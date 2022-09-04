The Rwandan Community and friends of Rwanda in the United States of America met and exchange with the country’s Ambassadors on matters related to the socio-economic development.

The event that took place on Saturday evening attracted participants from NewJersey, NewYork, Connecticut and surrounding areas.

Among the topics discussed included harnessing diaspora potential to contribute to the national socioeconomic development.

The permanent representative of Rwanda to the UN Amb. Claver Gatete emphasized that diaspora members are essential to the development of Rwanda.

“We should harness our talent, expertise, and experience to be utilized for the growth, development, and upliftment of our country,” he said.

Amb. Gatete also provided an update and outlook of Rwanda’s economy including ongoing major projects in different sectors and those in the pipeline.

He also expounded on investment opportunities for diaspora members and challenged the community to exploit such opportunities.

The Ambassador to the USA, Mathilde Mukantabana reiterated the role of diaspora members to achieve the ‘RwandaWeWant’ dream, saying, “we are on the same team” on a single path of achieving ‘our vision’ that will see every single citizen living a prosperous life.”

She requested them to be ambassadors of Rwanda whenever they go.

This the regular event was an opportunity for the Rwandan Community and friends of Rwanda in the three states to exchange with both Ambassadors on matters related to the socio-economic development of Rwanda.