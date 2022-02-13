Business
Rwandans Can Tap Into Cricket Farming
The demand for crickets as source of proteins on the international market is rising and this offers a great business opportunity for Rwandans faced with challenges of land.
“With the growing demand for meat and declining availability of agricultural land and water resources, there is an urgent need to find alternative protein sources,” said Katinka de Balogh, Senior Animal Production and Health Officer at the FAO regional office for Asia and the Pacific.
“Crickets are nutritious and their farming is sustainable for the environment. It’s a win-win situation for the consumer and the planet,” said Sridhar Dharmapuri, Senior Food Safety and Nutrition Officer in the FAO Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific.
The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), in collaboration with Thailand’s Khon Kaen University in 2020 published Guidance on sustainable cricket farming, a new comprehensive manual on rearing crickets.
The publication aimed at addressing knowledge gaps among cricket farmers and government agencies mandated for ensuring food safety and hygiene.
Cricket farming has developed rapidly, it has done so largely independently from government and institutional research support.
In addition to protein, crickets are high in many other nutrients, including fat, calcium, potassium, zinc, magnesium, copper, folate, biotin, pantothenic acid, and iron. One study found that the iron content of crickets was 180% higher than that of beef.
100 grams of cricket contains more calcium than the same amount of milk, more fiber than 100 grams of green beans.
Business
Kenya To Introduce Virtual Version of Kenyan Shilling
The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) announced Thursday that it was already working on introducing a virtual version of the Kenyan shilling to keep pace with global financial innovations.
The Bank said it has invited the public for the first time to submit their views on the introduction of a central bank digital currency (CDBC).
The CBDC would be “a sovereign currency in an electronic form and it would appear as a liability on CBK’s balance sheet and an asset to users holding it.”
CBDC is a national fiat currency in digital form. This means that besides the printed cash, CBK will also issue the electronic equivalent.
However, CBDC is different from cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, meaning the CBK will maintain reserves and deposits to back it up.
On Thursday CBK released a lengthy discussion paper that will serve as the basis of what is expected to be a landmark debate — though it maintained that the risks surrounding digital currencies remain at this point.
Experts posit that the use of digital currency will eliminate the cost of printing cash and lower transactions costs. Further, central banks will find it easier to implement monetary policy in real time.
“The key elements to be considered by CBK before issuing a CBDC are legal and institutional preconditions. These would include infrastructure, regulatory and supervisory framework, governance and risk management, central bank resources, and central bank legislation,” CBK said.
Many central banks have been carefully monitoring the development of CBDC. Africa’s largest economy, Nigeria, launched its eNaira digital currency in October, while Ghana is at an advanced stage of launching its e-Cedi.
A recent survey by the Bank for International Settlements on 66 central banks revealed that more than 80 percent are working on CBDCs.
Business
Rwanda’s GDP Increased by 11.1% in First 9 Months of 2021
The World Bank has noted that Rwanda’s Gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 11.1% in the first nine months of the year 2021 reflecting a broad-based recovery from the 2020 recession.
Details indicate that Rwanda achieved a strong economic recovery in 2021, according to the 18th edition of the Rwanda Economic Update (REU18) released Wednesday.
Industrial production expanded by 16.5% and agricultural output rose to 6.8% in the same year, while traditional exports (coffee, tea, cassiterite, wolfram, and coltan) increased by about 35% in the first nine months of 2021.
However, the report observes that the level of unemployment continued to deteriorate despite the recovery, as the growth acceleration partly reflected a shift in employment to higher-productivity activities (manufacturing and construction).
While the GDP got close to the pre-pandemic level, the unemployment rate remained more than 13 percentage points above levels at the beginning of 2020, with female employment deteriorating.
“While the current recovery shows that Rwanda’s robust fiscal and medical responses to the crisis have had a notable impact on the economy, the government will need to continue its efforts to promote a more broad-based recovery that extends benefits to rural areas and protects the well-being of the most vulnerable members of society, including women,” said Rolande Pryce, World Bank Country Manager.
In its special focus on Boosting Regional Trade Integration in the Post-COVID Era, the report underscores the importance of sustained growth in trade as a key driver for Rwanda to achieve its goal of becoming an upper-middle-income country by 2035.
“Despite important progress, Rwanda has yet to fully achieve its trade potential with regional partners, notably, due to a relatively narrow export product base, discriminatory non-tariff barriers within the region, and persistent regional trade infrastructure gaps,” said Calvin Djiofack, World Bank’s Senior Economist for Rwanda.
Business
Ugandans React On Emerging Oil Production
Uganda and Tanzania early this week entered Final Investment Decision a very crucial phase in the oil production process.
The oil production project is expected to employ over 60,000 people and is expected to unlock U$15 billion into Uganda’s Economy.
Companies will directly employ about 14,000 people, Indirectly, about 45,000 people will get employed by the contractors.
Uganda is expected to produce 230,000 barrels of oil per day (at peak). 57% of the jobs will go to Ugandans. The direct employment of over 14,000 individuals is expected to create a total of USD. 48.5 million annually. First Oil drop out of the ground is expected in 2025.
However, there are concerns emerging following this historic signing of the Final Investment Decision.
“There is a lot of excitement surrounding the oil deal and the pipeline project and you will find that no one is looking at the losses the country will make as a result,”Abubaker Kawalya, MP Rubaga North.
Kawalya adds that the common man may not benefit from this oil deal. Uganda has no money to finance the oil deal and that means we will have to take loans. How long will it take us to repay those loans ?
Christine Kaaya ,Woman MP Kiboga District notes, “We want to quicken the process of oil mining in the country because the investment we are making is heavy and yet we are worried that the price of fuel worldwide is falling. We also need an oil refinery as Uganda.”
Lubwama Mukubabyasi, researcher says that most of the Ugandans involved in the oil project are military cadres and people with connections.
Meanwhile, Solomon Muyita, communications specialist from the Ministry of Energy says Uganda holds only 15% shares in Oil pipeline project, “At least 60,000 people will be employed as a result of the oil deal”
