The Secretary General of the International Organisation of Francophonie (OIF), Louise Mushikiwabo has launched a French teaching program for Rwanda Defence Force troops that will be deployed for peacekeeping missions in French speaking countries.

While launching the program at Rwanda Military Academy Gako, on May 18, 2022, Mushikiwabo said the program aims at providing French speaking communication skills to Rwandan peacekeepers who go in peacekeeping missions specifically in French speaking countries where they need to communicate and exchange with the local population.

In the beginning, the course will be attended by 50 RDF personnel that are receiving their pre-deployment course at Rwanda Military Academy in Gako before they are deployed to the Central African Republic in the next four months.

Military leaders who graced the event included Colonel Jean Chrysostome Ngendahimana, the RDF Chief Operations and Training (J3) and Colonel Franco Rutagengwa, the Deputy Commander of Rwanda Military Academy.

Meanwhile, Mushikiwabo and her delegation who are on an official visit to Rwanda, were received by President Kagame on Friday evening.

