ago
British Royal Faces US Judge In Sex Abuse Case
-
Business2 hours ago
Digital Metal Trading, The New Normal In Mining Industry
-
National21 hours ago
UN Court Orders Suspension Of Niger’s Move To Expel Eight Rwandans On Its Soil