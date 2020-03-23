Rwanda’s Consumer Price Index (CPI), main gauge of inflation increased by 8.7% year on year in February 2020 up from 7.3% in January 2020.

In February 2020, food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 19.9% on annual basis and increased by 4.2% on monthly basis, the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR) said on Monday evening.

Alcoholic beverages, tobacco and narcotics increased by 18% on annual change and decreased by 2.5% on monthly basis.

Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels increased by 4.1% on annual change and increased by 1.8% on monthly basis.

The data also show the “local goods” increased by 9.5%on annual change and increased by 1.9% on monthly basis, while prices of the “imported products” increased by 6% on annual basis and increased by 0.5% on monthly basis.

The prices of the “fresh products” increased by 27.6% on annual change and increased by 4.2% on monthly basis.

The prices of the “Energy” increased by 10% on annual change and 4.3% on monthly basis.

The prices of the “General Index excluding fresh Products and energy” increased by 4.5% on annual change and increased by 0.6% on monthly basis.