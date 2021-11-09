National
Rwandans Embracing e-learning platform Atingi
Covid-19 pandemic has dramatically changed the mode of learning as countries continously institute measures aimed at limiting the spread of the deadly virus.
Rwanda, known for being at the forefront of the digitalization drive, has now embraced a new e-learning platform known as ‘atingi’ that is quickly expanding its footprint on the African continent.
‘Atingi’ means “to achieve something“, in Esperanto, an international language developed in the late 1980s.
This innovative e-learning platform’s typical users are young people struggling with specific career challenges in the face of insufficient education opportunities since public, private and civil society offers are unsatisfactory in many places.
Since its start in 2019, atingi platform has reached about 2 million people in Africa and enabled more than 300,000 to access courses in the variety of disciplines such as entrepreneurship, technology and digital transformation, management and leadership, health, professional orientation.
Atingi e-learning platform led by project leader Jan-Gerrit Groeneveld was piloted in Rwanda in 2020 seconded by the Ministry of Information, Communication and Technology (MINICT).
According to project leader, atingi has contributed to the Digital Ambassadors Programme of the Government of Rwanda aimed at improving digital literacy of citizens across the country.
“Early user acceptance of the learning platform has exceeded initial expectations, which strengthens our belief that investing in digital education infrastructure on the African continent is the right way for us to contribute to unlocking the enormous local economic potential,” says Jan-Gerrit Groeneveld atingi project leader in Rwanda.
Details from project leader indicate that, atingi is an innovative tool that will enable young people in Rwanda and Africa to polish their employability skills free of charge.
The platform is available to the community at zero cost, both online and offline with the atingi app, this was done in a bid to make the platform more accessible and inclusive.
Atingi project representatives Olena Rusnak and Johannes Pohlmann explain that atingi has a constantly growing catalogue of over 300 courses aimed at improving employability of youth through modern digital learning opportunities.
This project is expected to realise its full potential due to its more than 200 symbiotic, varied partnerships with organizations from business, science, civil society and governments.
Meanwhile, this platform originally of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) was developed by a team of education and digital experts and works closely with the Smart Africa Initiative and partners from politics, business, civil society and science.
Rwanda National Police Rotates Formed Police Unit In S. Sudan
Rwanda National Police (RNP), on Sunday, November 7, rotated its Formed Police Unit Three (FPU-3) contingent serving in the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).
Rwanda FPU-3 IV contingent of 160 female-dominated officers left Kigali International Airport (KIA) at about 10am under the command of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Marie Grace Uwimana.
They replaced FPU-3 III commanded by SSP Jeannette Masozera, which also returned home later in the afternoon after a one-year successful tour-of-duty.
On arrival at KIA, the officers were taken through the Covid-19 prevention protocols before they join their respective families and resuming their policing duties back home.
Commissioner of Police (CP) George Rumanzi, Commissioner for Operations and Public Order in RNP, presided over the departure and arrival of the rotated contingents, on behalf of RNP leadership.
FPU-3, one of the two Rwandan Police contingents deployed in South Sudan, conducts its peace support operation duties in Central Equatorial State including the capital Juba.
Rwanda FPU-1 of 240 officers is deployed in Malakal, Upper Nile State. While welcoming the replaced contingent back home, CP Rumanzi thanked them for representing their country ably.
He commended the contingent for their professional conduct in fulfilling their duties. SSP Gaston Nsanzimana, who guided the replaced contingent back home, thanked all officers for their discipline, which played a great part in the successful tour-of-duty.
“We assumed varied responsibilities related to the UN mandate to support the people of South Sudan, mainly protection of civilians, supporting the revitalized peace agreement and humanitarian assistance,” SSP Nsanzimana
The contingent, he added, conducted patrol and escort duties, capacity building to train the local police and other community policing groups, and social responsibility in sanitation and hygiene at police stations as well as supporting the conflict-affected groups such as women and students living in IDP camps.
Rwanda Deputy Police Chief Briefs Contingent Ahead Of S. Sudan Rotation
The Deputy Inspector General of Police DIGP) in charge of Operations, Felix Namuhoranye, on Saturday, November 6, briefed 160 police officers set to be deployed for peacekeeping duties under the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).
The pre-deployment briefing of the female-dominated Formed Police Unit-Three (FPU-3) contingent was held at the Police Training School (PTS) Gishari in Rwamagana District.
DIGP Namuhoranye reminded the officers to be responsive ambassadors, represent their country with pride, honour, dignity and to professionally fulfill their assignied peacekeeping duties.
