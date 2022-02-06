Business
Rwanda’s GDP Increased by 11.1% in First 9 Months of 2021
The World Bank has noted that Rwanda’s Gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 11.1% in the first nine months of the year 2021 reflecting a broad-based recovery from the 2020 recession.
Details indicate that Rwanda achieved a strong economic recovery in 2021, according to the 18th edition of the Rwanda Economic Update (REU18) released Wednesday.
Industrial production expanded by 16.5% and agricultural output rose to 6.8% in the same year, while traditional exports (coffee, tea, cassiterite, wolfram, and coltan) increased by about 35% in the first nine months of 2021.
However, the report observes that the level of unemployment continued to deteriorate despite the recovery, as the growth acceleration partly reflected a shift in employment to higher-productivity activities (manufacturing and construction).
While the GDP got close to the pre-pandemic level, the unemployment rate remained more than 13 percentage points above levels at the beginning of 2020, with female employment deteriorating.
“While the current recovery shows that Rwanda’s robust fiscal and medical responses to the crisis have had a notable impact on the economy, the government will need to continue its efforts to promote a more broad-based recovery that extends benefits to rural areas and protects the well-being of the most vulnerable members of society, including women,” said Rolande Pryce, World Bank Country Manager.
In its special focus on Boosting Regional Trade Integration in the Post-COVID Era, the report underscores the importance of sustained growth in trade as a key driver for Rwanda to achieve its goal of becoming an upper-middle-income country by 2035.
“Despite important progress, Rwanda has yet to fully achieve its trade potential with regional partners, notably, due to a relatively narrow export product base, discriminatory non-tariff barriers within the region, and persistent regional trade infrastructure gaps,” said Calvin Djiofack, World Bank’s Senior Economist for Rwanda.
Ugandans React On Emerging Oil Production
Uganda and Tanzania early this week entered Final Investment Decision a very crucial phase in the oil production process.
The oil production project is expected to employ over 60,000 people and is expected to unlock U$15 billion into Uganda’s Economy.
Companies will directly employ about 14,000 people, Indirectly, about 45,000 people will get employed by the contractors.
Uganda is expected to produce 230,000 barrels of oil per day (at peak). 57% of the jobs will go to Ugandans. The direct employment of over 14,000 individuals is expected to create a total of USD. 48.5 million annually. First Oil drop out of the ground is expected in 2025.
However, there are concerns emerging following this historic signing of the Final Investment Decision.
“There is a lot of excitement surrounding the oil deal and the pipeline project and you will find that no one is looking at the losses the country will make as a result,”Abubaker Kawalya, MP Rubaga North.
Kawalya adds that the common man may not benefit from this oil deal. Uganda has no money to finance the oil deal and that means we will have to take loans. How long will it take us to repay those loans ?
Christine Kaaya ,Woman MP Kiboga District notes, “We want to quicken the process of oil mining in the country because the investment we are making is heavy and yet we are worried that the price of fuel worldwide is falling. We also need an oil refinery as Uganda.”
Lubwama Mukubabyasi, researcher says that most of the Ugandans involved in the oil project are military cadres and people with connections.
Meanwhile, Solomon Muyita, communications specialist from the Ministry of Energy says Uganda holds only 15% shares in Oil pipeline project, “At least 60,000 people will be employed as a result of the oil deal”
Burundi’s Young Entrepreneurs Demand Tax Law Revision
Burundi’s young businesses usually fold up before two years because of various challenges but mostly higher taxes.
During the national forum of young entrepreneurs on February 3, young entrepreneurs asked for the revision of the tax law to facilitate the emergence of young companies.
“Taxes and taxes are often heavy for young entrepreneurs. Some companies are born, but disappear after a year or two”, regrets Nella Ernica Mugisha, a young entrepreneur. She asked that there be exemptions for young companies.
She suggested regular holding of fairs to help young entrepreneurs exhibit their products: “This would serve as marketing for those who cannot pay the agencies that can provide their advertising”.
For entrepreneur Aristide Ihorimbere, young companies need exemptions to avoid going bankrupt: “Some companies start up, but you will find that they cannot last up to five years”.
The founder of Infinity Group, Floriane Irvine Murame is asking for a reduction in the requirements for liability to value added tax (VAT): “Today, to be subject to VAT, you need a turnover at least Bfr100 million. We ask that we be subject to VAT at less than 100 million. For her, this would help pull young entrepreneurs from the informal to the formal sector.
She explains that taxes and duties can be an obstacle to the emergence of young companies: “When we record a positive result in our companies, we are forced to pay 30% of this result. We are asking for the reduction of this rate to 20% or even 15% for young companies.
In addition, she implores the revision of the tax law to favor young companies. “When we record a negative result, we have to pay 1% of our turnover. It’s very heavy. Let this law be revised”.
With regard to administrative procedures, she recommends the decentralization of all services involved in the facilitation of young people’s business: “Administrative services must be made available to all young people who want to undertake and export their products”.
Floriane Murame suggests the regular holding of fairs in the different provinces of the country to expose the talents of young entrepreneurs and promote local products.
“We need to open up the digital world”
These young entrepreneurs made the Head of State understand that the country should conform to the digital age. “Mr. President, start exploiting the gold that is in the heads of young Burundians. They must be allowed to dare to manipulate a computer, show them that it is not intended for the rich”, suggested Hidoine Mwuhiro, CEO of iHela Credit Union.
“We have to do everything so that they have these tools. You will find yourself exporting their intelligence. We are living in a great time which is the digital age,” he explained.
Today, thanks to this digital era, says this young entrepreneur, a Burundian entrepreneur can draw inspiration from several successful entrepreneurs from all over the world without moving via the internet that the government will provide us at low cost.
The other young entrepreneurs also insist on the promotion of “made in Burundi” products: “All Burundians must be active in promoting local products. That no one consumes imported products when these same products can be found on the local market”.
The grievances of these young people have been heard: “We have found that there are those who need exemptions. But, there are others who need it to divert. In the last three years, some have benefited from exemptions, but have not increased production,” said the President Evariste Ndayishimiye.
For example, the President said that there are 50 companies which have received exemptions of Bfr96 billion, but which have paid taxes of less than 3 billion.
Thus, he promises the establishment of a commission responsible for verifying the granting of exemptions so that they are granted on merit.
Botswana: Bill Passed To Regulate Crypto Currencies
Botswana has passed a bill to regulate crypto currencies as apart of a bid to tighten anti laundering measures, the country’s finance minister Peggy Serame has confirmed.
The bill that was approved unanimously states that the, “Regulatory Authority may grant a license if the applicant demonstrates that it has the necessary infrastructure and resources to carry out the business activities of a virtual asset service provider or issuer of initial token offerings and that the applicant is a fit and proper person,” According to Part IV of the bill, “License holders are expected to protect assets belonging to clients.
They are also expected to “prevent market abuse and provide measures for the acquisition of a beneficial interest in their businesses.”
White Paper Issuance is Mandatory: with respect to the advertisement of token offerings, the law states: “a license holder shall issue a white paper that contains full and accurate information for potential purchasers of virtual assets and initial token offerings to make informed decisions.
Botswana was recently removed from the global financial action task force list of countries needing more oversight in regards to tightening anti money laundering measures.
