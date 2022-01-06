Language version

SADC Summit To Review Progress In Mozambique

Published

22 mins ago

on

Leaders of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) are scheduled to convene on Friday 7th January, for a virtual Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government to review progress in Mozambique.

According to details, the summit will review mandate of the SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM).

SAMIM was deployed in July, 2021 following approval by the Extraordinary SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government held in Maputo, Mozambique on 23 June 2021, as a SADC regional response to support Mozambique to combat terrorism and acts of violent extremism in some districts of Cabo Delgado Province.

The Summit will, among the key issues, discuss the support for effective operation of SAMIM objectives to bring peace and stability in Cabo Delgado in the Republic of Mozambique.

In accordance with the SADC Treaty, the SADC Summit is responsible for the overall policy direction and control of functions of the community, ultimately making it the policy-making institution of SADC.

Meanwhile, in July, more than 1,000 Rwandan troops were sent to fight Islamic insurgents in Cabo Delgado province of Mozambique.

Since the deployment in Mozambique, RDF has eliminated Islamic insurgents from their key territories.

Mozambique has quickly created a new elite special force that will replace foreign troops once they exit the country in a yet to be announced period.

The new special force of elite soldiers and police signals a further toughening of the government’s crackdown in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

This new special composite force is trained by Rwandan experts. It will respond to kidnappings and terrorism in the country.

Moçambique Creates Special Force To Replace Foreign Troops

Vital Kamerhe Flees To France ‘For Medical Treatment’

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 6, 2022

By

Vital Kamerhe the former Chief of Staff in the DRC Presidency has relocated to Paris France as critics claim the politician may have fled Democratic Republic of Congo.

Kamerhe left Kinshasa on Monday, January 3, aboard a hired private jet accompanied by Michel Moto, his assistant and communications director, and Maneno Riziki, his doctor. The day before departure, his wife, Hamida Chatur, had also left the DRC.

However, some of his confidants claim that Kamerhe arrived in France to receive specialized medical treatment as his health is seemingly deteriorating.

Kamerhe nolonger sees eye to eye with his former boss President Félix Tshisekedi and relocating to far away France would be a better geographical isolation and starting up a new life devoid of prying eyes of the notorious Agence Nationale de Renseignements (ANR) a government intelligence agency.

This former powerful politician is also president of the Union for the Congolese Nation (UNC) political party.

Vital Kamerhe the president’s chief of staff lost a grand fraud case and was sentenced to 20 years of forced labour.

Vital Kamerhe embezzled billions that were allocated to 100-day work initiated by President Tshisekedi after he assumed office.

Kamerhe sucked these billions through his role in the award of contracts, the procedure, the disbursement of funds allocated to the work of grade separations and social housing.

Continue Reading

Jordanian Lawmakers Trade Punches In Parliament Amid Heated Discussion On Women’s Rights

Published

1 week ago

on

December 30, 2021

By

(CNN)Chaos erupted in Jordan’s Parliament on Tuesday, with lawmakers throwing punches at each other after a discussion on a constitutional amendment that would afford greater rights to women got heated.

Video of the event shows a handful of lawmakers in a physical altercation, fighting and hurling threats and insults at each other. Even the speaker of Parliament resorted to angry outbursts to manage the commotion.
The fight broke out between conservative lawmakers Hassan Riati and Shadi Udwan after insults were exchanged and blasphemous remarks were made, according a source who saw events unfold first-hand. Several other MPs subsequently got caught up in the pushing and shoving.
The fracas unfolded as lawmakers were preparing to debate a change to the constitution to address Jordanian citizens in both the feminine and masculine tense.
Jordanian women currently enjoy equal rights with respect to their entitlement to health care, education, political participation and employment, but are not afforded the same rights when it comes to nationality and citizenship as men.
For example, women cannot pass on their nationality to children or spouses — but men can.
The proposed amendment, part of a series of changes backed by King Abdullah II aimed at modernizing Jordan, was met with fierce opposition from conservative parliamentarians who view the change with disdain.
One of those parliamentarians, Mohammad Al Fayez, said the proposed changes were ultimately “against morality and motherhood.”
Parliamentary proceedings were stopped after several lawmakers began yelling at lawmaker Abdulmunim Oddat, who was trying to defend the amendment by arguing it adds no new provisions to the constitution and was only meant to create “linguistic equality.”
Reem Abu Hassan, an attorney who served on a royal committee tasked with modernizing the constitution, told CNN that the language in the current constitution reflects the norms of written Arabic in the 1950s, when groups of people were referred to by masculine terms.
“We thought that it was time that the constitution of the country should refer to a woman in a very clear manner,” she said.
Abu Hassan explained that while some lawmakers fear the amendment will override the terms of inheritance or citizenship law, the main objective of the amendment is to ensure that women have a more active role in public life.
Inheritance laws in the country, which are based on Sharia law, often sees a man’s share double that of a woman’s.
Gender equality is a contentious topic among social conservatives in Jordan, who have long resisted granting equal rights to women.
Salma Nims, secretary-general of the Jordanian National Commission for Women, told CNN that Jordan’s extreme right-wing and Islamic movements equate the fight for women’s equality as a stain on women’s morality and open the door to further freedoms.
“To them, equality of women means women will get to enjoy freedom over their bodies, and that changes the morality of society and the unity of the family,” Nims said.
“Every time the women’s movement gets closer to achieving something, closer to living in dignity in this country there is a fear coming from the patriarchal system that this will mean a change in the power relations within society,” she said
Continue Reading

Russia Withholds Gas Supply To Europe, Troops Complete Training

Published

2 weeks ago

on

December 26, 2021

By

Tension is rising as 10,000 Russian troops complete drills near the Ukraine border while Moscow is also accused of withholding gas supplies to Europe.

Poland is accusing Moscow of having stopped its deliveries via the Yamal-Europe pipeline that sends Russian gas to Western Europe, accusing Gazprom of “manipulation”.

The pipeline was operating in reverse mode this week, sending gas from Germany to Poland, public data showed, as European gas prices ticked up.

President Vladimir Putin on Friday denied that the flow direction was a political move and said that Poland had “sidelined” Russia in managing the pipeline.

“All accusations against Russia and Gazprom that we are not supplying enough gas to the European market are absolutely groundless and unacceptable and untrue,” Gazprom spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov said late Saturday, calling the accusations “lies”.

Meanwhile, Western countries have accused Russia of massing upwards of 100,000 troops near Ukraine ahead of a possible winter invasion.

The defense ministry said in a statement that the drills for Southern Military District forces had taken place in a host of southern regions including Rostov, Krasnodar and Crimea, which Moscow seized from Ukraine in 2014.

But the drills also took place further afield, including in Stavropol, Astrakhan, North Caucasus republics and even in Russia’s Caucasus ally Armenia.

The defense ministry said the troops were returning to their permanent bases and that stand-by units would be readied for the New Year’s holidays.

According to Kiev’s estimates, the number of Russian troops along Ukraine’s borders has increased from around 93,000 troops in October to 104,000 now.

Russia says it is free to move its forces on its territory how it sees fit and denies that it is planning a large-scale attack.

Tensions reached a boiling point on Wednesday when President Vladimir Putin said Russia would take “appropriate retaliatory” military steps in response to what he called the West’s “aggressive stance”.

 

Continue Reading

