Rwanda’s GDP Grew By 10.9% in 2021

Rwanda’s economy managed to grow by a two-digit figure 10.9% in 2021 despite the disastrous effects of Covid-19 pandemic which had pushed the country’s growth to 3.4% in 2020.

Uzziel Ndagijimana Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, together with Yusuf Murangwa, the Director General National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda on Monday revealed the latest data while briefing the media on the economy growth of the year 2021 and how various sectors contributed to the overall economic prospects.

According to the new data, in 2021, most sectors recovered beyond their pre covid-19 levels apart from export crops, mining, hotels and restaurant, transports and support services that rely on tourism.

For example,in 2021, Agriculture grew by 6%, Industry 13%, Services 12%.

