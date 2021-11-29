National
S. Sudan Senior Officials In Rwanda For Post-conflict Peacebuilding Course
Senior Government and security officials including Ministers, Senior military officials (Maj Gen – Lt Gen), Members of Parliament and representatives of political parties from the Republic of South Sudan are in Rwanda to participate in the Senior Leadership Post-Conflict Peacebuilding, Reconstruction and Stabilisation Course in Musanze District that will run from 29 Nov to 3rd Dec 21.
The five-day course is run by Rwanda Peace Academy in partnership with the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) and the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC).
During his opening remarks, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dr Vincent Biruta said that this course is an essential component of the process to achieve sustainable peace and reconciliation in nations that have been affected by traumatic violence.
“Rwanda and South Sudan share a lot of similarities in their history including a tragic past of violent conflicts but also the capacity to overcome these tragedies and build resilient societies whose communities can live together in peace and prosper for the generations to come. In Rwanda, reconciliation and peacebuilding processes have played a crucial role in resolving political and perceived ethnic differences.” said Dr Biruta.
In his statement, the South Sudan Minister of Cabinet Affairs Martin Elia Lomuro said that this course means a lot to them as they are implementing an agreement which requires that they stabilize their country in terms of achieving sustainable peace, reconstruction and institutional development.
“We think that the work done by Rwandans to achieve what you have achieved in terms of peace, community integration and institutional building, is what we need; and we think that Rwanda being a close country to us is better example for us to learn from than to be anywhere else,” said Minister Lomuro.
Africa Should Invest in Skills To Exploit Resources- Kagame
Africa should exploit its abundant resources to transform the lives of people on the continent but this will require skills development to trigger industrialization.
“Africa’s vast resources give us a comparative advantage but we need to see more tangible results for our people, from this immense wealth. That means above all, investing in people and in the skills that drive industrialisation,” President Paul Kagame says.
President Kagame made the remarks on November 29th during his presentation at the 19th edition of UNIDO general conference. UNIDO is the United Nations Industrial Development Organization works to reduce poverty through inclusive and sustainable industrial development.
The General Conference is the highest policy-making organ of UNIDO. In particular, this nineteenth session of the Conference kicked off today 29 November to 3 December 2021. It is hosted in the UNIDO headquarters in Vienna as a hybrid event, involving both in-person and virtual participation.
This conference takes place at a critical juncture following the Secretary-General’s call for a “Decade of Action” and in light of the prolonged economic recovery in store for countries all over the world.
Kagame has observed that despite Africa’s solid economic performance in recent decades, the covid-19 pandemic has reversed some of our gains. “The crisis has shown the importance of industrialization, both for getting our economies back on track and driving growth and development generally.”
According to the Rwandan leader, if the continental free trade area (ACFTA) is successfully implemented, the manufacturing sector is expected to double in size in the next decade, creating over 14 million jobs.
President Kagame has also called for use of digital technologies to raise productivity and facilitate cross-border trade. he also mulled for clean and green strategies that should be at the forefront of our industrial policy, reflecting the urgency of the climate crisis.
What is being discussed in the general conference?
- Women as levers of change for a sustainable industry during COVID-19 and beyond: UNIDO Gender Equality Mobilization Award.
- UNIDO’s contribution to the International Year of Creative Economy for Sustainable Development 2021.
- New forms of investments as drivers for a sustained post-COVID-19 recovery.
- The post-pandemic world will be digital: implications of 4IR for developing countries.
- Revival of industrial policy – prospects for establishing a global industrial policy forum for multilateral policy learning and knowledge sharing.
- Launch of the Industrial Development Report 2022.
- Accelerating climate impact for Member States through inclusive and sustainable industrial development (ISID).
Militiamen kill 22 During Attack on IDP camp in DRC
About 22 bodies of victims of the Sunday attack on a DRC camp of internally displaced persons have been buried in a mass grave. Residents in the area have fled for their dear lives.
According to local media reports, Codeco militiamen attacked a camp at Yivo site, located 1 km from Drodro, in the chiefdom of Bahema North. At least 22 people were killed by these militiamen.
However, the Congolese military has not yet reacted to the sunday attack and other previous attacks in less than a week after a similar incursion that killed around 20 people at another site.
“After the attack on the Yivo displaced persons center on Sunday, twenty bodies were buried in two mass graves and then two wounded who succumbed to their wounds were also buried, bringing the number of those killed to 22,” said Mambo Bapu Mance, coordinator of the Djugu Red Cross.
Meanwhile, 11 other people who were injured are continuing treatment in health facilities in Roo and Blukwa.
“Since 5:25 a.m., we had started to listen to bullets fired by these CODECO militiamen from the Walendu Djatsi and Tatsi sectors. Until then, we had buried 22 people, massacred by these militiamen,” said Jean-Marie Ngesse the leader of civil society in the Ituri region.
“I had received the message on Friday and I alerted the security services everywhere that the CODECO militiamen are preparing to attack Drodro, Blukwa and Bule. So the site has not been protected by the government. Congolese, ”he said.
Within a week, rebels from CODECO, a militia considered to be Lendu self-defense, stepped up attacks on the sites of the war displaced in Djugu territory. These sites are sometimes set on fire by the rebels. Several displaced people fled the region to places deemed secure, particularly in Mahagi territory.
Military Contigent From Netherlands Armed Forces Conducts Field Excercise In Rwanda
A contingent of 150 soldiers of the 44 Mechanized Infantry Bn from the Royal Netherlands Army are in Rwanda for a three weeks Field Training Exercise at Combat Training Centre- Gabiro from 28 November to 22 December 2021.
Today they paid respect to the victims of 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi at Gisozi Memorial.
During his address, the Royal Netherlands Ambassador to Rwanda, HE Matthijs Wolters said that the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi has clearly shown the importance of value-based leadership in the armed forces for the protection of civilians, and regrettably the consequences of a lack thereof. “Let these lessons not be forgotten” he said.
He thanked RDF for offering the opportunity for their contingent to train in Rwanda to build their skills and maintain their preparedness.
The RDF Spokesperson, Col. Ronald Rwivanga commended the strong partnership between the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the Republic of Rwanda in different areas including training in justice and humanitarian law and law of armed conflict as well as support in logistics for RDF peace keepers among others.
He said that the Field Exercise explains the depth of the relationship between the two Defence Forces.
Rwanda and the Kingdom of the Netherlands maintain strong military relationship dating back from a Memorandum of Understanding on bilateral military cooperation between the Ministry of Defence of Rwanda and the Ministry of Defence of the Kingdom of the Netherlands signed on 14th June 2005.
