Rwandans In USA Meet To Celebrate Efforts Of Women In Socio-economic Transformation

Hundreds of Rwandans and friends of Rwanda convened in Dallas, Texas for celebration of International Women’s day.

The event was prepared to celebrate efforts made by women in every sector of society including leadership, governments, civil society, private sector, entrepreneurs, trade unions, artists, academia and social influencers.

According to Ange Kalisa in charge of gender in the community of Rwandans living in Texas, the challenges that women face begin from their youthful innocence “but this is why we are here today to champion our cause and make our voices heard, we are here to take charge and lead! We want to be equal and have a say in our own lives. We are strong, we are smart, and we are talented.”

The celebration served as a platform to reflect on the contribution of women in social transformation and to discuss on how to push further urgent action and accountability while overcoming the challenges.

The event featured panel discussions for an engaging environment and expounded on various issues affecting the society, particularly women.

The panelists shared experiences on various topics including youth engagement through pandemic and beyond, the opportunities for women in science and technology, business among others.

Anysie Uwimana, a Rwandan woman living in New York, called on audience to take action and speak up against oppression families adding, “We have to discourage cultures that puts girls and women.

She requested fellow women to have openness and agree to seek a help.

Talking about gender based violence, Prof. Boatama Mosupyoe, Associate Dean of Resource and Program Management at California State University Sacramento, raised concerns affecting women including sex trafficking “women are taken from one place to the other with an understanding that they are going for better opportunities but when they reach to those places they are subjected to sexual abuse.”

Prof. Boatama depicted Rwanda as a good example of women empowerment across the world “when I teach my students and ask them which country has the most women in parliament […] they take me to Europe and I bring them back to Rwanda…”

Ambassador of Rwanda in the United States of America Mathilde Mukantabana said that Rwanda removed structural barriers that women used to face. She challenged the audience to take part in breaking social norms that are still one of the major challenges.

“In Rwanda, Women have been included in different sectors even in Government and economic empowerment. We only need to change one thing: is social norms. Kids learn on the laps of their parents, the way you treat women is the same way your sons will treat them.”

The colorful event that featured performances by Rwandan artists like Intore Masamba, The Ben and Dallas-based traditional dancers and fashion show attracted not only Rwandans but also friends of Rwanda.

Around 250 people attended the event with more than 2500 following it virtually.