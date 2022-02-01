National
Rwanda’s Gatuna Glitters as Uganda’s Katuna Suffers Shoddy Construction
Ugandans are extremely mesmerized by the glittering border infrastructure on Rwanda side and have gone into the overdrive blaming their government of shoddy construction works on their side.
On Monday, Rwanda officially opened its Gatuna border bringing an end to almost three years of waiting. In March 2019 Kigali locked the border with its northern neighbour over a list of unresolved demands.
An army of journalists from Rwanda and Uganda including foreign media rolled to Gatuna/Katuna border to witness the official opening of the border and capture the moment with their cameras. The journalists were at the border days earlier and shared various photos of the situation on ground.
It emerged that photos from Rwanda side of the border showed extremely neat infrastructure while the Ugandan side was no match. Ugandans have thus turned their anger on government accusing it of failing to complete construction even in three of closed border.
On the Ugandan side, the road is unpaved and there is deep mud following heavy rain in this part of the country. large chunks of laterite soil are being pressed on the ground, a bridge is still under construction, masons can be seen on top of new walls building. It clearly shows that Uganda had possibly given up on border construction and that it was not ready for the reopening.
A Ugandan tweep nearly asked Ugandans not to walk into Rwanda side with mud which may annoy authorities on the Rwandan side, “The way you are dirtening Rwanda with mud!! I think they may close again because of the mud in Uganda.”
Construction of one-stop border post (OSBP) facility at Gatuna border with Uganda was meant to be completed in July 2016.
OSBP facilities were introduced under the auspices of the East African Community to ease movement by bringing all border control services of two neighbouring countries under one roof, whether entering or exiting a country.
The whole concept of OSBP is designed around reduction of time and making it so easy to cross borders.
For example a Rwandan trader crossing into Uganda does not need to do anything on the Rwandan side, he will cross and do all the required processes at the entry point in Uganda and traders coming to Rwanda will do the same on the Rwandan side.
National
Rwanda Police Chief Attends Police Graduation Ceremony In Lesotho
The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dan Munyuza, who is in Lesotho for the four-day bilateral visit, on Friday, January 28, attended the graduation of 294 officers, who completed the Police Basic Course at Lesotho Police Training School in the capital Maseru.
At the pass-out, IGP Munyuza was accompanied by Rwanda’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Amb. Eugene S. Kayihura, who is also accredited to the Kingdom of Lesotho.
The Police Chief is in Lesotho since January 25, at the invitation of his counterpart, Commissioner of Police Holomo Molibeli as the two Police institutions continue to strengthen cooperation in various matters of policing to face emerging security challenges collectively.
The pass out ceremony was presided over by the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Lesotho, Dr. Moeketsi Majoro.
Other present at the colourful ceremony was the Minister for Police and Public Safety for Lesoth, Lepota Sekora, Commander of Lesotho Defence Force, Lt. Gen Mojalefa Letsoela, the South African Police Service National Commissioner, Lt. Gen. Khehla Sitole, and Senior Deputy National Commissioner for Eswatini Police, Dr. Lydia Dlamini, among others.
Rwanda National Police (RNP) and Lesotho Mounted Police (LMPS) signed a memorandum of understanding in Kigali in August 2021 outlining key areas of cooperation, including partnership against terrorism, organized and transnational crimes; capacity building in community policing; exchange of information and expertise; as well as training opportunities and expertise development.
Other areas include development and exchange of training materials and curricula, combating proliferation of small arms and light weapons, timely exchange of information on criminals and criminal activities, and joint operations.
During the bilateral meeting between IGP Munyuza and his host Commissioner Molibeli on Wednesday, the two Chiefs of Police recommitted to making the pact a success and to explore other areas of partnership against transnational organized crimes and capacity development.
National
East African Community Welcomes Re-opening Of Rwanda-Uganda Border
The East African Community has applauded the efforts of its two partner’s states Rwanda-Uganda in the normalization of relations and the current move to re-open borders.
“The EAC Secretariat applauds the relationship and government of Republic of Rwanda and Republic of Uganda for their efforts towards the re-opening of Rwanda-Uganda border,” the statement said.
Peter Mathiuki, the acting Secretary-General of the Community, hailed the move in the communique “as a boost to regional integration” noting that strengthening bilateral ties between EAC partner states will revitalize social, economic and political relations.
“The move is a reflection of the deep commitment and existing goodwill among the EAC Heads of States to widen and deepen cooperation in the bloc, particularly as the community expands the anticipated entry of the DRC,” he adds in a statement.
According to the EAC communique, “the re-opening of the border would also promote peace across the region. The secretariat is ready to provide any technical support that may be required to ensure sustainability on the movement of goods and services across all borders,”
“The re-opening of the border itself is set to spark social, economic and activities and also benefit the informal cross border traders who rely on the two partner states for the supply of the and market of their goods.” reads the statement.
In February 2020, Amb. Olivier Nduhungirehe, then Minister of State for EAC Affairs, in a press conference said the Wanainchi (citizens)of both countries were expressing fatigue over the self-inflicted injury in the East African Community.
“They are just demanding security on the common border, the end of destabilizing activities by armed and terrorist groups, and the free movement of people, goods and services in peace and security,” Amb. Olivier Nduhungirehe said during the third meeting of the Ad Hoc Commission on the implementation of the Luanda Memorandum of Understanding between Uganda and Rwanda.
While referring to the Kampala attacks, in September, the Ugandan MP in the East African Community in the meeting with the EAC Council of Ministers demanded that unless the region builds stronger relations terror attackers would easily exploit disunity and attack other countries in the region.
According to African Report, last year, Uganda exported goods worth only US$1.4m to Rwanda, the lowest figure since 1997 when the Bank of Uganda started recording trade statistics.
National
Rwanda Biomedical Centre Gets New Director
Prof. Claude Mambo Muvunyi has been appointed as the new Director-General of the Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC), replacing Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana who was recently suspended from the position.
Rwanda Investigation Bureau said is conducting an investigation on Dr. Nsanzimana.
Prof Muvunyi was previously a lecturer at the University of Rwanda and an epidemiologist.
The Professor has done a variety of studies including Hepatitis B, Breast Cancer and various other studies.
He will be deputized by Noella Bigirimana, former Head of Research at RBC, who took office in December 2020.
Bigirimana is also on the board of directors of the AI Transparency Institute and the Youth Combating Neglected Tropical Diseases.
She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Human Biology, Health and Society from Cornell University, and a Master’s degree in International Health Policy and Management from Heller School at Brandeis University.
Other appointments include Habinshuti who was appointed as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry for Emergency Management and Benjamin Sesonga as the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Internal Security.
Habinshuti has replaced Olivier Kayumba who was recently appointed the head of Rwanda’s diplomatic mission in the Central African Republic.
He has been the Director for the Response and Recovery Unit in the same ministry since July 2015.
