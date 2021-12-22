Rwandans Taking Giant Leap Into Tech World

Rwandan software developers and entrepreneurs have concluded intense brainstorming on latest innovations in the technology world.

A Tech Upskill program through KLab Startups Academy, Hackathon started on 14th to 17th Dec ’21 during which Entrepreneurs and software developers learned from the successful techpreneurs.

On Day-2 of this Hackathon (an event in which a large number of people meet to engage in collaborative computer programming) members were granted a guided tour at Awesomity Lab- an award-winning software development company based in Kigali.

Awesomity Lab has previously won the heart of President Paul Kagame and noted “It is great to be introduced to you. We want to encourage our young people and many more to be behind the kinds of innovations that will work for the many industries that will be developed here.”

Meanwhile Day-3 of this Hackathon was composed of different insightful activities such as discussions with the employers panelist (Alex Ntale, SolvIT Africa, Awesomity Lab, and Zorabots)- discussions were held under the theme ‘Digital Fabrication and Excelling in software development career in Rwanda.’

Later on December 17th, Tech Upskill hackathon through kLab Startups Academy, talents and Innovators presented various projects they have been working on.

According to organisers, “Best talents and Innovators were awarded internship opportunities in both Rwandan and Germany companies, others were offered memberships.”