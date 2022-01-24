National
Rwandans In USA Meet To Discuss Rwanda’s Past, Future
“We designed a roadmap and made transformative choices that are still guiding us today […] that can be summarized in three words: unity, accountability and thinking big,” said Reanda’s Ambassador to the United States of America, Mathilde Mukantabana.
She said this during the dreamweek summit titled: Rwanda Then and Now; Milestone in Rebirth and Growth.
The summit on Rwanda’s transformational journey was held in in San Antonio, Texas from 21-22 January 2022.
The discussions as part of the summit explored Rwanda’s journey of post-genocide nation building.
The Rwandan community of San Antonio organized the two-day event in partnership with DreamVoice LLC, the organizers of the DreamWeek in San Antonio.
The DreamWeek’s purpose is to advance and modernize the teachings set forth by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision; to lay the foundation of tolerance by creating dialog across cultures and communities.
“Now, Rwanda is a country governed by the rule of law where unity and reconciliation have allowed people to come together to build a cohesive and prosperous nation,” she said.
“The notion of forgiveness is at the core of our being and has become our duty. Martin Luther King philosophy strongly resonates with us in our constant quest for solutions through dialogue, consensus politics and inclusiveness,” the ambassador added.
She explained that these concepts have been institutionalized and delivered through our home grown solutions such the national dialogue that takes place in Rwanda every year in December.
Among the speakers, included DALE DAWSON Founder, Chairman & CEO Bridge 2 Rwanda, Dr. EMMANUEL Nibishaka Deputy CEO Rwanda Governance Board, Dr. FIACRE BIENVENU Ad. Professor, Steven J. Green School of Int’l and Public Affairs at Florida International University, YEHOYADA MBANGUKIRA President US Rwandan Community Abroad, CAROL PINEAU Film maker & Journalist, among others.
Dr. Bienvenu Fiacre said that, “For students of Rwanda, I’d like to remind them that in a productive way, it’s easy to forget that things could have gone further south hadn’t it not have been for a deeper thinking and natural authority of the leadership which preserved the nationhood, the Rwandan civilization, and continue to keep it from going extinct.”
Yehoyada Mbangukira spoke about a time that it was not possible to be Rwandan and be happy about that.
“As we look at that, there was something yearning of the Rwandans within the Diaspora, of a place they can say I am Rwandan, and many of us who were could not say that. […] Therefore, when you look at the then, and the trajectory we have taken today, we are a proud people. Just having a country to call home.”
Dale Dawson believes in the country’s Vision 2050 that intends to see Rwanda become a high income nation in the next 30 years.
The growth rate needs to be 10% plus a year.
Rwanda before the pandemic was hitting over 10%.
“I think nurturing high capacity young talent that we need. And also bringing in the vision we have at Bridge2Rwanda, to build a bridge to Rwanda that transforms lives at both ends. And what we’ve found is that when we bring our friends from the United States to Rwanda and they see and are inspired and given the opportunity to participate and to invest and to help, their lives are transformed. [..] Rwanda has developed a momentum for the last 20 years that will cause more and more people to be attracted to come and participate in Rwanda’s building.”
Painting a picture of how Rwanda looked like after the genocide Dr. Emmanuel Nibishaka, Deputy CEO of Rwanda Governance Board, said that many political scientists and commentator used to call Rwanda a failed state but with good governance the country has built a citizen centered sustainable development with regular monitoring of the principles of good governance.
“Regular self-assessment is very essential in helping to identify area of improvement in a timely manner so that you don’t lose the momentum in building a better life. We also view these assessments as an essential tool to revitalize accountable governance that Rwanda has chosen,” he said.
This summit was followed the next day by ‘Night in Rwanda’, a social and cultural event featuring Rwandan cultural dances, food and expedition of Rwanda natural beauty.
Rwandans in Texas and those that travelled from other parts of the United States of America were extended consular services including the opportunity to take biometrics.
The event attracted over 500 people (both physically and online) from civil society, media, academia, philanthropy, and business.
National
Burundi Teachers Protest Against Aptitude Test
Burundi teachers across the country have swung into a massive protest as they reject the government order to conduct on them an aptitude test.
The test planned for 33,000 teachers, according to the Ministry in charge of Education, is aimed at detecting the strengths and weaknesses of teachers by subject.
The ministry wanted to verify whether the complaints about the decline in the quality of education in Burundi were founded.