“Always be mindful of who you are and what you represent in the mission. Your character and services to the people of South Sudan should reflect your country Rwanda… the Rwandan flag should stay high,” DIGP Namuhoranye said.
“Be characterized by high level of discipline and professionalism and maintain the good image of Rwanda set by previous contingents, respect and work with other peacekeepers,” he added.
“During your tour-of-duty, you will be working with other peacekeepers from different countries, cooperate and collaborate with them, respect your superiors, the citizens, and diversity.”
DIGP Namuhoranye equally urged them to implement what they acquired during their pre-deployment training to add value to the UN mandate in South Sudan.
The contingent of 160 officers commanded by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Marie Grace Uwimana is expected to depart this Sunday for a one year peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.
Rwf300M Allocated To 1,700 Women-headed Households
UN Women Rwanda and the Local Development Authority (LODA) signed a new partnership agreement worth US$300,000 of unconditional cash transfers in support of the livelihood recovery of 1,700 women-headed households who fell into extreme poverty due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grants will be distributed through GiveDirectly Rwanda, an international NGO specialized in administering and implementing unconditional cash transfers to the most economically vulnerable populations.
Beneficiaries are women-headed households from Nyamasheke, Musanze and Nyagatare Districts and they will receive the cash transfers through mobile money administered by MTN.
The targeted districts are home to many women whose livelihoods, mainly based on informal cross-border trade, were severely impacted by restrictions on cross-border trade to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Social protection systems are an indispensable component of a coordinated policy response to the unfolding COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring that people can effectively access health care while supporting livelihood security for the most affected households.
As such, social protection constitutes an important part of the national recovery plan implemented by the Government of Rwanda in collaboration with development partners including the UN system.
The plan makes provision for expanded access to social protection to households and communities most impacted by COVID-19.
In this spirit the cash transfers under the UN Women- LODA agreement intend to support vulnerable populations, especially women for a more inclusive recovery.
“The pandemic threatens to reverse the gains made on gender equality; exacerbate the feminization of poverty, increase vulnerability to sexual and gender-based violence, and limit women’s equal participation in the labor force. Mitigating this risk requires higher and more targeted investments, as well as adequate social safety nets for the most vulnerable.,” says Fatou Lo, UN Women Representative in Rwanda.
In Rwanda, evidence from various assessments including the rapid gender assessment of the impact of COVID-19 conducted by UN Women and UNFPA in collaboration with the Ministry of Gender and Family Promotion (MIGEPROF) in November 2020 found that women were disproportionately affected in terms of unpaid care work and lost income, particularly those relying on informal businesses and daily wages.
Findings from the Labor Force Survey (LFS-2019) also indicate that over the past three years, more women were employed in the informal sector compared to men, which means that women were more vulnerable to economic shocks such as the one caused by the pandemic.
While signing the Agreement, UN Women Country Representative Ms. Fatou Lo and LODA Director-General Ms. Claudine Nyinawagaga, mutually committed to strengthening efforts to accelerate women’s resilience and recovery.
“The gender dimension of this project complements LODA’s efforts in mainstreaming gender and childcare instruments within the Vision 2020 Umurenge Program, let alone the fact that the Covid-19 pandemic could have far-reaching socio-economic consequences on families if the gender equity is not given the due attention. There is evidence that even under normal environment, women are more likely to fall into poverty trap, which means their situation could be aggravated by the Covid 19 pandemic; promoting women’s participation in the labour force is a strong safeguard against lack of confidence and vulnerability of being prey to sexual and gender-based violence. Most importantly it such investments boost their productivity in favor of their families’ welfare.”; says Claudine Nyinawagaga, Director General, Local Administrative Entities Development Agency (LODA).
In addition to the partnership with LODA, UN Women is also providing support to several civil society organizations namely (1) SOLID Africa to support in-patients and caregivers essentially women to reduce their burden of care; (2) Rwanda Women Network to strengthen capacities and knowledge to prevent and respond to SGBV, through toll-free helplines and mobile GBV clinics; (3) Faith Victory Association to provide social safety nets to 100 teen mothers from Nyagatare District; (4) Legal Aid Forum to offer legal assistance to women who experienced SGBV during the COVID-19 lockdowns as well as the (5) National Association Supporting People Living with HIV(ANSP+), which has extended its services to female domestic workers who lost their jobs and were at greater risk of unsafe and lifethreatening alternatives.
