From now onwards, anyone in need of a Criminal Record Certificate can access it on the new IremboGov 2.0. without having to travel or file any forms.

The service is fully digital and for Rwandan citizens, it requires no attachment during the application process.

The certificate remains digital and can be submitted to anywhere for use within its form as an authentic e-certificate.

Irembo announced on Thursday that they made more new changes to this service to improve user’s experience.

The process takes only three steps and a fee of Rwf1200, payable digitally via Mobile Money or any other digital payment system.

The older version of the certificate has been dislodged and paved way for a new certificate with unique features.

It takes only one day to receive the certificate, but if Prosecution, the issuing institution, has a lot of requests it can take three days maximum, according to the service level agreement between Irembo and Prosecution.

The service was worked on and successfully launched remotely by staff from both institutions during the ongoing curfew against COVID-19.

The development comes at a time when the government is in the process of releasing suspects from detention centers in the wake the COVID-19 global pandemic.