However, a teachers’ union ‘Coalition of teachers for national solidarity’ has protested against this test.
According to this teachers’ union, it would also be a violation of the legal procedure for the further training of State civil servants, the responsibility of which does not fall to the ministry but to an inter-ministerial committee for further training set up by the Ministry of the civil service according to the article 73 of the general status of civil servants.
In a memorandum from the teachers’ unions submitted to the ministry in charge of education on January 6, the teachers say they regret “untimely measures which make the teacher feel guilty” and say they are dismayed that the deterioration in the quality of education is attributable solely to the teacher, disregarding the real factors that corrupt the system.
And to list overcrowded classes, insufficient teaching aids, insufficient equipment, absence of laboratories and libraries, etc.
“We must not ignore the incessant decisions on the education system which are taken without the effective involvement of the practitioner in the field”, then regret the teachers.
Education professionals also say they are indignant at the games of extensions which, according to them, are observed when it comes to dealing with issues aimed at improving the living and working conditions of the teaching official. And to wonder if these measures would not be disseminated with the aim of distracting teachers “in order to divert them from their long-presented demands.”
As proof, the teachers mention the level test planned for teachers in the first three cycles. “Organizing a level test for teachers is a way of making the teacher feel guilty and a headlong rush in the face of workers’ rights. “
National
Rwanda To Host African Air Chief Symposium
In partnership with the United States Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces in Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA) Rwanda will host the 11th annual African Air Chiefs Symposium (AACS) at the Kigali Convention Centre (KCC) in Kigali city, Rwanda from 24 to 28 January 2022.
More than 160 guests from 40 member states of the Association of African Air Forces (AAAF) are expected to convene in Kigali to discuss “Strategic Airlift” on the African continent.
The purpose of the symposium is to create a forum for Air Chiefs from across the African continent to come together to address regional and continental issues, enhance relationship and increase cooperation among African Air Forces.
The main function of the Association of African Air forces is to assemble and advocate for partnerships between Air forces on the continent. The AACS operates with the support of the United States Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces in Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA).
The annual African Air Chief Symposium enables the networking and liaison between Air forces in achieving the objectives of the Association.
Since its establishment in 2015, the Association of African Air Forces has been very instrumental in providing a forum for members to multilaterally discuss common security challenges.
National
Japan, Rwanda Discuss Development Of Private Sector
Rwanda and Japan have held discussions aimed at deepening cooperation in areas of infrastructure, agriculture, health, education and private sector development.
Uzziel Ndagijimana Rwanda’s Minister of Finance and Economic Planning on Friday hosted at his office Masahiro IMAI, the Ambassador of Japan to Rwanda and Shin Maruo JICA’s Chief Representative to Rwanda.
According to Rwanda’s Ministry of Finance , the country needs to recover faster from the negative impact of the covid19 pandemic, register annual double-digit growth and increase private investment rates from current 26% to at least 35% of GDP.
This will require a major shift from public led growth which characterised the post genocide era to private sector led growth. In addition, substantial investments in infrastructure and human capital development are key to expanding the role of the private sector.
JICA’s economic cooperation is primarily focused on; economic infrastructure, promotion of value-added agriculture, water and sanitation, and human resource development.
Burundi Teachers Protest Against Aptitude Test
Rwandans In USA Meet To Discuss Rwanda’s Past, Future
Rwanda To Host African Air Chief Symposium
‘Greedy Barbarian’ Novelist Paraded In Court For Mocking Museveni
Bralirwa Shares Trading Badly On Rwanda Stock Exchange
Rwandans In USA Meet To Discuss Rwanda’s Past, Future
Burundi Teachers Protest Against Aptitude Test
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Find us on Twitter
@taarifarwanda
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
Meet This Female Entrepreneur, Rusamaza, Fixing Property Taxes For Rwandans In Diaspora
-
Travel5 days ago
Royal Balloon Launches Rwanda First Hot Air Balloon
-
Politics5 days ago
Why Does Israel Want To Return to African Union?
-
Tech4 days ago
Understanding Physics of Hot air Balloon
-
National5 days ago
Rwanda To Ration Fertilizers As Prices Shoot Up
-
National5 days ago
Killers of Italian Envoy In DRC Arrested
-
National4 days ago
Minister Biruta Attends Regional Meeting On Peace, Security In Congo Brazzaville
-
Business4 days ago
Equity Bank Gets £37m From British Agency To Lend SMEs