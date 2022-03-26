Rwandan Youth Challenged To Embrace Agriculture

The government of Rwanda is yet to find a solution to the challenge of enticing youth into embracing agriculture.

Agriculture employs at least 70% of the total population contributing about 31% to GDP and accounts for a more significant part of the foreign exchange earnings from the exports of products, including; coffee, tea, hides and skins, pyrethrum, and horticulture.

Jean Chrysostome Ngabitsinze the minister of State for Agriculture on Thursday urged youth to exploit available opportunities offered by the government of Rwanda in the Agriculture Sector and be exemplary in all they do.

“Let none look down on you, use technology, work hard and set examples,” he said while officiating at the youth flagship validation and consultative workshop organized by AGRA-Alliance.

The workshop validated findings on strengthening the ecosystem to create employment opportunities for the youth within the Agriculture space.

Adam Gerstenmier Chief of Staff for the 2021 Food Systems Summit said, “There is a will from the Government of Rwanda to support youth to take the step to lead businesses in high-potential value chains: horticulture, poultry, potatoes, and superfoods.”