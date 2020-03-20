Effects of Coronavirus that seemed only previously confined to Kigali City are beginning to be felt hundreds of kilometres in the countryside.

A new directive issued by Local Government Ministry on Friday requires all bars in villages to close at exactly 7PM.

Bars operating within the capital Kigali shall close at 9PM.

Prof. Shyaka Anastase, the Minister of Local Government, says the new directive aims at confronting the spread of the deadly virus that affected 11 people, currently receiving medical care. Good news came in earlier in the day that some patients have recovered and could be discharged soon.

Prayers of all religious sects have been dully suspended and it is prohibited to gather for prayers in ‘prayer rooms’.

Grassroots leaders and security organs are required to work together in enforcing these new directives and continue sensitizing the public on behavior change.

Common habits such as sharing drinks from one bottle, straw or cup are prohibited.

People in markets, revelers at bars are required to maintain at least a distance of one metre away from each other.

The general public at bus terminals is urged to maintain high levels of hygiene especially by washing their hands with soap.

While at home, people are encouraged to take frequent hot baths and avoid body to body contact.