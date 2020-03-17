Rwanda Government says the seven patients that tested positive with Corona Virus are currently undergoing close health care at the newly built and magnificent Kanyinya Health Facility in the heart of Kigali City.

The Ministry of Health through its Twitter handle said all the seven patients are in good spirits and none is down.

On March 13th, Rwanda confirmed its first case of Corona Virus – an Indian citizen who arrived from Mumbai, India on March 8, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

On Sunday the Ministry again announced that Four other people had tested positive to the highly infectious virus.

“Two Rwandan brothers, one 36 travelled from USA via Fiji and another 34 from South Sudan plus two other victims, a 30 years old Rwandan and a 22 years old Ugandan who travelled from London on Sunday are all young and had no other illnesses,” a statement from the Ministry said days earlier.

According to the World Health Organization, Worldwide, over 169,000 people have been infected and 6,500 have died while nearly 77,000 have recovered, most of them in China.

The outbreak was declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on 30 January 2020.

Some countries have also declared state of emergency due to the overwhelming magnitude of spread and effect of Corona Virus.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, in a televised address to the nation, declared that COVID-19, the respiratory disease spreading globally, had become a “national disaster.”

Coronavirus has now been confirmed in at least 30 of Africa’s 54 countries.

The interactive map of reported COVID-19 cases run by Johns Hopkins University shows big red blobs almost everywhere—except sub-Saharan Africa a home to more than 1 billion people.

Sub-Saharan Africa detected its first case only on 27 February, in an Italian man who had travelled to Nigeria. Most other cases since then were imported from Europe; fewer came from the Americas and Asia. But until today, there were no examples of community spread.