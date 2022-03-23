S. Sudan Army Officers On An Exchange Visit On Gender Empowerment In Rwanda

A delegation of the South Sudan People’s Defence Force (SSPDF) led by Maj Gen Malaak Ayuen Ajok is in Rwanda for a week-long exchange visit in the field of gender empowerment.

The visit was organized in collaboration with UN Women- South Sudan with a view to exchange experiences on gender responsiveness and empowerment in post-conflict situations.

“The purpose of our visit to Rwanda is to learn from each other and share experiences. We have seen how women are deeply involved in the development of the Country and want to take that experience back home,” said Brig Gen David Lokonga Moses, a member of the delegation.

On behalf of the Rwanda Defence Force, Lt Col Stella Uwineza noted that the journey is still long, but a lot has been achieved.

“The gender management policy of the RDF gives guidance on how women should be treated in the RDF from the recruitment stage to training through to deployment. Women are comfortable and treated with respect in the RDF,” said Lt Col Stella Uwineza who briefed the delegation on RDF Gender Empowerment.

The Minister of Gender and Family Promotion, Prof Jeannette Bayisenge received the SSPDF delegation today at the Ministry headquarters and briefed them on National Gender Policy and its implementation.

She said that such an exchange visit is vital to our respective countries as we exchange experiences and learn from each other on matters related to gender responsiveness and women empowerment.

During their stay in Rwanda, the SSPDF delegation will also have an opportunity to visit the Rwanda Military Academy in Gako and the Rwanda Peace Academy in Musanze.

On Monday, 21 March 2022, the SSPDF officers paid homage to the victims of the Genocide against the Tutsi at the Kigali Genocide Memorial and the Campaign against Genocide Museum at Parliament building before being briefed on RDFs transformation journey at the RDF HQs.