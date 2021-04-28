Rwanda’s 101 Old World War II Veteran Gets New House

In mid-February, an all grey-haired 101-year old World War II veteran Epimaque Nyagashotsi appealed for help expressing dissatisfaction with the life he was living saying it was not befitting a decorated World War II soldier.

This Wednesday, April 28, Authorities have officially handed to Nyagashotsi a fully furnished solar powered house, Hybrid cow (six months in gestation) and one-hectare of land, there is a rain water harvest tank and a kitchen, toilet and bathroom.

“I thank President Paul Kagame for his unwavering support. I’m now a very happy man and feel that my contribution to liberation of this country has been recognised. God bless the President,” Nyagashotsi said with a beaming smile.

Nyagashotsi’s new home is located at Gakunyu village, Ndatemwa cell, Kiziguro sector in Gatsibo District. His new home is just about 30 minutes walk away from his previous mud brick house.

He exclusively on Tuesday granted Taarifa team a guided tour of his new home where he lives with a daughter and a house helper.

The daughter Ingabire works as a cleaner at a nearby rice factory and the small salary is what she uses to cater for her elderly father. Two years ago Ingabire completed senior six and was unable to enrol for university because of lack of money.

101-year old World War II veteran Epimaque Nyagashotsi in his new house

In 1941, Nyagashotsi was conscripted into Britain’s colonial King’s African Rifles under the 7th Battalion.

He and his other Rwandan colleagues carefully selected by Chiefs were sent to Nairobi, and Kericho district in Kenya for military operations against forces allied to tyrannical Adolph Hitler of Nazi Germany that sought to conquer the world.

Nyagashotsi was fighting on the side of Britain. At the end of World War II, Nyagashotsi was decorated with a service medal and returned to Rwanda.

According to him, from 1959 to 1961, the situation in Rwanda was tense with extreme ethnic violence targeting the Tutsi- some political analysts describe the period as a Social Revolution which saw the country transition from a Belgian colony and a monarch to an independent republic.

“My house was burnt, cows looted and eaten by Parmehutu militia,” Nyagashotsi remembers, adding that he immediately fled to Uganda among other 336,000 Tutsi that fled to neighbouring countries and living there as refugees.

While exiled in Neighbouring Uganda, Nyagashotsi teamed up with colleagues determined to forcefully return to Rwanda and remove the extrmists from power.

“We were bitter that extremists had taken the country from us. We were determined to fight back and rescue the country from extremists,” Nyagashotsi sharply recounts.

With this mass mobilisation of refugees exiled in neighbouring countries, they managed to create a rebel army outfit commonly known as Inyenzi. In late 1963, the Inyezi launched an attack that approached the capital Kigali.

Nyagashotsi told Taarifa that he actively took part in the attacks against government but were defeated because of poor weapons. After their defeat, King Kigeli V Ndahindurwa advised Inyenzi fighters to instead invest in their children, train them and mobilise them to later fight to return home.

In the 1990’s refugee youths grouped under the Rwanda Patriotic Front/Army attacked and forced the government into negotiations. But inside the country, a genocide against the Tutsi was being executed leading to the killing of more than a million Tutsi before RPF took control and stopped the Genocide in 1994.

The new hybrid cow expecting a calf in the next three months. Nyagashotsi will have milk very soon